Tesla - Model 3 Demand At Current Prices May Be Causing Inventory Problems

Q3 positive free-cash flow and net profit goals may be at risk. Q4 could be horrible if Tesla has no choice but to begin sales of the $35,000 "variant" of the Model 3.

This market in the US only amounted to 460,000 vehicles last year and makes Musk's goals of producing 6,000 Model 3s/week appear questionable.

Motorhead has crunched some numbers on the US auto market in order to assess the Model 3’s addressable market at its current price of between $49,000 and $78,000.

Tesla's recent "Model 3 Sellathon" event at its Fremont facilities over the weekend of September 8th to 9th could be a warning sign about how over-bloated Model 3 inventories are. Why would one need a "sellathon" if there's a 420,000-unit order backlog for the Model 3? Customers waiting for their pre-configured Model 3s are even getting emails from Tesla, enticing them with free super-charging deals if they accept a differently designed rear-wheel drive Model 3 before September-end (example here). And then there's Elon Musk's tweet on Saturday (below) telling people to hurry and refer friends to buy a Tesla by Sunday (he extended it via Twitter on Monday).

All of this sounds alarming when Tesla boasted that it still had a Model 3 order backlog of 420,000 units at the end of Q2. It points to either an over-bloated Model 3 inventory at current prices or to being behind in its stated goal of hitting Q3 Model 3 production of 50,000 to 55,000 units. My gut feeling is that there is a Model 3 inventory problem brewing at Tesla and this is underlined by the many photos on Twitter showing huge parking lots of Model 3s baking under the summer sun in Fremont, Nathrop, and Burbank. Over the weekend, this picture even emerged on @TeslaCharts, showing a batch of "hundreds" of Model 3s packed into an underground parking lot of an LA building.

So the big question is: Did Tesla over-produce the Model 3 and/or over-estimate the total demand for the Model 3 at its current price range of $49,000 to $78,000? Motorhead built a spreadsheet to see how big the addressable market for the Model 3 is using data for pricing from AutoGuide.com and unit sales numbers from Automotive News. The following criteria was used in compiling the numbers, but for those with a short attention span, please skip the assumptions and simply read the sections concerning Chart-1 and Chart-2 below, which bear the fruit of my analysis:

Data was based on cars that had a minimum price of $49,000 or an average price of at least $49,000 when averaging the cheapest version and the highest-end version of a model. Audi S4 numbers are not broken out individually, but included as a total sales number for the A4/S4 line in the US, so I assumed 50% are S4s (this is generous for Tesla's sake, as it makes the addressable market larger). Any car over the price of $78,000 was excluded, as that's the price tag of the highest-end Model 3 currently available.

Tesla's Definition of the Addressable Market Should be Ignored

On Tesla's Q2 conference call last August, CEO Elon Musk proudly announced the top five trade-ins by recent Model 3 buyers as being the following cars:

Toyota Prius

BMW 3-Series

Honda Accord

Honda Civic

Nissan Leaf

Tesla did specify, though, that these five models were the "top five non-Tesla trade-in cars," which is quite cheeky if you think about it, since there were probably many Model S owners who traded in their old Tesla for the new Model 3, as it has more advanced features.

With the exception of the BMW 3 Series--which many agree is taking a hit by strong Model 3 sales, as they are similar in size and styling, albeit the cheapest Model 3 is 17% pricier than the average price of the BMW 3 Series--I chose to exclude the other four (Prius, Civic, Accord and Leaf). This is because, if it is actually true that, say, many Civic drivers could afford to swap out of their $23,000 Civic and pony up the extra $26,000 needed to buy a Model 3, then it would only be a tiny fraction of Civic owners.

Table-1 shows the average price (of the lowest-priced version and the highest-priced version) of each of the top five cars traded in for the Model 3 and it illuminates the financial stretch that some of these car owners would have to make in order to trade up to the cheapest Model 3 at $49,000.

Table-1: $49,000 Model 3 Premium to Top Five Model 3 Trade-Ins

Source: AutoGuide.com and Automotive News

Because of this, Motorhead chose to define the "real addressable market" for the Model 3, as currently priced at around $55,000 on average, as luxury sedans priced around these levels, with a range between $49,000 and $78,000. SUVs are excluded from the list as Americans who buy SUVs are not likely to undergo a change in taste and buy a small sedan: they are mostly drivers who are hell-bent on sitting high above the road and having all the interior room needed to fit large families or tons of luggage. But for the sake of objectivity, I do break out these segments in the tables and charts below.

Segmentation of the Model 3's Addressable Market

There are five major breakdowns of the Model 3's addressable market that I've identified. All of these models are priced between $49,000 and $78,000, or at least $49,000 on average, unless specified:

Total Market (Sedans + SUVs): this includes the top five trade-ins that Tesla claims are being swapped for the Model 3, such as the Honda Civic/Accord, Toyota Prius, and Nissan Leaf. Total Market (Sedans + SUVs) Excluding-Cheap Models: This is simply the same as the above, but strips out the "cheap models", i.e. the Honda Civic/Accord, Toyota Prius and Nissan Leaf. Sedan Total: This number is total sedan sales volume and includes the "cheap models" (Honda Civic/Accord, Toyota Prius and Nissan Leaf). This is the market that Tesla most likely misread, thinking they can continue to draw demand from owners of such "cheap models". SUV Total: We listed up the SUV unit sales numbers just for reference. Interesting point: while in 2018 year-to-date (YTD), total SUV sales rose by 10% YoY and made up 53% of the US light vehicle market versus 49% in 2017 YTD, in the high-end Model 3 addressable market, they grew by only 5% YoY so far this year, but made up 72% of total sales (ex-cheap models), up from 68% last year--yet another sign of how much US consumers hate sedans. Sedan Total Ex-Cheap Models: This is Motorhead's preferred segment of focus, as it provides the best "apples to apples" comparisons, i.e. Model 3 at a current average price of $55,000 going up against similarly priced 4-door sedans made by BMW, Benz, Jaguar, Audi, Lexus and Infiniti. This segment is highlighted in yellow on Table-1.

Table-1: Luxury Vehicle Sales by Segment (2018 YTD & 2017 Total)



Source: AutoGuide.com & Automotive News

All of the numbers in Table-1 exclude the Model 3 sales numbers, but include the Models S & X sales figures. The "Sedan Total Ex-Cheap Models" numbers are what I believe is the addressable market for the Model 3 at its current price range of $49,000 to $78,000.

This is not only because they are similarly priced sedans, but also because it is clear that the Model 3 is eating up their market share: unit sales of the Model 3 through August came to 61,387 units, according to Inside EVs, while the "Sedan Total Ex-Cheap Models" luxury segment has dropped by 14.4% YoY. In 2017, this same segment only saw a -1.5% decline in sales, as Model 3 sales came to only 1,764 units.

Model 3 Addressable Market Appears Saturated at Current Price Levels

Charts 1 and 2 are the most illuminating results from looking at the Model 3's addressable market at current prices. Chart-1 is sales by segment of similarly priced luxury vehicles and the Model 3's share of each different segment through August of this year. The two key bars to look at are "Sedan Total" and "Sedan Total Ex-Cheap Models".

Naturally, Tesla would like the "Sedan Total" market numbers, as this includes the high-volume Toyota Prius (61,547 units so far this year), the Honda Civic (230,230 units), the Honda Accord (189,942 units) and the Nissan Leaf (9,123 units)--hence more market share to steal going forward. If all of these models are included, the addressable market for the Model 3 expands by 3x and could lead one to believe that, at only 7.4% market share currently, Tesla should increase production to 10,000 units/week.

However, as mentioned above, if the top five "non-Tesla" cars traded in for Model 3s did indeed include the Prius, Civic, Accord and Leaf--all of which are priced on average 40% lower than the cheapest Model 3--there would only be a limited amount of people who could afford this. It should also be noted that in 2018 year-to-date (YTD), the "Sedan Total" market has fallen at a lower rate (-12.5% YoY) than the "Sedan Total Ex-Cheap Models" segment (-14.4% YoY).

Chart-1: Model 3's Share of the Addressable Market in 2018 YTD

Source: AutoGuide.com & Automotive News

Annual Model 3 Sales of 312,000 Units in the US at Current Price is Impossible--Price Wars Would Ensue

On Table-2, I assumed a Model 3 production rate of 6,000 units/week, which annualized, comes to 312,000 units per year. I use this to calculate the market share of the Model 3 in each of the different categories of its addressable market based on sales volumes in 2017. Here, the results are more stunning.

Even in the "Sedan Total" market (i.e. including Honda Civic, Honda Accord, Toyota Prius and the Nissan Leaf), the Model 3 would wind up taking nearly one quarter of this market segment's share. Over nearly 25 years of covering the global auto sector, I cannot recall ever hearing of one model taking a quarter of its market for a sustainable period of time.

Looking at the "Sedan Total Ex-Cheap Models" segment--Motorhead's preferred definition of the Model 3's addressable market, as it consists of similarly priced sedans only--the Model 3 produced at a run-rate of 6,000 units/week would take up nearly 68% of the market--something that's never been done. And something that Tesla's rivals--most of whom have mountains of net cash on their balance sheets--would not permit without a fight, like lowering prices or engineering attractive incentive schemes.

Chart-2: Model 3's Share of 2017 Segments at 6,000/Week Run Rate

Source: AutoGuide.com & Automotive News

$35,000 Model 3 Would Expand the Addressable Market but Lose Tesla Money

The $35,0000 to $45,000 price range of the US auto market amounted to around 23.1% of total vehicles sold last year, or around 3.95m units. Assuming that half are SUVs, then the Model 3 would have a further 2m-unit market into which it could expand. However, if Musk thought that he could only generate 15% or more gross margins on Q3 Model 3 deliveries of 50,000 to 55,000--as he predicted on Tesla's Q2 conference call in August--what would the gross margins be if pricing came down to $35,000? Back in May, Musk tweeted that Tesla would "lose money & die." And this makes sense, as Q3 will probably be the only time that Model 3 mix will be strong enough to generate an average price of around $55,000, as I'm estimating.

Source: Twitter

Conclusion: Model 3 at $60,000 Can't Sell 20,000/Month in the US

Tesla is close to fully tapping out the addressable market for the Model 3 at its current price of around $60,000. The luxury sedan market in the US is slumping hard, down 14.4% year-to-date. Nevertheless, the Model 3 sales numbers for the last two months are mind-boggling: 14,250 units in July and another 17,800 in August, according to Inside EVs. To put this into perspective, that's 48% and 82% more than the BMW 3/4 Series and Benz C Class sold combined in July and August, respectively--and they cost less than the average Model 3. But here is some eye-opening data that points to a potentially huge inventory problem that Tesla will face if they continue at this pace:

Table-2 below shows this year's most popular luxury sedans in the US. "Popular", in this case, means their sales volumes are growing amid a steep fall in their market segment. There are only 5 brands out of 21 in the US luxury sedan market that are growing year-to-date. The US is the world's largest luxury car market. Combined, they sold 59,248 vehicles through August 2018, while the Model 3, at the same price, already sold 56,417 year-to-date, with 57% of this volume coming out in the last two months alone (this is the "demand being close to tapped out" part of my thesis). Combined sales of these 5 popular luxury models averaged around 7,406 units/month, whereas Musk is pushing for 20,000 to 24,000 units/month in Model 3 production (!), or 3x to 4x what these similarly priced luxury models can sell in the US. If Musk continues on the 20,000 to 24,000 units/month production path, a large chunk of this will need to be absorbed in Europe, as China--Tesla's second largest market after the US up to now--has slapped a 40% tariff on any cars imported from the US.

Table-2: US Luxury Brand That Grew in 2018 (Average Prices & Unit Sales YTD)

Source: AutoGuide.com, Automotive News & InsideEVs; Note: Audi S4 are Motorhead estimates

While this might get Tesla fans excited, to Motorhead, it sounds alarming from a supply and demand standpoint. Either Model 3 output is adjusted downward or prices need to be slashed. Neither will be pleasant for Tesla.

I think Musk simply over-estimated demand for the high-end version of the Model 3 and is now struggling to get batches of unwanted versions (mostly rear-wheel drive) out of the gigantic parking lots of Fremont, Lathrop, and Burbank, where they're piling up. It explains the Model 3 "sellathon" just over a week ago, despite having claimed there's a 420,000-unit backlog on August 1st; it explains incentives to accept a Model 3 you didn't originally order in exchange for free super-charging; and it explains aggressive sales tactics by Tesla "delivery specialists" as outlined by a Model 3 customer here.

