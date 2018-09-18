Gold Weekly: Bulls Catch A Break

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Key message

Gold has stabilized somewhat since the start of September, which is primarily driven by the renewed weakness in the dollar. Although US real rates have continued to move higher, the gold market is already so negatively positioned that the room for additional selling pressure looks limited here.

I continue to expect a strong finish to the year.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers were net short gold by 213 tonnes as of September 11. This is the 12th consecutive week that speculators are net short gold.

Over the latest reporting period of September 4-11, gold’s speculative positioning improved slightly for a second week in the past 13.

The net short fund position held by money managers dropped around 21 tonnes, which was exclusively driven by short-covering (24 tonnes) though partly offset by long liquidation (3 tonnes).

Money managers have lifted their net long positions by 23 tonnes over the past month but slashed it by 519 tonnes since the start of the year.

The currently net short speculative positioning is extremely unusual. The CFTC statistics show that money managers have established the largest net short exposure in gold since the CFTC started to publish its COTR in 2006.

In this regard, I view the short gold trade as overcrowded, which is unlikely to make a profit over a 6-month horizon. Given the overstretched short positioning in the gold market, the downward pressure in gold prices stemming from incremental speculative selling is limited.

I, therefore, expect a speculative normalization in the next three to six months, which should produce a substantial increase in gold prices.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,039 tonnes of gold across various ETFs as of September 14, according to FastMarkets’ iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since August 2017.

Over the last reporting period of September 7-14, ETF investors left their holdings essentially unchanged.

ETF investors have cut roughly 7 tonnes of their gold holdings so far in September after liquidating 33 tonnes in July and 57 tonnes in June (the largest monthly pace of selling since July 2017).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of 84 tonnes of gold, which corresponds to a decline of 4% in gold ETF holdings after buying a massive 173 tonnes in 2017, representing an increase of 9% in gold ETF holdings.

Trading positioning

Gold catches a break since the start of September thanks to more pronounced downward pressure in the dollar (UUP) although US real rates (10Y US TIPS yield) continue to tick higher, as can be seen in the charts below.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

However, gold remains down 8% since the year-start and 12% from its 2018 high of $1,366 per oz established late in January.

Source: Net Dania

While the momentum indicator is in positive territory, the ADX remains below 20, pointing to a currently weak uptrend in motion. A failure to decisively break above the 20 DMA and 50 DMA could induce another wave of selling, forcing gold prices to retest their 2018 low of $1,160 per oz.

For now, I have no firm conviction that the current 2018 low will hold. But I strongly believe that the downside potential in gold prices is limited from here.

Consequently, I maintain my long position in BAR, which I implemented on May 7, 2018 at $131.20, with a maximum risk of 3% of my Fund. But I am not ready to lift it yet. If another wave of sell-off emerges, I may see it as an opportunity to raise tactically my long exposure to BAR.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I decided to switch from IAU to BAR earlier this year, principally because its lower expense ratio of 0.20% (vs. 0.25% for IAU and 0.50% for GLD) is more attractive from a long-term point of view.

BAR allows investors to have a direct exposure to gold prices because the Fund invests in physical gold stored in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The structure of a grantor trust protects investors in so far as trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides the same exposure than that of its competitors such as GLD and IAU, which are however much more costly to hold.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

