Spectra Energy: Almost Back To Breakeven

Being a volatility trader as well as a fundamental analysis trader, I can say that there are buckets of merit in each strategy. For example, at present, Spectra Energy (SEP) is trading below intrinsic value, in our opinion, plus also has high implied volatility (see below) compared to its average volatility numbers over the past 12 months, for example. We have been long SEP since around the $40 level. If the current tailwind continues, we should see this level being taken out before long.

Source : Interactive Brokers.com

Our volatility trades can range anything from 1 week to 6 months. Fundamental analysis trades/investments can sometimes take years before the respective stock bears any type of fruit. This is really the issue of using both strategies. Volatility traders are mainly non-directional, meaning they really only trade the short-term movement priced into the derivatives. Obviously, fundamental analysis or value investors are totally directional and have no problem holding the stock indefinitely, especially if the respective stock (like Spectra) pays a handsome growing dividend.

So the acid question is, how do we use implied volatility as well as being directional in our trades/investments? Many long-term investors will admit that fundamentally sound plays or value stocks can stay "cheap" for a considerable period of time. Yes, one can collect the dividend, but when a stock is trapped in a trading range, one must wait for the move to occur which sometimes can take years. This is fine for the "passive" investor as the passage of time can become one's friend.

Our directional stance is bullish because of the following:

We believe Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) moving recently for the remaining 17% stake in Spectra will end up being beneficial for Spectra shareholders. Enbridge obviously sees upside in Spectra shares as the move seems to be nicely timed against a backdrop of strong numbers from Spectra, as well as fears lapsing from earnings being adversely affected from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. A deal here before year-end should move the share price forward nicely.

The efficiency of its long-term contracts can be directly seen by the economic profit the company is able to earn. Spectra's grid is strategically positioned to supply urban populations on the Eastern seaboard. Although the regulators exist to approve the economics of a project, it is actually Spectra which fixes the price to the user or "renter". Spectra's vast grid usually means extensions to an existing circuit can fulfill a brand new contract. This puts the company at a clear advantage against a potential competitor where the latter may need far more infrastructure just to compete due to the absence of an existing grid.

One just has to look at how in demand Spectra's biggest pipelines are. We continue to believe that the fundamentals of these pipelines will be well supported. With no imminent threat to demand to Spectra's main infrastructure such as Texas Eastern, Algonquin & the Gulf Stream, we believe very high contract levels will continue over time. Again, given Spectra's profit record from its gas business up to now, we see little change in the numbers here.

Spectra's book sales multiples of 1.6 and 7.1, respectively, remain firmly below its 5-year averages of 1.7 and 7.8. At present, Enbridge pays out a 6.07% yield and SEP pays out a 8.15% yield. When the deal goes through, Spectra shareholders will start receiving ENB's yield. However, the real advantage is that Spectra will be able to keep growing meaningfully due to having access to growth capital. Yes, shareholders may have to forfeit a smaller payout over the near term, but the upside looks better than the downside here. Remember Enbridge itself has stated that it wants to grow its payout by 10% per year going forward, so SEP shareholders will still be receiving a generous dividend.

Therefore, based on the dividend and the potential for upside gain in the shares, we will continue to hold stock, but may start to sell covered calls against our position. Ideally, we would first prefer for shares to come back to our breakeven level around the $40 per share level. SEP still doesn't announce earnings until the 7th of November. We may be able to sell a covered call before this date to take advantage of the current high implied volatility.

