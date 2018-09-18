One Rate Hike Or Two?

Next week, the Federal Reserve will hold a two-day meeting where the consensus is that another 25 basis point hike in the Federal Funds rate target range will occur. As the US economy continues to strengthen and the Fed works on unwinding its balance sheet, we've already seen two hikes so far this year. The only question remaining for 2018 is will this be the final rate hike, or will another one come potentially at the December meeting?

Let me start out by saying this is not a politically motivated article. I know that President Trump would prefer no more rate hikes in the near term, as his goal would be a very strong economy in hopes of keeping Republicans in control of the House and Senate. However, the Federal Reserve is in charge of doing what's best for the US economy, not just the president. It will be interesting to see how GDP fares for Q3 due to the impact of Hurricane Florence.

While I usually only cover bond market moves as they relate to individual stocks, I felt it important to discuss this matter today. The main reason is that rising rates make it more expensive for companies to borrow, and those with weak balance sheets and in net debt positions are negatively impacted in a rate scenario like we are seeing currently. On Monday, the weekly three-month Treasury bill auction was held, with the results seen below.

I bring this up because 2.125% is a very key level. Why? Well, if the Fed raises its target range by another 25 basis points next week, the new range will be 2.00% to 2.25%. That means that the three-month bill on Monday went for the midpoint of the potential new range. As the table shows, this also is the highest rate seen in a number of years, with the latest auction going for 18.5 basis points more than the first one held during Q3 in early July.

What's so important about the three-month? Well, it happens that this yield usually happens to be a leading indicator of what the Federal Reserve is going to do. As you can see in the chart below, when the three-month yield gets a bit ahead of the Fed Funds rate target midpoint, we usually get a raise. Right now, the three-month is significantly above the 1.875% midpoint for the 1.75% to 2.00% range that was enacted at the June Fed meeting.

(Author note: All charts/tables above for three-month bond auction data comes from Econoday page, seen here)

Recently, however, it just isn't the short end of the yield curve that has been rising. The key 10-year bond yield is back above 3.00%, and with the 30-year close to its yearly high, that means the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is close to its 52-week low. At the same time, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is less than half of one percent from its all-time high.

One rate hike or two? That's the question. With less than two weeks to go until the start of Q4, the market is all but guaranteeing that a Fed rate hike will come at next week's meeting. The three-month bill yield at auction already hit the midpoint of the projected new target range, and is up nearly 20 basis points from the start of Q3. If the current trend continues, with the actual three-month yield just under 2.18% and rising continually as seen below, the bond market likely will be guaranteeing another hike in December as well. What do you see the Fed doing? I look forward to your comments below.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.