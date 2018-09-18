BCE: An Undervalued Dividend Growth Story With A 5.6% Yield And 14% Upside

Overview

The Canadian telecom industry is dominated by three large firms accounting for more than 90% of total market share. With high barriers to entry, this sector is a regulated oligopoly with: (BCE) (under its title brand “Bell”) (BCE), Rogers (RCI) and Telus (T) as the dominant players. BCE is Canada’s largest telecom company, with a market capitalization of $46Billion ((CAD)) and 22 million customers between its wireline and wireless divisions. BCE operates in three business segments: wireless, wireline and media with product offerings in: home phone, business phone, broadband television, internet, wireless phone, television, radio and digital media. Founded in 1880 as the Bell Telephone Company, BCE trades on both the (TSX) and the (NYSE). Over its long history, BCE has an impressive track record of strong total return and dividend growth.

Second Quarter Results

Since releasing its second quarter results in August 2018, BCE stock price has dropped 4%, extending a pullback of 17% since December 2017. Second quarter user subscription growth was positive and revenues increased year over year, however earnings results were weak. Despite 1.7% growth in revenue, net earnings declined by 7.2% year over year in the second quarter. Earnings in these latest results were are dragged down by acquisition expense and “other” expenses attributable to losses from equity investments, losses on derivatives and early debt redemption. BCE recorded “other” expense of $88Million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with $1Million in the same quarter of 2017. As a result of this disappointing quarter, free cash flow in the first half of 2018 is down 3.3% and the stock price has reacted accordingly. With the pull back in the stock price as a result of this short term weakness, BCE looks to be a good buying opportunity.

Valuation

With its recent pull back, BCE stock is trading in the low $50s, down from a high of $62.80 (NYSEARCA:CAD) in December 2017. Mathew Dolgin of Morningstar Call’s BCE “the most favourably positioned of the four biggest Canadian providers of wireline and wireless”. Dolgin goes on to suggest that BCE has a competitive edge in both wireless and wireline businesses in the Canadian market. As BCE is a mature business in a relatively mature market, the potential for capital appreciation is moderate. With this said, its important for investors initiating or adding to positions of BCE to do so from a value oriented perspective. BCE stock price has traded up into the low $60s three times in the last 8 quarters, August 2016, May 2017 and December 2017. The Morningstar fair value estimate of $62 (CAD) suggested that BCE is deeply undervalued, therefore current valuations in the low 50’s are an attractive entry point. Price to cash flow is currently at 14.5X, down from a 5-year average of 16.9X, implying the stock price is undervalued by approximately 14%. Based on the 5-year average for price to cash flow, I would assign BCE a fair value estimate of $59 (CAD). This 14% upside coupled with the current yield of 5.68% suggests a total return of almost 20%.

Wireless Growth

Of BCE’s three main operating divisions, the two most important: wireless and wireline saw growth in Q2, while media remained flat. Revenue for BCE’s wireline division grew 2.1% year over year and Wireless surged 7.4% with impressive subscriber growth. Including its 2016 acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS), BCE added 731K post paid wireless additions in 2017. This growth in wireless users and revenue is poised to continue due to several positive catalysts in the Canadian market including: new immigrants, increased smart phones penetration, growth in the usage of data and the addition of second phones for work.

Despite being a mature economy, the Canadian wireless market remains less penetrated than in the United States or Europe. According to the Financial Post, Canada’s wireless penetration rate is approximately 87%, or 31.5 million subscriptions based on the 2016 census population of 36.3Million, giving it the lowest mobile penetration rate in the G7. For contrast the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates that Japan, Finland and Estonia have the highest penetration rates at more than 130 per cent. A more direct comparison to the Canadian wireless consumer market is the United States, where wireless penetration in approximately 120%, with more than 400Million connections for a population of approximately 325Million. Source: Financial Post

Joe Natale, the Chief Executive Officer of Rogers Communications Inc., BCE’s main rival in Eastern Canada suggests that “There is really no reason, no structural reason why we shouldn't be at U.S. levels of penetration”. Given this long runway for subscriber growth, the Canadian market should expect an additional 12 million subscriptions in the coming years as a result of penetration rate gains alone. With BCE’s current market share of approximately 29% of Canadian wireless subscribers, BCE can expect to add approximately 3.5Million wireless connections to their current subscription base of 9.3Million users.

Immigration is another key source of new customers for BCE, as Canada annually accepts about 300,000 new immigrants. This relatively high immigration rate is a significant factor in Canada’s overall population growth rate of approximately 1% annually; the highest of any G7 country. Immigrants are likely to settle in dense urban areas where BCE has a strong footprint.

In addition to the total number of subscribers expected to grow in Canada, BCE is well positioned to benefit from growth in average billing per customer (ABPU), as growth in mobile data consumption is forecasted to surge. According to the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association ((CWTA)), Cisco System Inc. (CSCO) forecasts that Canadian mobile data traffic will grow 500% from 2016 to 2021, which amounts to a compound annual growth rate of 38%. Increased data usage will drive margin growth and will serve to protect pricing power in the face of increased competition in the mobile sector through enhanced value delivery to users.

Wireline Growth

The 2.1% Q2 year over year revenue growth for BCE’s Wireline segment is particularly impressive as parts of the business are in secular decline. As this is BCE’s largest business segment, it is important that this division continues to perform well in order to fund future dividend growth. BCE is the largest internet service provider in Canada and growth in this product line is offsetting the challenges faced by “cord-cutting” in the TV product line. The revenue growth in this segment is a result of the successful strategy implementation of the fiber to the home (FTTH) capital expenditure. The (FTTH) build out has been the main contributor to BCE’s capital expenditures in recent years. The development of this network has resulted in the creation of a truly superior product in the Canadian telecom market. An independent study from September 2017 to June 2018 scored BCE internet speeds 30% higher than closest competitor.

BCE has made significant progress on its (FTTH) initiative, adding 47K new connections in Q2 2018 to its growing footprint. This progress has resulted in over 70% of Toronto (North America’s 9th largest city) homes now connected through fiber. BCE’s (FTTH) strategy has focused on concentrated urban markets where its high speed connections will support the transition to 5G for the 4.5Million residential and commercial connections it now supports. This build-out will be positive for margin growth and will be a key driver of market share growth through the structurally supported bundling of services no linked to the (FTTH) network. Q2 results demonstrate that this strategy is already paying off, with BCE adding 31.5K internet and (OTC:IPTV) subscriptions in the quarter, an increase of 76.5% year over year.

BCE has recently overtaken Shaw (SJR) to be the number one television provider in Canada with a compound growth rate of 6.8% between 2012-2016.

Dividend Growth & Free Cash Flow

BCE targets a dividend payout ratio of 65-75% of free cash flow, therefore free cash flow generation is a crucial factor in this company’s continued ability to grow its dividend. This is one of the key reasons I assessed my fair value estimate of BCE at $59 ((CAD)) based primarily on its price to cash flow average. Holders of this security are especially interested in BCE’s dividend and its continued ability to raise its dividend. With a five-year dividend (OTCPK:CAGR) of 5.3% and 10 consecutive years of dividend increases above 5%, BCE has a strong and consistent record of delivering strong returns to shareholders.

Since the end of 2008, BCE has delivered a total shareholder return of 283% including an impressive 107% growth in its dividend. The 2017 dividend payout ratio was 73.5% up from 71.5 % in 2016 leaving the dividend safe and well covered; if not a little close to the high end of the payout ratio policy. With a current yield of 5.68%, the dividend yield is approximately 18% higher that its five year trailing average of 4.8%, further indicating that the stock is undervalued at current levels. BCE’s capital market strategy states “We seek to deliver sustainable shareholder returns through consistent dividend growth”. With 10 consecutive years of 5% or better dividend growth, I expect that BCE will maintain consistency in this policy going forward and investors can expect the continuation of steady annual dividend increases in the ~5% range. With the current payout ratio being at the high end of the corporate dividend policy I don’t expect increases to deviate from the modest pace observed over the last few years. As BCE begins to realize revenue growth from the (FTTH) strategy and continues to moderate their capital expenditures in relation to this project, there is a clear path forward for continued free cash flow growth and the ability to return cash to shareholders through consistent and predictable dividend growth.

Risks

Despite the catalysts for growth outlined above, BCE faces several competitive risks and headwinds including: increased competition, regulation and market maturation. Even in their most recent quarter impressive subscriber growth has not necessarily translated to earnings growth. BCE has had to spend significantly on infrastructure to realize new growth opportunities and has raised the barriers to entry for some wireline competitors. Wireless competition will likely heat up in Canada with new competition from Shaw and other entrants driving down pricing and margins leading to lower revenue growth and decreased (ABPU). Increased consumer price sensitivity resulting from these new entrants could lead to higher churn and allow for erosion of market share in the wireless business.

Equally challenging for BCE, regulatory pressures could force the Canada’s three dominant telecoms providers to limit future margin growth. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ((CRTC)), Canada’s broadcast and telecom regulator, may make changes to spectrum bidding or further enhance regulations on the wireless and wireline businesses that could favour some of BCE’s competitors. A recent example of this was a (OTCPK:CRTC) mandate for Canadian telecom providers to offer reduced price television channel bundles, commonly referred to as “Skinny Basic TV Bundles”. As Canadian consumers continue to observe the relatively high cost of telecom services in Canada when compared to other developed countries, the (OTCPK:CRTC) will receive more public pressure to ensure that telecom services remain fair and affordable for Canadian consumers.

Another headwind that BCE faces, is that the Canadian telecom market is relatively mature. Parts of the business are in secular decline; such as land line phones and segments of the television market. These parts of the wireline business still make up a significant portion of BCE’s revenue and their decline will need to be offset by growth in wireless and media segments to account for the changes in consumer preferences. The successful execution of the (FTTH) strategy should help mitigate the impact of “cord cutting” on BCE’s revenue mix. Wireless growth still looks very promising for BCE, however with very few acquisitions left to make in Canada, future wireless growth will need to be largely organic.

BCE lays out a solid plan for growth in their six strategic imperatives: invest in broadband networks and services, accelerate wireless, leverage wireline momentum, expand media leadership, improve customer service and achieve a competitive cost structure. Although all six of these goals will have their own challenges, the push to achieve a “competitive cost structure” is worth noting for its execution challenges. BCE expects they can continue to find operating efficiencies and synergies as acquisitions are digested and the company’s operating structure is reviewed. Although the firm has made progress here with $33Million in savings from the (MTS) acquisition, this is likely the “low hanging fruit”, whereas future internal savings will be more difficult to achieve. One opportunity for increased efficiency is moving more towards “self serve” models of online customer service that would allow for savings as investment in call-centres and brick and mortar retails stores could be reduced. Above and beyond the market risks, rising interest rates could serve as a head wind and weigh on the share prices of BCE along with other dividend paying stocks.

Takeaways

Looking past recent weakness with Q2 results, BCE is well positioned in the Canadian telecom market for both organic growth and market share gains. BCE’s wireless business will continue to enjoy impressive growth as increased data consumption, wireless penetration and population growth improve (ABPU) and margins. The (FTTH) strategy has successfully shored up the wireline business and has proved to be a strong catalyst of increased internet and (OTC:IPTV) subscriptions. With a long runway for growth in its major business segments, BCE will continue to grow free cash flow supporting future dividend growth. BCE is currently 14% undervalued on a price to cash flow basis and offers an attractive current yield of 5.6%. With a solid record of consistent dividend growth, investors can expect a continuation of its ten-year record of consecutive dividend increases of ~5%. Recent stock price performance has left BCE deeply undervalued, presenting a great buying opportunity with a strong total return potential of 20%.

