Farfetch IPO May Be Undervalued At $16 As JD.com Buys Shares

Selling shares at 6x sales and with JD.com (JD) as a big shareholder, Farfetch will be a very interesting name once the IPO goes live. The stock seems quite interesting at $16. The only risk is that the company was incorporated in Cayman, where shareholders’ rights are less protected than they are in the United States.

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded 10 years ago and headquartered in London, Farfetch Limited operates a marketplace offering personal luxury goods for over 2.3 million consumers. Available in 190 countries to over 980 luxury sellers and with an approximate stock value of $2.4 billion, the company seems to be redefining the way brands, retailers and consumers connect.

Source: farfetch.com

The company’s platform is divided into three elements: applications such as the Farfetch marketplace, Farfetch Black & White, and Farfetch Store of the Future; services such as content creation, which facilitates offering a quality environment for the company’s luxury ecosystem; and data and algorithms which provide valuable information for brands.

Source: Prospectus

With the company making 90% of its revenue from the Farfetch marketplace, the analysis of this application is what’s needed on this name.

Assessment of Farfetch.com

Farfetch.com offers access to over 3,200 different luxurious brands in a way that visitors can easily access different items. Investors are encouraged to visit the site, so that they can obtain their own user experience.

Source: farfetch.com

The amount of brands listed on the site is quite long, which seems very beneficial. In addition, the fact that its items are expensive is also very interesting. The economic margin that Farfetch can obtain is large. Additionally, the amount of money that each visitor can potentially bring is substantial. Let’s tell it this way: If you are about to pay for visitors, you need to sell products at high prices.

Source: farfetch.com

The assessment of the amount of visitors and the amount of time spent per visit are beneficial features. Firstly, the amount of visitors is large, 14.8 million per month. Additionally, each visitor checks 5.21 page per visit and spends more than four minutes online. With these figures in mind, it is fair telling that the company’s user experience is well designed.

Source: similarweb.com

The stats of Farfetch are not as good as that of Amazon (AMZN), but they can be comparable. Check them out in the image below:

Source: similarweb.com

The traffic sources also show that Farfetch has already created solid brand recognition. 37.27% visitors access the website directly because they already know the website. Additionally, 45.38% visitors access the company through search engines. Farfetch does need to pay large sums of money to referrals, which only represent 4.01% of total visitors, or create a lot of social media campaigns. 4.48% of the total amount of visitors is traffic from the social media. The image below provides further details:

Source: similarweb.com

With that, the company still pays a large amount of money for 16.34% of its visitors. Take a look at the keywords acquired by Farfetch in the image below:

Source: similarweb.com

Finally, the geographical diversification of Farfetch is interesting. Operating risk seems a bit lower after checking this feature. Visitors are from the United States, but also from Russia, Brazil, United Kingdom, and Germany among others. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: similarweb.com

Large Number Of Employees: 59% Are Located In Portugal

The amount of employees shows that the company has quite a large size. In total, the company has 3,009 employees, and they are mostly in Europe, but also in Brazil, United Kingdom, U.S., China, and Japan among others. It is interesting that 59% of employees are located in Portugal, where the company pays a moderate amount of salaries with access to the European zone.

Source: Prospectus

The image below provides information on the nominal monthly wage in Portugal. In 2017, it was equal to $1,148.29, which is approximately 1.8x the value of each order received by Farfetch.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

49% Orders Growth y/y And Growing Average Order Value

The most recent business key indicators show that the business of Farfetch is growing at a high pace. With active consumers growing at 43% y/y to 935.8 in December 2017 and the number of orders doing it at 49% y/y, Farfetch elected the best time-period to organize its IPO, when growth figures are exploding up. With that, it is also beneficial that the average order value is also increasing at 6.34% y/y to $620.0. The table below provides further details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

Revenue

The revenue line is also quite beneficial. The company grew revenues at 70 % y/y and 59% y/y to $385 million in 2017. The gross margin is also interesting; gross profit was $116 million in 2016 and $204 million in 2017. With that, the net income is not positive. The company reported losses of $81 million and $112 million in 2017, which will not really matter to investors if revenue growth and gross margins continue at the same level. Net income losses are most of the times usual in online companies in the initial phase of growth.

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet: Tons Of Cash

The balance sheet shows what most investors should expect from Farfetch: massive amount of cash, equal to $384 million, 68% of the total amount of assets on December 31, 2017. With only this figure in mind, the financial situation of the company is very beneficial:

Source: Prospectus

With that, the list of liabilities also shows a beneficial feature. The company has no debt. The list of liabilities in 2017 was equal to $166 million, only 29% of the total amount of assets.

Source: Prospectus

The list of contractual obligations also shows very low obligations. The company will need to pay a total of $66 million for the operating leases. Take a look at the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds: Potential Acquisitions

With the company having large amount of cash, some investors may not understand why Farfetch needs more financing. The company said the following words regarding this matter. Please note that Farfetch could be preparing itself for an acquisition:

“We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement for working capital, to fund incremental growth and other general corporate purposes, including possible acquisitions. However, we do not currently have any definitive or preliminary plans with respect to the use of proceeds for such purposes.” Source: Prospectus

Capitalization and Valuation

With no debt, $805 million in cash expected after the IPO and approximately 285 million shares at $16 per share, the expected enterprise value equals $3.75 billion. The table below provides further details on the expected capitalization:

Source: Prospectus

Assuming forward revenues of $616 million in 2018, the company will be trading at 6x forward sales, which does not seem cheap as compared to that of Amazon (AMZN). AMZN is trading at 4.17x sales with 38.64% revenue growth and gross profit margin of 38.78%. However, If we compare with technology enablement companies such as Shopify (SHOP) or Square (SQ), the company may seem cheap. SHOP trades at 16.27x sales with gross profit margin of 56.46%. SQ trades at 9.04x sales with gross profit margin of 38%. Using the multiple of SHOP, 16.27x sales, Farfetch’s stock price could be worth $38. With the company having gross profit margin similar to that of SHOP, $38 does not seem such a high price for the company.

Shareholders and Jurisdiction

Farfetch has two types of share classes, which investors will not appreciate. The controlling shareholders use this type of equity structure to prevent other companies from acquiring control. Check the image below for further details on the shareholders of Farfetch. It is beneficial that several institutional investors acquired stock prior to the IPO:

Source: Prospectus

Additionally, the company also noted that distinguished investors obtained large stakes in the company. For instance, a subsidiary of JD.com (JD) acquired 13.94% stake on June 21, 2017. The following lines provide further details on this relevant and beneficial transaction for Farfetch:

Source: Prospectus

Risk: The Company Was Incorporated In Cayman

With that about the great business growth of Farfetch and its price, there are some risks to note. The company was incorporated in Cayman in 2018. As a result, shareholders will not be able to start class action against the Board of Directors since it is not the way courts proceed in Cayman.

Source: Prospectus

In addition, the company law that applies will be that of Cayman, which does not recognize as many shareholders’ rights as that of the United States. Finally, please remember that judges in the United States will not be able to act against the company. The jurisdiction will be that of Cayman.

Conclusion

With the shares at 6x forward sales, Farfetch's stock price could go much higher after the IPO goes live. Other competitors like SHOP and SQ are trading at richer valuations. Additionally, it is also very beneficial that JD decided to invest in the company in 2017. Regarding the risks, investors will not appreciate that Farfetch is incorporated in Cayman. Keep in mind that the rights of shareholders are less protected compared to those in the United States.

