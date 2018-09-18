Trump Trade War Is A Side Show - Part 4

The trade war is entering its final phase now in time for the November 2018 mid term elections. Expect a timely resolution to the war.

The trade war provides cover for business interests to work on dismantling important labor, financial, and environmental regulation.

Three weeks on from my last article on the trade war the situation has improved, with Mexico, Canada and Europe looking to reduce tariffs on trade overall.

Three weeks on from my last article on the trade war the situation has improved in some respects with Mexico, Europe, and Canada looking to make agreements reduce tariffs with the USA.

Where it has made no progress is with China. Here the situation is escalating and has the largest impact overall, especially on President Trump's key support base of poor white middle-aged rustbelt inhabitants.

Most of the things they buy such as baseball caps, jeans, cowboy belts, plaid shirts, cowboy boots, and entertainment electronics are made cheaply and effectively by American companies but manufactured in China. Once the price of these goods rises, President Trump will lose support.

The headlines are dominated by the trade war while in the background people like Larry Kudlow work on projects that dismantle legislation and programmes that strike at the very heart of President Trump's support base.

This is the fourth part of an ongoing macro coverage of the Trump Trade war, a war that is slowly bearing fruit for President Trump. However, China could be a tough nut to crack, and it could be his support base cracks in protest from higher prices before the Chinese do. Less dependence on exports is one of China's key domestic policies and a trade war waged by someone else plays into this aim and makes hard internal decisions easier to table domestically. They can even be cohesive and draw support when coming from a foreign power.

The primary purpose of the other articles was to show that while the trade war dominated headlines, the macro impact of international trade on all the major players is very small as a percentage of GDP.

Trade as a Percentage of GDP

The table below shows the current account as a percentage of GDP for each major "combatant" in the trade war. Japan has the most to lose at 4% of GDP.

(Source: Trading Economics dot com)

Putting the Trade War in Perspective

The table below is a running score of the trade war over key time frames updated to the latest threats coming out of Washington DC yesterday. The new threats sound like a back down from previous threats when one examines the numbers and rhetoric more closely.

(Source: Trading Economics dot com plus author calculations for 2017)

The key new US tariff threats are:

1. By September 25, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. This equals an additional $20 billion of addition tariffs on the existing $50 billion already in place.

2. By the end of the year, imposing 25% tariffs on an additional $287 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The rhetoric against China appears milder than it was in June 2018 with claims of $200 billion tariffs.

Mexico and the USA have agreed to renew the NAFTA agreement which means new tariffs are now off the table and business class elites in both countries can enjoy the fruits of enlarging the earnings and profits share of GDP while the wages share of GDP falls. Free trade in the modern sense of the word defined below:

Free Trade: The stage of trade policy that followed mercantilist and protectionist success in raising first Britain and then the United States and Germany to industrial and financial dominance. Pulling up the ladder, these leading industrial nations demand that other countries open their markets to lead-nation exports and investment instead of protecting, subsidizing and modernizing their own industry and agriculture. Such “free trade” has become a euphemism for centralizing industrial, agricultural and financial power in the United States, while offshoring employment to the low-wage countries. Academic rationalization of this kind of globalization is based on short-term equilibrium theory that excludes consideration of how protectionist policies may support capital investment to raise productivity over time. Also ignored are “off balance sheet” costs borne by society to clean up environmental pollution and global warming.

(Source: Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception (Kindle Locations 2629-2637). ISLET/Verlag. Kindle Edition.)

Canada could soon follow Mexico into a renewal of the NAFTA agreement, and there could be a reduction in tariffs and a return to business as normal.

Such free trade agreements might better be termed investor rights agreements in that they protect the rights of investors from national labor and environmental legislation and set up internal dispute resolution procedures that protect companies from national court systems and the sovereign powers of national states.

Similarly, in Europe, the trade war has been put on hold while a new agreement is ratified between the parties where tariffs overall could be reduced. The European Union [EU] has offered to drop all tariffs on cars (10% for the USA and 2.5% for them) and other goods if the USA does the same. Interestingly President Trump rejected the offer and sought more concessions and will most likely get them too.

The E.U is in a weak position with business unfriendly populist election results and the high unemployment and austerity politics that drives it.

A general reduction in tariffs all around is a win for everyone as it means general taxation and money deletion is lower. More disposable income can go to real goods and services rather than tariff tax as ultimately the consumer pays the tariff in both countries. More aggregate demand means more consumption, production, and employment.

What we can expect going forward

President Trump will want the good news from the successful new trade agreements that lower tariffs open more markets to US businesses, in place to help the Republican party do well in the November 2018 midterm elections. What we can expect in the next months is:

1. Mexican Trade agreement signed off.

2. Canadian trade agreement signed off.

3. An agreement with the E.U to lower tariffs overall.

4. A compromise agreement with China to lower those tariffs already applied with promises to talk more later. China knows President Trump is on a fixed timeline and can wait him out. China has no intention of allowing "free trade theory to be applied to it:

In the case of free-trade theory, global investors and exporters from lead nations oppose governments that protect their own domestic industry and agriculture. U.S. farm exporters, for example oppose foreign attempts to become self-sufficient in their own basic food needs by pursuing the domestic agricultural subsidies that the United States used to increase its farm productivity. Free traders accordingly denounce governments that have the temerity to withstand U.S. diplomatic sanctions against governments pursuing an independent foreign and domestic economic policy.

(Source: Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception (Kindle Locations 6707-6711). ISLET/Verlag. Kindle Edition.)

China knows how the game is played and wants to become a lead nation and not a dependent nation.

What the mainstream, and President Trump, is missing is the following point about America's foreign trade:

Since 1971 (the end of the gold standard), U.S. deficits have been settled by a run-up of Treasury debt to foreign central banks. For most other nations, the typical payments imbalance is foreign debt service, leading to a loss of international reserves (formerly gold, now mainly U.S. Treasury IOUs). The United States is almost alone in being able to settle its payments imbalances on military, trade and investment accounts in government IOUs denominated in its own fiat currency – U.S. Treasury bonds payable in dollars – without constraint.

(Source: Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception (Kindle Locations 948-952). ISLET/Verlag. Kindle Edition.)

By seeking to lessen the current account deficit, President Trump is undoing this carefully established system created by Washington for the benefit of the American corporate elite whereby America obtains imports essentially for free. Someone show him the memo.

