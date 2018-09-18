Is Lithia Worth An Investment?

Photo Source

Lithia Motors (LAD) has grown into one of the top automotive dealership groups in the United States. Through acquisitions, it has led the way to become a dominant player in its industry and continues to expand further. As the company has been on a buying spree, its earnings power has expanded. While this has come at the expense of increased debt, the company is still able to cover its obligations. The problem of course with an operator in the automotive sector is the cyclical nature of the business. Should the economy have the inevitable downfall, auto sales typically take a large hit. Despite this, the economy is currently still strong and sales are occurring at an increased pace. The company could offer investors an opportunity as it is currently trading near its long-term support.

The Company

Lithia Motors has become the 4th largest automotive dealership by revenue in the United States.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company has grown immensely in the last few years, with revenue growing from $4 billion in 2013 to an estimated $12 billion in 2018. Tripling the size of its sales in less than 5 years is no small feat. The company was able to do this because of a strong and growing economy, large acquisitions, and of course, new dealership openings. As the company becomes larger, it should notice an incremental margin improvement due to moving of vehicles within its network of dealerships instead of purchasing from others. The company will also be able to optimize used vehicle trade-ins by sending them to the corresponding branded dealership. As the company grows its presence, it inherently grows its risk. The more dealerships it operates, the more likely it is to suffer in a recession, as the communities it owns dealerships in could suffer harder than others and a significant loss of vehicle sales could cause losses. On a positive note, the company has managed to make it through recessions before, and being one of the largest dealerships in the country, it will probably be able to secure better terms from manufacturers. Investors need to take much into consideration when looking to purchase shares and we try to analyze a few of them here.

Going forward, the company may be looking to acquire competition located in the southeastern section of the United States.

The potential targets that would lead to a quick expansion are limited and would come at a cost of increased debt. Particularly, there is Hendrick Automotive Group which is a privately held company with 143 locations. A majority of these are in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Source: Auto News

Hendrick sold $8.6 billion worth of cars in 2017, with over 263,000 units sold. This compares to Lithia with 344,000 units sold. Based on what it paid for DCH, a 27-dealership group with sales of $2.3 billion in 2014, the acquisition would cost Lithia about $1.4 billion. With the company's limited cash position, this would greatly increase its debt. However, this is just a scenario for the quickest expansion into the southeast. There are smaller dealers; that would be a slower process for expansion, but certainly more affordable.

The Charts

First, let us review the stock's trading behavior.

LAD data by YCharts

The company's shares have seen several declines and bounces in the last 3 years. Each time it built a higher bottom before returning to new highs. The shares may once again be doing this, as we can see it has been a lengthier downdraft than usual. However, fundamentally, the story has not changed, and the company is trading at a historically low P/E.

Taking a look at current and historical valuation metrics, we find the following.

Source: Morningstar

The company is trading at the lowest P/S ratio of the last 5 years and almost half of its average. While much of this is due to growing in size, the P/S should arguably have been kept in line with the growth. The company is on pace to earn $11.75 to $12.25 billion and earnings per share of $9.50 for 2018.

The PEG ratio is attractive as well at less than half its 5-year average and below 1. To complement it, we are given a high earnings yield and low P/E.

It appears the market is giving unfair sentiment to Lithia Motors. The company continues to perform well. One major concern of course is the debt load, so we will review this next.

Source: 10-Q

Looking at the 10-Q, we can see the company has about $30 million in cash on hand. This compares to total debt of about $3.34 billion. So with about a 1% cash to debt ratio, we can see where the trouble may lie. The company has a current ratio of 1.2x, meaning it can pay off any immediate obligations, ensuring it is protected in the future, which is absolutely crucial.

What is important to understand and may be missed by the market is the following. Approximately $2 billion of this debt is due to floor plan vehicles. In other words, the dealerships do not actually own the new cars on the lot, but rather are given to them in the form of a loan. So the car becomes part of the debt owed to the manufacturer until it is sold. Once it is sold, the money collected goes towards paying down the debt and the profit is kept for the dealership. This is debt that bears no interest.

The above statement gives a better picture of the debt profile. It is important for investors to monitor this going forward. The 30% increase in the past year is worrisome, as auto sales have appeared to have peaked. Management should be reducing debt and increasing its cash position at this point in the cycle. Furthermore, I believe while it would slow down growth for now, it would give the company the opportunity to make more lucrative acquisitions in a downturn. It would also leave the company better suited to handle a recession, especially since it is a much larger company than it was during the recession of 2008. More than growth, investors love balance sheet management. A frugal and prepared management team shows they are dedicated to the survival of the company, not just the growth to the bottom line.

The company does, however, have lower leverage than the competitors. This would make Lithia a more attractive investment.

LAD data by YCharts

And yet, as we can see, the company trades with the cheapest forward P/E in its peer group. This should offer investors a sense of security in that it's better financially positioned than competitors yet trading below them value wise.

Industry And Company Sales Overview

Looking at the last 3 months of sales data on an annual selling basis, we see a decline.

Source: Trading Economics

This is a sign that the market has peaked and there is limited room for growth without acquisition or new dealership openings.

The company makes a good pitch that it generates most of its profit from parts and sales. However, it does not point out the decline in the sales of these items or the switch to non-OEM parts during times of financial duress.

New vehicle sales make up a majority of revenue due to their high selling prices; however, they have low profitability in comparison to the other segments of the business.

The company does continue to be shareholder friendly, increasing dividends and capital return.

With 20%+ dividend CAGR, investors with a long-term view may be able to grow yield on cost. Currently, the yield is not that enticing at 1.34%, but it may be protected from any sell off in high yield equities as rates rise. Share repurchases have so far been generally at higher levels than where shares trade now, at least for the past 3 years. However, the company is not allocating significant capital to repurchases at this time.

Investors should be focused on the long-term picture in owning one of the largest automobile groups in the country that has a market cap that keeps it off the radar of many.

Conclusion

For investors looking to put money to work in the automotive sectors, with a company whose fundamentals are intact, Lithia may be worth investing in. As we can see, the company continues to expand, grow earnings, and grow its presence while maintaining a stronger capital position than competitors. An economic recession would certainly cause shares to dip along with revenue and profit, but this may be a few years out. In the meantime, as Lithia shows it can earn a steady stream of profits, the P/E should expand to at least be as high as competitors. Even a rise to 10X earnings would offer investors a 15% return from today's share price. Along with the growth, a growing yield offers investors reason to wait for the shares to return to their highs. There is also the prospect that the company makes a large acquisition, further vaulting its position up the ranks as one of the largest dealers in the country. The investment thesis would change once a recession comes, but it would depend upon how bad the recession really is. Any more weakness should be viewed upon as an opportunity to accumulate shares in a large and growing auto dealer group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.