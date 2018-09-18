Fortuna Silver: I Have Changed My Opinion

In my opinion, Fortuna shares are supposed to perform in line with the silver sector; it means that I have changed my slightly negative opinion on the company.

I am still concerned about Lindero; apart from an infill drilling program, the company suspended exploration at the Lindero/Arizaro deposits.

The company cut costs of production at its two operating mines; it is also on the right track to meet its production guidance for 2018.

In February 2018, I published an article on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), a small mostly-silver producer operating two mines in Mexico and Peru. In the final section I concluded:

“This year Fortuna is going to shrink - production, cash flow from operations and EBITDA are supposed to be lower than last year. What is more, in my opinion, the Lindero gold project (currently under development) will not improve the company’s situation in 2019 (when it is put online). As a result, investors interested in growth plays should avoid Fortuna’s shares and search for other plays”

Today I would like to look at the latest developments at Fortuna and verify this little bit negative opinion on the company. However, before I begin, let me discuss the following two charts:

The charts compare the way Fortuna shares perform against GDXJ, a popular junior gold mining ETF, and the Silver index (constructed by the author).

Note: The Silver index is comprised of the following eleven silver plays: Silvercorp (NYSE:SVM), Fortuna, Pan American (NASDAQ:PAAS), Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF), First Majestic (NYSE:AG), Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK), Hochschild Mining (OTC:HCHDY), Great Panther (NYSEMKT:GPL), Impact Silver (OTCPK:ISVLF), Excellon (OTCPK:EXLLF) and Avino (NYSEMKT:ASM).

The panel on the left is the updated version of the chart presented in my last article on Fortuna. Generally, there have been no relevant changes since February 2018 – in the long term, Fortuna shares have been outperforming GDXJ (the blue trend line) but in the short term, they are a bit behind (the red arrow).

However, the panel on the right draws a bit different pattern. Namely, between January 2016 (the beginning of the current bull cycle in precious metals) and May 2017, Fortuna shares have been underperforming the Silver index (the red arrow) but since May 2017, the company’s shares have been stronger than their peers.

Summarizing, in February, I was only partly right writing that:

“… Fortuna, with no growth factors, should be, in my opinion, a laggard, compared to other silver plays”

Compared to its silver peers, Fortuna holds quite well.

Costs of production

In my last article on Fortuna, I made the following remark:

“… to report its costs of production Fortuna applies a by-product cost accounting method while, in my opinion, a more appropriate approach is a co-product cost accounting (no metal produced at Caylloma or San Jose accounts for more than 80% of total production, which is a necessary condition for using a by-product approach)”

The company reacted very quickly and in its 2Q 2018, it disclosed the cost measures recalculated into ounces of silver equivalent. Of course, I would be very arrogant claiming that it was my or Seeking Alpha’s merit but… finally, we have a good chance to get a more investor-friendly insight into Fortuna’s costs of production. And the result is really impressive:

Source: Fortuna 2Q 2018 Management’s Discussion and Analysis, pp. 32, 33

Now, an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) below $14.1 (current price of silver) per ounce of silver means that a mine is a free cash flow generator. In the case of Fortuna, both mines are low-cost producers, delivering a free cash flow of $4.0 per ounce of silver equivalent (Caylloma) and $5.5 (San Jose).

Further, using the company’s data, I calculated the 1H 2018 consolidated AISC for the entire company. Here is the way I did it:

Revenue: $144.1M

Cash flow from operations, excluding working capital issues: $44.5M

Sustaining capital expenditures: $13.8M

Ounces of silver equivalent sold: 9.3 million

AISC = (revenue less cash flow from operations plus sustaining capital expenditures)/ounces of silver equivalent sold = $12.2 per ounce

Please note that this time the cost of $12.2 per ounce contains all-cash costs incurred by the company (direct mining cost, exploration expenses, administrative expenses, taxes, royalties etc.) plus sustaining capital expenditures (a CAPEX needed to keep the mines going). Of course, a growth CAPEX (mainly the cash spent on construction of the Lindero mine) is excluded from this calculation.

Now, AISC of $12.2 per ounce is a very low cost. According to my own calculations, there is only one silver miner producing its metals at a lower cost. It is Silvercorp, a China-based company producing its metals at anAISC of $8.1 per ounce of silver equivalent:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: The chart above discloses AISC reported in 2Q 2018; note that last quarter Fortuna showed a significantly lower AISC than in 1H 2018 – it means that the company was able to cut this cost from $13.1 per ounce in 1Q 2018 to $10.3 in 2Q 2018 (with the average cost for 1H 2018 standing at $12.2 per ounce).

Indeed, I am impressed.

Production

In 1H 2018, Fortuna produced 8.6 million ounces of silver equivalent, which accounts for around 50% of total production planned for this year (17.5 million ounces of silver equivalent):

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: I have recalculated the company’s production figures using the current metal prices: $14.1 per ounce for silver, $1,200 per ounce for gold, $0.93 per pound for lead and $1.07 per pound for zinc.

I am confident that the company should meet its guidance for this year.

My negative opinion on Fortuna has to be verified

Due to impressive cuts in costs of production and decent production figures, I have to verify my negative opinion on the company, expressed in my last article. What is more, using an EV / EBITDA multiple as a valuation measure, Fortuna’s shares are among the cheapest ones in the silver sector (the blue bar on the chart below):

Source: Simple Digressions

As a result, I have changed my internal rating and Fortuna shares have been reclassified into the “Hold” category. In other words, I think that Fortuna shares should perform in line with a broad silver sector. Why only “in line”? Here is the explanation.

Lindero – poor project with limited upside potential

Currently, Fortuna operates two mines: Caylloma in Peru and San Jose in Mexico. Of these two mines, it is the San Jose mine that is a flagship property. As the chart below shows, San Jose holds mineral reserves of 40.1 million ounces of silver while the Caylloma mine has only 4.7 million ounces:

Source: Simple Digressions

Interestingly, both deposits are epithermal vein systems where a relatively short life of the mine is a norm. However, it looks like Caylloma is a real problem for Fortuna - mineral reserves at this operation have been going down since 2011 and the quality of the mine has been deteriorating as well (for example, the grades went down from 155 grams of silver per ton of ore in 2010 to 91 g/t in 2017).

Luckily, the San Jose mine holds very well, replenishing its reserves and improving silver grades. What is more, in 2Q 2018, the mine delivered a gross margin (defined as revenue less direct costs) of $10.6 per ounce of silver equivalent, which ranks this operation among the best mines in the precious metals industry.

Now, I understand that, due to fundamental problems at Caylloma, Fortuna’s management had to find a replacement operation very quickly. Hence, Lindero.

I have discussed this project many times and my readers surely know that I do not share management’s enthusiasm for it. To remind, in my opinion, the Lindero project demonstrates poor economic measures as, for example, a very low internal rate of return of 18%, calculated at a gold price of $1,250 per ounce or a disappointing after-tax net present value of $130M.

On the other hand, apart from the Lindero deposit, there is also another satellite mineralization zone called Arizaro. And here is my point - Arizaro is considered as an interesting exploration target that could significantly extend Lindero’s reserves. To remind my readers - since the acquisition of Goldrock Resources (Lindero’s former owner), Fortuna has added only 65 thousand ounces to the previous reserves. It is not much but… it cannot be more. Look at this table:

Source: Fortuna, 2Q 2018 Management's Discussion, page 6

Simply put, if a company does not conduct drilling programs, it is very hard to replenish reserves. And, according to the table above (the red rectangle), this year Fortuna does not have any plans to explore the Lindero or Arizaro deposits. Well, I am surprised - despite poor economics, the company does not even try to improve it by extending mineral reserves at Lindero/Arizaro.

Note: The table above is a bit incorrect. The company conducts an infill drilling program at the Lindero project. The aim of this program is to get additional, deeper knowledge of the current mineralization zone. However, an infill drilling program is not aimed at finding new mineralization zones.

Fortunately, Fortuna is actively exploring the operating mines. As the table above shows, this year, the company wants to spend $10.6M on brown-field exploration ($2.2M for Caylloma and $8.4M for San Jose).

Summary

Definitely, Fortuna made progress. In 1H 2018, the company cut costs of production at Caylloma and San Jose and became one of the lowest-cost silver producers in the industry. What is more, now the consolidated all-in sustaining cost of production stands at $10.3 per ounce of silver equivalent, making Fortuna a free cash flow generating company even at today’s low silver prices. Apart from that, in 1H 2018, the company produced 8.6 million ounces of silver equivalent so it is on the right track to meet its production guidance for 2018.

As a result, I have changed my, a bit negative, opinion on the company and now I think that Fortuna shares should perform in line with the broad silver market.

Finally, I am still concerned about Lindero. In my opinion, it is a poor project and Fortuna does little to improve it. For example, the company has suspended the brown-field exploration at Arizaro, a satellite deposit to the main mineralization zone. As a result, instead of being an excellent buying opportunity, I consider Fortuna shares as averagely performing ones (in line with the sector), only.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.