Backing Up The Truck For A 6.4% Yield

A Dividend Haircut?

Ford Motor Company (F) has been taking some hits lately. Some analysts are even predicting that F will slash its dividend to conserve cash. I think it’s time to wade into the debate. F is one of my favorite stocks in the market right now, not because of its share price performance, but because its current annual dividend sits around 6.4%. This is, of course assuming that the regular dividend payout remains intact.

F data by YCharts

I’m going to lay this out up front: I’m not touting F’s past performance with respect to capital gains, and this year’s tariff-driven losses have wiped out any potential gains from the company’s dividend payments. But these losses have given some great opportunities for bargain-hunters (or cheapskates) like myself. One such opportunity which I happily weighted down my portfolio with is AT&T (T), the perspective may be found here. As for F, I might be giving away the punch line, but management has already affirmed commitment to the regular quarterly dividend, at least for the time being. However, the supplemental dividend may well be reduced or eliminated for the coming year. So in this situation we have a dividend that is both cut and not cut. This seems like it could be an example of “Schrödinger’s Dividend”. I consider the regular dividend to be fairly well-covered, as I’ll lay out. I also estimate F’s fair value to lie around $10/share, which does provide some 5-10% upside from the current price. However, I consider the dividend to be the major portion of F’s value due to the high current yield.

The Wheels Are Falling Off!

F is definitely feeling pressure, lowering guidance for 2018 from $1.45-$1.70/share down to $1.30-1.50/share. Major headwinds in Asia and Europe (perhaps tariff issues) have been a large factor in these declines. These issues have also driven volatility in F’s share price, as well as the prices of other major automakers.

F data by YCharts

F seems like it has to deal with tariffs from both ends: tariffs on steel and aluminum into the U.S., and other tariffs on U.S. exports. Tariffs on raw material imports would be relatively minor, increasing costs by only a couple hundred per unit. However, the combined effects of tariffs on auto prices could result in increases of thousands per unit. F is not planning on raising prices in China just yet, and if the company plans to maintain this approach, would end up having to bear significant burdens just to sell its vehicles, maybe up to $1 billion impact. F is already suffering in the Asia Pacific region, losing nearly $400 million in EBIT from $2.3 billion in sales. The company is working to address these challenges by moving to higher-margin models and modifying offerings in different regions, as well as reorganizing in key regions. Yet this will take time, and the company announced EBIT charges of potentially $11 billion and cash costs of $7 billion over the next several years. These are significant charges considering that the company will only be estimating as much as $6 billion in earnings for this year.

F is certainly adrift in the soup, and it’s not escaping shareholders’ notice. Aside from analysts’ suggestions and estimates that the dividend will be cut, Moody’s lowered the credit rating of F’s bonds. The company’s new rating from Moody’s with a negative outlook now sits at Baa3, one step up from non-investment grade. The rating is still investment grade and can receive upgrades on improvement in China and North America, but should be watched since the company’s credit segment profitability depends on F’s ability to obtain loans.

Some Issues?

The two major issues facing F from my perspective are tariff headwinds and the company’s debt which finances its credit segment. Addressing the tariffs, I don’t consider them to be permanent headwinds. They will certainly have an effect, and will create volatility while present, but I’m not going to consider them to be a factor that will permanently inhibit long-term profitability. Since the tariffs are temporary in my perspective, the dividend will not be affected except in the event of a drawn-out trade conflict. In terms of a drawn-out conflict, there is a possibility that trade negotiations are extended or fail to resolve the trade war. Based on a U.S. trade offer with German automakers to support elimination of auto tariffs between the U.S. and the EU, it appeared that there was a path to some relief. The EU eventually did return the offer for auto tariff elimination, but it was promptly tossed out the window of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and will necessitate further negotiation. That said, it appears to be positive that that a reduction in tariffs has been offered by each side, and may signal an impending agreement. The U.S.-Mexico trade agreement announced recently may also pave the way for further much-needed tariff reduction. The tariffs as estimated for full year 2018 will have less impact on EPS than will other market factors, but may increase if the tariff challenges are not addressed. As the recent announcement of 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports shows, the near-term will likely be volatile.

Source: Ford Investor Relations.

A Pickup Full of Debt

As for the debt, the company does have a significant amount at slightly over $150 billion. It’s not simply a cut-and-dried number though. F has 2 major centers of profitability: the auto segment which makes and sells vehicles, and the credit segment which helps finance vehicles that have been sold.

Source: F, chart by author.

The difference is that while there is a large amount (close to $140 billion) of Ford Credit debt, a significant portion of this debt will in fact be paid back by purchasers of F products. As of last quarter, only 0.36% of the $151 billion in future receivables were lost, showing healthy credit metrics for F’s customers. The company’s credit debt is much less risky since it is used to finance future receivables that are highly likely to be obtained.

That said, the company’s debt is fairly front-loaded, with a significant amount of debt maturing in the short-term (one year or less).

Source: F, chart by author.

This could potentially be an issue if it weren’t for F’s estimated credit receivables, of funds that will be paid by customers for vehicles already received. The credit receivables exceed upcoming short term maturities, and are not far-outweighed by maturities over the next several years.

Source: F, chart by author.

Due to impending receivables which offset the company’s debt maturity amounts, F’s debt is much less of an impediment than would initially appear.

Dividend Sustainability

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Clearly, the past doesn’t repeat itself, but sometimes it rhymes. And over the past several years, F has been able to sustain its dividend fairly well. I estimate that it will continue being able to pay.

Source: F, chart by author.

Aside from 2014, the company’s earning payout ratio has stayed in the sub-80% range, which is a comfortable level from my perspective. Ford’s earnings have fluctuated somewhat, but the free cash flow has shown more stable growth.

Source: F, chart by author.

Over the past several years, the FCF payout ratio has been comfortably below 50%. However there has been a trend toward the decline in the past 2 years that will likely continue this year and perhaps next year. Should the declines continue, the dividend might be threatened, and should be watched moving forward in case trade disputes are prolonged. That said, the high current yield and sustainability are intriguing to me, and part of the reasons why I’m comfortable buying F shares.

Valuation

The key portion of my estimate of F’s value hinges upon a discounted cash flow model, based on a methodology detailed here. The next 10 years were forecast and incorporated into the model. All values are in millions except for final price values. The company’s revenues have grown at an average rate of 3.2% over the past several years. Global auto sales are forecast to grow at a rate of 2.6% over the next several years. The growth rate of 3% for the next several years was used, which was estimated to fall slightly after that. The company’s EBITDA margins as a percentage of revenue have averaged 8.7% over the past few years, and were forecast to grow to 9.5% as the company transitions to higher-margin vehicles. F has spent roughly 4.7% of revenue on capital expenditures, capex, over the past several years. The capex spending rate of 5% of revenue, slightly higher to account for company spending to maintain growth, was forecast in the model. Depreciation and amortization, D&A, averaged 5% during the past several years, and were projected forward at the same rate. Net working capital, NWC, has been an average of 33% of revenue over the past several years (lower during more recent years), and was projected forward at a level of 20% of revenue. FCF, free cash flow, was found by subtracting D&A from EBITDA to give EBIT. Taxes (estimated at 25% to account for corporate tax reform) were taken from EBIT to give NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). This was adjusted by subtracting capex and NWC investment, then adding D&A back to give FCF.

WACC, weighted average cost of capital, was found from comparison of adjusted betas of comparable companies. High and low estimates of un-levered beta were found and combined with estimates of equity and debt percentages of capital. The estimated tax rate of F was used to find the company’s re-levered beta estimates, which were used as multipliers for market risk premium (5.5%). The adjusted risk premium was combined with the risk free rate (4%) and further adjusted to account for inherent risk of F (relatively low since F is a mature company). Historical EBIT/interest expense ratios for F were averaged, with interest rate coverage indicating a fairly low default spread (estimated at 3.8%). The default spread was combined with the risk free rate to find an estimate of F’s implied cost of debt. This was adjusted according to F’s tax rate to give an after-tax cost of debt. A high and low estimate of WACC was obtained from scaling costs of debt and equity by debt and equity percentages of capital respectively, and summing the factors. The midrange of the estimates, 9.49%, was selected as the discount rate and adjusted in increments of 100 basis points to give a range. The mid-year convention was used to give discounting periods, which were used with the discount rates for an array of present value scaling factors. This scaling array was combined with FCF estimates for each projected year to obtain discrete present values that were summed to give a net value. A perpetuity growth rate range was estimated, from slight decline to moderate growth, since F is a mature company. The growth rates were used with terminal FCF, discount factor, and discount rate to give a terminal value estimate. The present value of the terminal value was combined with the present value of cash flows to give an enterprise value estimate. Each of the selected enterprise value estimates were adjusted by addition of cash, equivalents, and other investments, while debt was subtracted to give values of common equity. The common equity estimates were divided by F’s shares outstanding (3.98 billion basic shares used here) to bring several implied stock prices. Modified sensitivity analysis gave a distribution of fair value estimates. My fair value estimate of roughly $10/share lies close to the largest cluster of distributions in the projected range.

Revenue Projections

EBITDA Projections

Capex Projections

Depreciation and Amortization

Net Working Capital

Free Cash Flow

Comparable Companies

Re-levered Beta

Cost of Equity

Cost of Debt

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Discount Factors

Present Value of Cash Flows

Growth Rates and Enterprise Value

Fair Value Methodology

Fair Value Range

Source: Author’s Projections.

Final Thoughts

The company will face some near-term headwinds with the combined effects of tariffs and the strategic business shift that is planned, which will reduce FCF over the next few years. However growth will resume as the company normalizes its product lineup. In terms of the dividend, the current payout is sustainable. The combination of FCF, current cash, and Ford Credit receivables will more than cover any maturing debt that might otherwise put a damper on the payout party.

Ford Cash Usage Through 2020

Year (End) FCF ($Million) Maturities ($Million) Credit Receivables Dividends ($Million) Excess ($Million) 2018E 8,078 51,700 53,400 2,386 24,220 2019E 3,500 30,500 22,300 2,434 17,086 2020E 3,975 25,510 16,300 2,483 9,369

Source: Author’s projections.

All told, there appears to be little near-term upside with the fair value for F around $10/share. F is a high-yield play with an affordable payout, which is the major reason I’m buying. While shares are driven lower due to trade fears, I’ll be adding shares as able as long as the price is below $9.50.

