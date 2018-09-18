Why You Should Go Long China Right Now

The ultimate result of this is sustained purchases of Chinese shares. The major CSI 300 ETF - ASHR - looks set to be the biggest beneficiary.

I expect this to start a race between FTSE Russell and MSCI to offer the most complete exposure to China, with both steadily increasing their A-share allocations.

FTSE Russell is set to announce domestic Chinese equities will be added to its broad regional and global indices.

2018 hasn’t been a vintage year for domestic Chinese equities (A-shares). The CSI 300 is down 20% year-to-date and the largest US-listed Chinese equity ETFs have seen broad outflows.

CSI 300 YTD performance. Source: Google

Nevertheless, I believe we’re close to a bottom in the rout, and a long-term growth driver is almost upon us. It’s time to go long the CSI 300 (ASHR).

The new index inclusion play

A-shares received a lot of attention earlier this year as MSCI (MSCI) made the historic and symbolic inclusion into its MSCI China Index – and therefore MSCI Emerging Markets, as well as other broad indices. It happened during the height of the hype surrounding Trump’s tariffs on China, as well as a multi-month decline in equity prices after an impressive 2017.

Now it’s time for another index inclusion, just after another round of tariffs on Chinese goods. FTSE Russell is getting set for its A-share inclusion decision. Arguably, this is more important than MSCI’s decision last year, because this would kick off competition between the two index providers to offer the best exposure to China.

Index rivalry

FTSE Russell has been here before. In 2016, it announced a transitional (optional) version of its flagship Emerging Markets index that includes A-shares. Its biggest asset manager client - Vanguard - duly adopted the index for its EM fund (VWO).

That was the first step towards broad index inclusion, but the subsequent step was much more symbolic: MSCI's inclusion. Opt out as opposed to opt in. This was only the initial move, split into two stages: half of the initial inclusion (Emerging Markets index giving a 0.4% allocation to A-shares) occurred in May, while the second half (now an allocation of 0.8%) happened this month. But there's much more to come from MSCI: this initial move was a 5% inclusion factor, i.e 0.8% allocation is just 5% of the expected future allocation it intends to allocate to A-shares, equating to a future weighting of 40% of the Emerging Markets index.

So right now, FTSE is lagging behind MSCI in the A-share inclusion race. But let's first understand why it's important:

The world's second-largest economy currently either has no or a very small allocation in broad regional and global benchmarks, relative to the size of the economy.

Chinese firms are in such indices, but they are overseas-listed companies. While that does include the ADRs (mostly tech and new economy) and Hong Kong-listed firms (state-owned companies), there's a huge part of the Chinese economy that is only listed in China. Remember, the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges combined are second globally to the NYSE and NASDAQ combined.

The most effective way to get accurate exposure to China is through both overseas and domestic listed companies.

As competition between the two major index providers intensifies over the coming years to offer the most complete exposure to China, it will stimulate sustained buying of A-shares. A lot of this will come from the asset owners.

Why ASHR will benefit more than other China ETFs

With a smorgasbord of products available, it’s important to distinguish between the various large China ETFs in the market, because they’re all different. Let’s use the following four:

DWS Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 (ASHR) – AUM: $735.9m

BlackRock iShares China Large Cap (FXI) – AUM: $4.6bn

KraneShares China Internet ETF (KWEB) – AUM: $1.3bn

BlackRock iShares MSCI China (MCHI) – AUM: $3.3bn

Let’s now use the following exclusion factors:

Exposure to Mainland China

FTSE Russell is set to include A-shares, i.e. Mainland Chinese-listed equities. We therefore need to exclude any ETF that does not hold A-shares. Of the above, KWEB only holds overseas-listed Chinese firms and FXI only holds Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms.

No overseas listed companies

To get the full effect from A-share inclusion, we should exclude ETFs that hold equities not traded in Mainland China because the effect of index inclusion would be diluted. MCHI includes both US-listed and Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms.

ASHR is the main US-listed China ETF that offers full exposure to the Chinese equities that will be most affected by index inclusion.

The ultimate winner is China

With the race to offer effective (and larger) exposure to Mainland China, the ultimate beneficiaries are mainland-listed equities. Remember, this is only the initial stage of A-share inclusion. Over the coming decade, asset owners and managers will have to continue to buy more A-shares.

ASHR data by YCharts

DWS Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 ETF performance. Source: YCharts

Getting ahead of this forced buying should reap gains for investors. In my view, the ASHR ETF is the most effective way to do so. The ETF is currently trading at levels not seen since the middle of 2016; a time when no investors wanted China exposure. A double dose of index inclusion should be suffice to see future demand for A-shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.