Book Build Alert: Eventbrite IPO Shows Strong Investor Demand

The firm provides an online event management and payment system for individuals and businesses.

Eventbrite has increased its proposed price range and moved up its IPO by one day.

Eventbrite provides an online scheduling and payment system for individuals and businesses to manage offline and online events.

While the firm shows impressive top-line revenue growth and increasing sales & marketing efficiencies, it also has worsening operational results and high IPO valuation expectations.

Eventbrite was founded in 2006 by co-founder and current CEO Julia Hartz.

The platform supports a wide variety of events including:

Fundraisers

Seminars

Wellness Activities

Music Festivals

Classes

Below is a brief overview video of the event creation process on the Eventbrite platform:

(Source: Eventbrite)

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the total event management software market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $11.1 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The main factors driving market growth are the need for effective event management and increasing adoption of event planning software and event registration software by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs].

Major competitors that provide event management or discovery software include:

Live Nation (LYV)

Cvent

XING Events

ACTIVE Network

etouches

EMS Software

Ungerboeck Software International

SignUpGenius

Customer Acquisition

The company acquires customers through a sales team that focuses on acquiring creators with events in specific categories or countries.

Sales, marketing, and support expenses as a percentage of net revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 25.1%

2017: 27.4%

2016: 36.2%

Financial Performance

EB's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue at an accelerating rate

Sharply increased gross profit

Uneven but upward trending gross margin

Sharp growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and half years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Eventbrite S-1/A)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $142.1 million, 61.1% increase vs. prior

2017: $201.6 million, 51.0% increase vs. prior

2016: $133.5 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $84.1 million

2017: $119.9 million

2016: $77.8 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 59.2%

2017: 59.5%

2016: 58.3%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $48.8 million

2017: $29.8 million

2016: $2.8 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $258.7 million in cash and $454.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $46.1 million.

IPO Book Build Update

According to IPO Boutique, as of 9/18 10:15 AM ET, the Eventbrite IPO is now 'many multiple-times oversubscribed. The underwriter is currently guiding pricing to the high-end and above the upwardly-revised $21-23 range.'

Furthermore, as IPO Boutique commented:

Eventbrite is setting up for a very nice 'pop' when it debuts on Thursday. The deal has already gained excellent momentum during its roadshow as the Eventbrite story has been embraced well by IPO investors and potential long-term shareholders. The financials tell a growth story that the buy-side can embrace... as they grew at a 61% revenue clip in the first half of 2018. Management and the underwriting team were comfortable with the book and have already accelerated the offering by a day and increased the range. Eventbrite is a company that allows individuals to have great experiences. Well, this week for IPO investors… Eventbrite may be the 'event of the week'.

The order book for EB's IPO is expected to close today, September 18, at 4 PM ET.

