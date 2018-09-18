Bluestem Group Inc. (BGRP) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCPK:BGRP) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call September 18, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on our second quarter earnings call.

As I’ll read into our forward-looking statements we adopted the new revenue recognition standard ASC Topic 606 effective February 3, 2018 using the modified retrospective method. As a result our Q2 2018 results are published using this standard. Furthermore to provide the proper context to the prior year results today's discussion will be before the impact of these changes. For additional details on the impacts please refer to Pages 18 and 10 on the Investor Presentation.

As always I need to remind you that during the course of today’s presentation, various remarks we make about expectations for our Company and other statements that we make use of forward-looking words such as may, expect, believe, or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements based on a number of factors.

Also on today’s presentation, we supplement historical financial – historical data derived from Bluestem’s financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP by using the use of non-GAAP performance measures, including adjusted net sales, net selling margin, contribution margin, adjusted G&A expenses, adjusted EBITDA, and lender adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to the press release document available on our website at www.bluestem.com for further information.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Gene Davis, our company’s Executive Chairman.

Gene Davis

Thanks Chris, and thanks everyone for joining us on the call this morning to discuss our second quarter financial results. Leading today's discussion are Lisa Gavales, our Interim CEO; and Pete Michielutti our CFO.

Our second quarter results demonstrated further stabilization of our credit portfolio and advancing on the strategic initiative we have in place on Northstar portfolio. We will continue to build on our progress and are excited to have named the new president of Northstar. We look forward to benefiting from his knowledge and expertise. We want to thank our team for their hard work and dedication to Bluestem as we move forward on our path to long-term sustainable growth.

I’ll now turn it over to Lisa and Pete who will provide highlights on our second quarter performance in terms of the progress we have made on our strategic initiatives, as well as our financial results. We will then be happy to take your questions. With that, I'll turn it over to Lisa.

Lisa Gavales

Thanks, Gene. And thanks everyone for joining us this morning. As Gene mentioned during the second quarter we made further progress in stabilizing key areas of the business. We saw improved performance in our credit portfolio with our delinquency rates down for the second quarter in a row.

At Northstar we delivered a 260 basis point increase in contribution margin excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard and servicing rights, valuation changes.

In our Orchard portfolio, we saw sequential improvement in net sales year-over-year trends. We recognize that we have work to do and are taking actions to advance this turnaround effort.

Highlighting our financial results for the second quarter. Sales on an adjusted basis excluding exited businesses decreased 2% percent to $422.2 million. For the quarter gross margin decreased 10 basis points over the same period last year with margin expansion in the Northstar businesses offset by a decline in our Orchard brand businesses.

Adjusted G&A expenses declined by $4.7 million or 70 basis points from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter compared to the prior year decreased slightly to $20.8, while adjusted EBITDA margin increased 10 basis points.

Bluestem Group cash and cash equivalents were $123.3 million at the end of the second quarter compared to $129.1 million at the end of last year second quarter. Lender net liquidity for Bluestem brands at the end of the quarter was $82.5 million more than two times our liquidity covenant requirements of $40 million. Although covenants will continue to be tight, we remain confident that we will remain in compliance with our liquidity covenants and leverage ratios for the foreseeable future.

Now lets turn to the Northstar business. As we recently announced we're delighted to have Mark Williams leading this team. His extensive experience in marketing and credit make him an ideal fit and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute our initiatives to drive improve sales, better credit performance and profitability at Northstar.

For the quarter Northstar sales increased approximately 2% driven primarily by an increase in new customer acquisitions at Fingerhut and the reengagement of marketing efforts under our Gettington brand.

Net selling margin improved 210 basis points as a result of gross margin expansion attributed to lower product cost, mix shift towards higher margin fashion products and lower customer returns.

Contribution margin also benefited from a decrease in marketing spend on TV advertising with a portion of these marketing dollars shifted to more effective digital efforts with new and expanding external customer acquisition partner relationships.

At Fingerhut we continue to improve our website to enhance our customer experience. We are continuing to develop store within store concepts in women's and home furnishings similar to what we've done with our denim shop. While we're far from done we're beginning to see the results from all this hard work done by the team.

One way we measure customer satisfaction is through the ratings and reviews of our products. We are currently at an all time high with the average rating currently 4.2 out of five which is significantly higher than our historical average of 3.6. Reflecting the work we've done to improve our product offerings.

Looking at our private label strategy, we're extremely pleased with the progress we have made in a relatively short period of time. The biggest growth drivers of our private label business remain toys, electronics and domestics. We plan to continue to expand our offerings by adding new private label brands as we've seen positive customer response to value these brands offer.

Furthermore our fashion businesses at Northstar is up over 20% year-over-year in the second quarter as we continue to make strategic investments to build our product offerings through new styles and brands.

In terms of marketing, we continue to improve customer acquisition efficiency through development of a full tribureau prospect database solution and predictive model rebuilds. As a result we've seen improved response to pre-approved offers and overall credit quality of new customers has improved.

At Gettington we've been successful in attracting new customers with the re-launch of the branch. In general, Gettington is being positioned to attract a different customer than what we would traditionally see at Fingerhut. Specifically, the Gettington customer is a more aspirational shopper who wants to get more by utilizing payment options that augment the shopping experience. We're pleased with the results so far and look forward to what the future has to offer, as we continue to refine the strategy and build brand awareness.

Turning to the credit portfolio. For the second quarter we continue to see stabilization with the mature, vintage delinquency rates modestly improved as compared to last year. 2018 vintages continue to show improvement compared to prior years with delinquency rates trending 4% to 6% lower on a percentage basis than the comparable 2017 vintages. We expect this trend to continue in the second half as a result of our ongoing efforts to tighten acquisition underwriting and the rollout of new underwriting models.

The total portfolio dollar 30 plus day delinquency rates improved 70 bps from Q2 ‘17 to 17.5%. This is the second quarter in a row that we have seen a decline of our 30 plus day delinquency rates, demonstrating a stabilization and performance of the overall portfolio which is an indicator of potential future declines in credit losses. These trends have continued into the third quarter.

In addition, the APR charge has been increased to a fixed 29.99% for eligible existing and new customers which is expected to grow credit revenue starting in the back half of 2018.

Turning to our Orchard portfolio. We continue to see sequential improvements in the business, quarter-over-quarter sales were down 5.1% and on an adjusted basis down 1.4%. As relatively better performance at our Haband and Draper's brands was offset by continued challenges at Blair and Appleseed’s.

Our top priorities continues to be increasing our catalog marketing productivity, building our digital marketing capabilities and improving and aligning our end-to-end merchandising processes.

We've begun to make progress with all of these initiatives. We started improving our catalog marketing productivity across the portfolio with our fall catalogs. In addition, we continue the expansion of our digital marketing initiative that began earlier in the year at Blair and Draper’s by extending these efforts to Appleseed’s. We expect to deploy these initiatives across the entire Orchard portfolio during the second half of the year.

As we stated in past calls, the transformation of Orchard will take time, as we look to ensure that we are making the right decisions that will improve profitability for the long-term.

Looking ahead, we expect trends in our Northstar portfolio to remain stable as the initiatives we've discussed continue to take hold. In addition, we believe that with the new president of Northstar we will begin to accelerate and build upon the advances we've made since we launched our turnaround efforts. While we're not yet where we want to be with the Orchard portfolio the measures we have in place are expected to begin to pay off later this year.

In summary, the initiatives we have undertaken to improve the health of our credit portfolio, drive profitable sales and increased marketing efficiencies should continue to yield improved EBITDA performance for the company and put us back on track to achieve long-term sustained profitability.

Wit that, I'll pass it over to Pete to go through the financials in more detail.

Pete Michielutti

Thanks, Lisa. And good morning, everyone. As Chris stated, we adopted ASC Topic 606 beginning of the fiscal year on a modified retrospective basis. The effect of the adoption in the second quarter was a $10.8 million decrease in direct response advertising costs and an increase of $2.4 million year-to-date.

On an ongoing basis, we expect that selling and marketing expenses will be higher than prior results in the first and third quarters and lower in the second and fourth quarters. On an annual basis, we do not anticipate a material change in results. There is no impact to our covenant calculations.

To provide comparability my discussion will focus on results before the impact of the adoption of the new standard. Starting on Slide 5 of the presentation materials, highlighting our GAAP results for Bluestem brands, net sales decreased 3.8% year-over-year compared to the second quarter of 2017. Excluding exited businesses, Bluestem sales decreased by 2% in the second quarter.

At the portfolio level, Northstar’s second quarter net sales increased 1.6% to $224.5 million. Our Orchard sales declined 5.1% to $294.5 million or 1.4% on an adjusted comparable basis excluding exited businesses.

Gross profit rate decreased by 10 basis points to 47.8%. In the Northstar portfolio gross margin increased to 110 basis points, as we benefited from pricing and cost optimization efforts, lower product returns and a favorable sales mix shift towards higher margin fashion goods.

Gross margin for the Orchard portfolio decreased 100 basis points due to an increase in timing of inventory obsolescence charges and lower enrollments in our loyalty program.

Furthermore both the Northstar and Orchard portfolios were negatively impacted by lower shipping and handling revenue and higher shipping and handling expense as a percent of net sales.

Sales and marketing expense rate excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard was unchanged. Sales and marketing expense rate for Northstar decreased 100 basis points to 14.5% excluding the impact of the new revenue standard due largely to discontinuing TV advertising and more effective catalog mailings.

For the Orchard brands sales and marketing expenses excluding the impact of the new revenue standard decreased to 170 basis points to 38.3% - I am sorry, increased to 170 basis points to 38.3% resulting from a lower response rates.

Net selling margin excluding the impact of the new revenue standard was essentially flat compared to the second quarter of 2017. Contribution margin excluding the impact of the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard and service liability valuation decreased 60 basis points as a percent of net sales compared to Q2 2017. This was largely due to a 40 basis point increase in net credit expense rate related to higher provision as percent of net sales, partially offset by a lower - by lower credit management cost.

Adjusted G&A expenses decreased $4.7 million due to the 2017 reduction enforced in cost reduction measures taken to reduce professional and contract labor fees, as well as lower incentive compensation expense. Collectively, these factors resulted in a 100 – sorry, in a 10 basis point increase in adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of the new revenue standard. Adjusted free cash flow increased by $4 million from the year ago period.

Moving on to Slide 6 of the deck, net sales for the Northstar portfolio increased $2.4 million or 1.6% compared to the second quarter of 2017. Sales growth was driven by an increase in new customer acquisitions and lower returns. Net selling margin increased 260 basis points compared to Q2 2017 or 210 basis points excluding the impact of the new revenue standard.

As mentioned earlier, gross margin expanded by 110 basis points. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net sales excluding the impact of the new revenue standard decreased to 100 basis points largely due to the discontinuation of TV advertising and more productive catalog mailings.

Northstar net credit expense declined by 30 basis points to 12.9% in the second quarter. Included in that credit expense is a net gain or loss and servicing rights a non-cash item. When excluding the net gain and servicing rights from both years, net credit expense decreased by 40 basis points. The decrease in net credit expense relates to a 78 basis point increase in the average merchant discount rates charged on receivables sold to SCUSA offset by lower credit management costs and improve performance of the FreshStart portfolio.

During 2017 the average merchant discount increased from 6.18% in the first quarter to 9.77% in the fourth quarter reflecting the increase in portfolio charge-offs. In the first quarter of 2018 - reflected a 59 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter. In the second quarter merchant discount declined another 43 basis points from the first quarter. The merchant discount in the second quarter increased by 82 basis points year-over-year compared to the first quarter year-over-year increase of 300 basis points. With delinquency lower at the end of the second quarter of 2018, we can anticipate further year-over-year improvements moving forward.

Net contribution margin adjusted for the servicing rights valuation changes and excluding the impact of the new revenue standard improved 260 basis points to 16.4%.

Turning to Slide 7. Despite the signs of moderation by the top insurance banks, exclusive portfolio performance continues to be negatively impacted by the elevated supply of third party general purpose and credit - purpose credit and general purpose obligations. We are pleased with the continued stabilization in the portfolio, reflecting a positive impact of our credit underwriting adjustments.

As Lisa mentioned, our 2018 vintages are showing 4% to 6% lower delinquency rates in the prior year vintage. We anticipate this positive trend to continue in the second half with the rollout of our new underwriting models [ph] and continued tightening of our acquisition underwriting standards.

The dollar 30 plus day delinquency rate which is an indicator of potential future charge-offs was 17.5% at the end of Q2. This is a 70 basis point – this was 70 basis points lower than last year and reflects continued sequential improvement as stabilization of the overall portfolio continues.

Risk adjusted margin before the merchant fee increased to 110 basis points from the second quarter of 2017. This increase was attributable to a 220 basis point increase in net credit revenue through a higher finance charge yield, but partially offset by a 40 basis point increase in net credit losses and a 70 basis point increase in costs of back - bank debt related to the increase in variable rates.

We anticipate future improvements in our risk adjusted margin, a result of the increase in the APR to a fixed 29.99% that is charged to exit - eligible existing and new customers that elect THE credit terms offered by WebBank. This increase is currently being rolled out and we expect benefits to accelerate in the back half of the year.

Turning to Slide 8. The Orchard portfolio net sales for the second quarter were down 5.1% to $194.5 million, as customers were less responsive to our promotional and marketing efforts. Excluding net sales from the businesses exited in 2017 net sales decreased $2.8 million or 1.4% compared to the second quarter last year.

Gross margin rate for the Orchard portfolio declined a 100 basis points compared to last year. Contribution margin excluding the impact of the new revenue standard decreased 270 basis points to 13.2% due to lower response rates to catalog marketing.

In addition gross active customers were down year-over-year during the quarter. We have identified opportunities to optimize catalog circulation and have begun implementing these actions in the third quarter. We believe these actions will result in an improved contribution margin on both the rate and absolute dollar basis.

Turning to Slide 9, selected balance sheet and covenant compliance information. We ended the quarter with $192.5 million in merchandise inventories, inventories were up 5.2% year-over-year due to an earlier, but planned build up of Northstar inventory in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season. We will continue to optimize our inventory levels throughout the year as we look to minimize back order and provide a better customer experience.

We ended the quarter with lender leverage ratio of 3.98 times comfortably under the covenant requirement of 4.5 times which reflects trailing 12 month lender adjusted EBITDA of 112.4 million compared to lender net debt of $448 million. We also continue to reduce total debt which was down 8% from the second quarter of last year largely due to improvements in our working capital needs.

We ended the quarter with lender liquidity of $82.5 million compared to the covenant requirement of $0 million which reflects $3.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $78.6 million of availability under our asset-backed line of credit.

In conclusion, we continue to see our turnaround efforts take hold as we remain focused on initiatives to drive further stabilization in the business and return to profitable growth over the long-term.

With that, we will open it up for Q&A.

Andrew Gadlin

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Quick question as you talked about some growth in the Northstar portfolio being driven by advertising. How are you balancing that with maintaining the credit quality initiatives that you've put in place over the last 18 months?

Pete Michielutti

The underwriting miles [ph] that we've developed which we started working on 2017 and continued in 2018 have done a much better job of know distributing the goods versus the bads on the new customer accounts. Our risk groups that we're putting on we've cut off the lower end of the risk groups and we feel confident that the resulting vintages will be better just based on the fact that 2017 which was using these models was better than 2016. And then as we continue to tweak the models and to improve them 2018 is better than 2017. So our confidence is in the results that we're achieving based on the new models.

Andrew Gadlin

And how are the 2017 vintages aging relative to 2016?

Pete Michielutti

Their improvement I think now is in the mid to upper single digits on a vintage basis and they've - as they mature to the delta between ‘16 and ‘17 has actually gotten a little bit better.

Andrew Gadlin

So ’17 is getting even better and ‘16 and ’18, at this stage it's even better than ‘17 was?

Pete Michielutti

Correct.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay. So you're able to balance that while - while marketing and adding some customers. What avenues are you using for advertising? I assume no TV anymore?

Pete Michielutti

No its not TV. So we're doing our standard you know solicited mailings, catalog mailings which is driving to customers. In addition to that we have partnerships that are - we're using to generate leads digitally and those have been - those have been very successful.

Andrew Gadlin

Right. And then within the Orchard portfolio you mentioned Blair and Appleseed’s, I think being weak and Draper and Haband being strong. What's the difference or what's going is that’s not just a fluke or is there something fundamental to that discrepancy?

Lisa Gavales

I'll take that. I think it's an evolution. There's a lot of - I don't think it's a fluke. I think the teams are further along in the businesses that are doing well and the businesses that still have plenty of opportunity to improve. The teams aren't quite as evolved into let's call it the new methodology. I do think the tipping point as we start to see the changes that we're putting in place in marketing should show up in the second half.

We've really spent the beginning of this year trying to identify the very best approach and the external results, the customer results of that will start to be seen through the customer’s eyes and through results hopefully in the second half.

The other thing that Haband did update and upgrade their website and a lot of their improvements are coming from that, Haband had - well all of Orchard had a relatively consistent website experience, Haband actually had a slightly worse experience and so they’ve leapfrogged that experience which is certainly helping their business.

Andrew Gadlin

Certainly encouraging. Thank you very much. I'll get back into the queue.

Lisa Gavales

Thank you.

Pete Michielutti

Thanks, Andrew.

Andrew Gadlin

On PCD, the receivables that were sold to the holding company, could you comment what was the IRR? It looks like that has been netted out and you've monetized all that?

Pete Michielutti

Yeah, it ended up being around 10%.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay, in line with…

Pete Michielutti

Higher than we - was a little higher than our expectations.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay, great. And then could you connect just with any SCUSA credit portfolio? We see delinquencies improving year-over-year and in fact better discrepancy you know, even more improvement in Q2 than there was in Q1, but charge-offs are still going higher.

Can you talk about when this trend in delinquencies is expected to affect charge-off rate. And then by extension when does that translate into lower merchant fee discount?

Pete Michielutti

So if you think about - you know, we've got a six month charge-off period and we - delinquency was higher - 30 day delinquency was higher year-over-year until we got into the - really the end of the first quarter. So you're going to have almost a six month lag until you start seeing the lower charge-offs, yeah, on a year-over-year basis.

So - we're in the middle of that right now. Math would tell you that you know sometime before for the end of year charge-off, right, rate year-over-year is going to be down. And you know we've got to continue to work on the underwriting to make sure that we maintain that.

With that and given the other merchant discount was - you know it went up quarter-over-quarter last year starting at 6.18% going to 9.77% in this year we believe it's going to come down on a quarterly basis. So even if we maintain where we are at merchant discount here in the second quarter that will be lower than the fourth quarter of last year. So we can expect improvement on the discounts come in the back half the year.

Andrew Gadlin

Just from the Q4 year-over-year? Meaning it would anything until before and then hopefully there will be some improvement, is that what you think?

Pete Michielutti

I didn't hear the first part of your statement sorry.

Andrew Gadlin

I just want to make sure I understand, are you saying that, go ahead.

Pete Michielutti

We expect merchant discount to not increase from its current level. It may tick down a little between now and the end of the year, but don't expect any increases. So given last year that it ticked up between the second and third and then to get it from the third and fourth you can anticipate the merchant discount will be lower in the fourth quarter and maybe flattish in the second - the third quarter?

Andrew Gadlin

Great. Okay. Thank you very much.

Gene Davis

Thank you very much. I want to thank again all of our investors and their strong and patient of the company. We are well along and optimistic with regards to our turnarounds and our ability to bring sustained profitability and growth. Thank you for your support. Want to thank my management team for their hard efforts and measurable successes in bringing business forward and look forward to talking to all of you again next quarter with hopefully some more good bits. Thank you, everybody have a good week. Bye-bye.

