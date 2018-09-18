Ford Motor: How Low Can It Go?

Though Ford Motor is already quite cheap on an earnings basis, I expect shares to continue to trade weakly.

The new round of tariffs will most likely be met with retaliatory measures.

Ford Motor's (F) shares have staged a small rebound lately, but new headwinds are forming. President Trump just slapped a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports which suggests that downside risks to Ford Motor's 2018 earnings guidance are growing. Though shares are already quite cheap, an escalating trade war would most probably be a negative catalyst for Ford Motor's shares. An investment in Ford Motor at today's price point yields 6.3 percent.

Ford Motor has been a major loser this year. The auto company's share price has dropped ~23 percent in the first eight-and-a-half-months of the year, slumping largely on fears of higher steel, aluminum and auto tariffs. Though Ford Motor's shares are no longer oversold - the Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 46.53, indicating about neutral territory -, Ford Motor's shares could drop further over the short haul. In other words, it could get worse before it gets better.

A New Round Of Tariffs

The key driving force behind Ford Motor's exceptionally poor performance this year was the increasingly heated trade conflict between the United States and China. And now this: The U.S. president just announced that the United States will impose 10 percent tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and that those duties would escalate to 25 percent by the end of the year.

The United States also that it was getting ready to slap another $267 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports should China retaliate with tariffs of its own. Needless to say, that's exactly what will happen. China has matched all U.S. tariffs on its goods with equivalent tariffs of its own in the past. As a result, China is expected to also announce $200 billion in tariffs on U.S. imports. Investors now essentially just wait for a final announcement made by China.

The big risk for Ford Motor is that a continued escalation of the trade war could further put its already lowered 2018 earnings guidance under pressure. If you remember, Ford Motor reduced its 2018 adjusted earnings guidance by ~11 percent earlier this year as the company now expects to pull in just ~$1.40/share in adjusted profits.

If the company sees a continued rise in auto and commodity-related tariffs, this guidance could be at risk in the fourth quarter.

How Low Can It Go?

Ford Motor's shares dropped below $10 this year, entering both single-digit and oversold territory. Ford Motor is no longer oversold according to the Relative Strength Index, but with growing risks to the guidance and another escalation in the trade conflict, investors have to be prepared for more downside. This is especially true, if both countries double down on steel, aluminum and auto tariffs which would most certainly lead to another revision of Ford Motor's guidance.

What's the downside?

I can see Ford Motor's shares slump another 5-10 percent (implying a potential price range of $8.60-$9.07) in case the trade conflict considerably worsens, and the auto company is negatively affected by rising commodity costs. Hence, Ford Motor's shares could easily fall back into oversold territory again. I'd consider adding to my position in F below the $9 price level.

Dirt Cheap

Ford Motor is not expensive as shares sell for less than seven times next year's estimated profits. Given the risks outlined above, Ford Motor's shares, however, could easily get even cheaper over the short haul.

And here's how Ford Motor compares against General Motors (GM) in terms of forward P/E-ratio.

Your Takeaway

An escalating tariff war between the United States and China will continue to negatively affect Ford Motor and prospects for a higher share price. The newest round of U.S. tariffs and the almost certain Chinese retaliation are most likely going to weigh on stocks going forward, especially trade-sensitive ones like Ford Motor. It will likely get worse before it gets better.

As a result, the newest round of tariffs signify growing risks to Ford Motor's earnings guidance and share price. I can see another 10 percent downside on the back of an escalating trade conflict and new 52-week lows ahead if both countries don't get back to the negotiating table. I'd consider adding to my position in F below $9.

