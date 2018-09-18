Coca-Cola's Dividend Growth Could Double

It's rare when lower revenue is actually a good thing, but with Coke re-franchising, investors should be excited for the future.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been paying dividends longer than many investors have been alive. However, a company’s history of paying dividends is only as good as its plans for the future. Without its dividend, Coca-Cola would make a very boring investment. Over the last five years, the company’s stock has increased by an average of just over 3% annually. By comparison, PepsiCo’s (NYSE: PEP) stock price has increased by more than twice as much over the same time frame. With both companies sporting equally impressive dividend growth, Coca-Cola has a few tricks up its sleeve to improve shareholders’ returns over the next several years.

Going up by going down

One of the ways Coca-Cola is attempting to improve its results is by re-franchising certain bottling operations. The company completed this long-term plan late last year, and this change is making its way to the bottom line. Multiple years ago, Coca-Cola tried to align its bottling operations by buying out different territories and trying to drive operational efficiency. However, the bottling operation is a lower margin business and is more capital intensive.

By moving bottling to independent companies and collecting franchising income, Coca-Cola participates in the growth of this business at a higher profit margin. The short-term negative is Coca-Cola’s revenue declines yet profit increases. PepsiCo utilized this same strategy with part of its bottling assets in Thailand and Jordan.

There was a significant benefit to Coca-Cola’s bottom line in the current quarter. The Bottling Investments division reported a revenue decline of nearly 59%, yet operating losses were cut by almost $600 million. By comparison, PepsiCo’s re-franchising efforts boosted the company’s profits by almost $500 million.

With Coke reporting fewer operating losses from its bottling business, the benefit to the bottom line has been significant. In the last six months, Coca-Cola’s operating cash flow increased by nearly 31% year over year. Since cash flow is what pays for dividends, it’s not hard to understand that as Coke’s cash flow increases so does its ability to pay and raise dividends.

Perking up by paying up

The second reason Coca-Cola’s dividend growth may be about to pick up is the company’s planned acquisition of Costa. Coke is expected to grow revenue, over the next two years to a total of nearly $33 billion. What does a company with such lofty sales goals do to expand its business further? The acquisition of Costa seems to be a big part of the answer. Last year, Costa produced about $1.7 billion in revenue, which would be equivalent to less than 5% of Coca-Cola’s annual revenue.

Though this seems like a small piece of a very big puzzle, the opportunity to leverage Costa’s existing business provides Coca-Cola an opening to take more of the coffee business worldwide. The company has been a big player in the coffee market internationally, with Georgia Coffee in Japan. Coke has also been a player when it comes to bottling other companies' beverages, such as Dunkin’ Donuts or the McCafé lineup.

However, Coke has been struggling to grow the coffee business in each of its markets. In most of its markets except Asia-Pacific, Coca-Cola’s coffee and tea businesses declined year over year. The top ten coffee markets in the world are equivalent to more than $50 billion worth of sales. According to multiple sources, the coffee market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% to 5.5% over the next several years.

If we look at Coke’s volume growth rates across the world, a 5% growth rate would be a welcome addition.

Geography North America EMEA Latin America Asia-Pacific Unit cases +1% +1% Flat +5% Concentrates (1%) +3% Flat +4%

(Source: KO 10-Q)

PepsiCo has the Frito-Lay business to fall back on when its beverage business doesn’t perform as expected. With Coca-Cola being a pure beverage play, Costa is the next logical step.

2 Numbers suggest faster dividend growth

The third reason to expect better dividend growth from Coca-Cola in the next few years has to do with a combination of figures that seem to determine the direction of the dividend. Over the last few years, the combination of Coke’s payout ratio and cash position seems to tell the story of the dividend.

In 2016 and before, Coca-Cola increased the dividend by more than 8% annually. During this time frame, the company’s cash and investments net of long-term debt hovered between $4 and $5 billion. Coke’s core free cash flow payout ratio was very consistent from 2015-2016 at just over 63%.

In 2017, Coca-Cola’s financial position started to change. The company’s payout ratio jumped to over 78%. Though Coke was able to maintain about $4 billion in net cash and investments, the high payout ratio took a toll on the company’s balance sheet. As of last quarter, Coke’s cash position dropped to a net of about $600 million, yet the payout ratio has come down significantly. With a core free cash flow payout ratio at just under 47%, Coca-Cola is carrying the lowest ratio of the last few years. However, the company’s balance sheet is also relatively weaker than it has been in a while as well. By comparison, PepsiCo has a near 70% payout ratio and is sitting on over $12 billion in net debt.

It seems a safe assumption that Coke’s management wants to get the balance sheet to a little firmer footing before considering more substantial dividend increases. The focus on paying down debt was brought out in the last conference call, as CFO Kathy Waller said, “we are on track to pay down approximately $7 billion in gross debt.”

Assuming Coke can pay down a significant amount of debt this year, the balance sheet would significantly improve. The last time Coca-Cola had a more comfortable level of cash, the company increased dividends by 8% or more per year.

What’s realistic?

There are a few key differences between Coca-Cola today, versus the company from 2015 and 2016. When the payout ratio hovered around 60%, the company offered 8% dividend increases. Today, that payout ratio is below 50%. In addition, the company also didn’t have the benefit of the re-franchised bottling operations that we looked earlier.

If we combine a higher profit margin, lower payout ratio, and the potential for the balance sheet being returned to its normal levels, a faster level of dividend growth seems likely. Coca-Cola’s revenue growth in most of its markets was hidden by the loss of revenue from the re-franchising agreements. With billions in sales growing at rates of 6% or 7% annually, much of this growth will flow to the company’s bottom line. With a sub-50% payout ratio, even a rate of 10% annual dividend increases isn’t out of the question.

The bottom line is investors think they know what to expect from Coca-Cola. However, the next few years could hold positive surprises for the company’s dividend growth. Ten percent dividend increases, for the next three years, would put the payout at about $2.08 annually. Given Coke's stock is trading in the mid-$40s, that would give investors an effective yield of 4.5%. Assuming investors believe Coke’s fair value lies with a yield close to today of 3.4%, the stock would trade at about $60 per share. It seems obvious Coca-Cola should be a strong contender to put some pop into any growth and income portfolio.

