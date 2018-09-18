The Impact Of Henri Bendel's Closure On L Brands' Bottom Line

Last week’s announcement regarding the closure of Henri Bendel was a classic example of the hidden value most miss fail to consider when analysing L Brands (LB). Yes, most of the brands within LB’s portfolio are struggling, but the headline net number being reported is far from representative of the diverging health of the underlying segments. The news was, rightly, taken positively by the stock market – LB shares rose ~5-6% on the news.

Financial Implications

Per LB, Henri Bendel accounts for ~$85m in revenue and an -$45m operating loss for FY18, implying a costly -53% op margin. Presumably, there will be one-time costs associated with the closure – lease break fees, separation costs etc. Barring the one-time cost, this is a smart move – it unlocks an additional $45m in operating income (~30-40bps of op margin) which adds ~$0.16 at the EPS level, assuming no change to the capital structure. The market’s ~6% intraday move seems to have fully priced in the event.

FY18e FY18e (ex-Henri Bendel) Change (%) Operating income 1,387 1,432 3.2% EBITDA 1,927 1,972 2.3% Interest expense 393 393 0.0% Interest income - - - Other income (loss) 7 7 0.0% Pretax income 1,001 1,046 4.5% Taxes 260 260 0.0% Net income 740 785 6.1% EPS 2.66 2.82 6.0%

(Source: L Brands, Author)

The revelation of Henri Bendel’s $45m operating loss (and -53% op margin) is even more striking considering the NY flagship had been running at a below-market rental rate for years. The current rate of ~$76/ sq ft through 2021 is orders of magnitude lower than the potential “market average” rate of ~$335 post lease expiry. Pressure has been on for a while now to step up the rate. Per S&P:

“Henri Bendel, the sole retail tenant, is renting its space for $75.67 per sq. ft. through 2021, with below-market fixed-rate extension options through 2031. Raising this retail space to a market average rental rate of $335 per sq. ft. after the Henri Bendel fully extended lease expires, per the appraiser, would add significant value to the property”

Mapping out Henri Bendel’s NY flagship performance gives a clear picture of the deterioration at play – sales had fallen ~52% (from ~$39m in 2012 to ~$19m in 2016). The flagship’s inability to sustain sales was a clear indication that the shutdown of Henri Bendel really should have been done a long time ago.

2012 2016 Retail Space (Sq Ft) 85,917 85,917 Sales/ Sq Ft 452 217 Sales 38.8m 18.6m

(Source: S&P, Author)

Looking for the Next Bad Co

Now, it’s been widely known for a while that LB’s “other” segment contains some loss-making entities. Now that Henri Bendel’s financials have been disclosed, we can back into this segment to check if there might be further “bad cos” whose non-existence would add value overnight. The remaining “others” segment consists of the following – 1) Mast Global, the in-house sourcing arm, 2) La Senza, which sells women's intimate apparel; and 3) Corporate overhead e.g. governance functions and equity investments.

Knowing that overheads run ~1.5-2% of sales, we can back out the EBIT of the “other” segment ex-Henri Bendel. As it turns out, the closure unlocks ~8.4%pts at the EBIT level (ex-corporate overheads) and reveals a surprisingly profitable segment at a headline ~13% op margin.

FY18e FY18e (ex-Henri Bendel) Other Sales 673 588 Other Op Income (184) (139) Corporate Overhead (~1.5-2% of sales) (217) (217) EBIT (ex-Corporate Overhead) 33 78 EBIT Margin (ex-Corporate Overhead) 4.8% 13.2%

(Source: Author)

Due to the lack of disclosures around La Senza and Mast Global’s contributions, it’s hard to get visibility into the key drivers of the “other” segment margin. But, if store closure activity is anything to go by, La Senza’s Canadian operations might be the next shoe to drop. Both store count and square footage have shrunk significantly over the last five years.

(Source: L Brands, Author)

With franchise sales also in decline, La Senza has instead been growing its US store base. My feel is that the ~13% op margins ex-Henri Bendel might be largely driven by La Senza’s international franchisee model (~187 international), which has also been in decline. With only La Senza’s US store base increasing, growth in this segment seems to be coming largely from Mast Global, LB’s in-house sourcing unit.

(Source: L Brands, Author)

Final Word

With the long-overdue closure of Henri Bendel now out of the way, I think La Senza’s Canadian unit might be the next “bad co” on the chopping block. Considering the relatively larger size, the incremental positive impact is likely to also be far larger. Further closures of loss-making businesses should serve as a tailwind to the stock while providing buffer against potential downturns in the core business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.