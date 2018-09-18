Procter & Gamble: Still Trading At A 10% Discount

Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) continue to make ground although we still remain at roughly $6 a share or around 7% down on what we started the year at. We still believe though that P&G has every chance of ending calendar 2018 up for the year.

We view P&G's latest move to trademark acronyms in an attempt to attract millennials and a younger demographic as prudent at this stage. Why? Well, the younger consumer is what P&G sales have been lacking for some time now. The boomers may have grown up with P&G's established brands; strong sales among this demographic has not filtered down to the younger generation.

Here though is where P&G's innovation should pay dividends. The company knows it cannot survive on past success with the younger generation which is why innovation is once again a core theme at the company. As mentioned in a previous article, P&G is faring much better at present with respect to the speed it is able to bring new products to market. The pipeline is full of strong possibilities at present in core products, which is encouraging from a price point of view.

The only guaranteed way of being able to raise prices is if innovation is clearly visible on new products. Yes, sometimes, external events such as transportation costs can force a price hike (like we had in Pampers recently) but the one way to really differentiate the product from the competition is to sell a far superior product.

Dollars always follow value. A brand new young customer base would really boost growth levels at the company. Here are other reasons though why we continue to remain long.

Bears will state that not enough has been done to significantly raise revenues and this is obviously true to some degree. P&G's transformation has been going on for quite a number of years now and only now are we seeing some signs on top line growth. The company finished its latest fiscal year reporting $66.83 billion in top line sales.

This number over the previous year was a 2.7% top line growth rate which was badly needed really after the negative annual growth rate in fiscal 2017. Sales are expected to be more or less flat in fiscal 2019 before increasing by 3%+ the following year.

What investors need to understand is that P&G is doubling down on its assets which in essence means making them more valuable in the marketplace. It is easy for companies to go out and acquire smaller companies. The resulting new income stream from that product obviously boosts top line growth but P&G tried that strategy and it backfired to a large extent.

With the recent fourth quarter numbers, P&G finally seems to have some tailwinds behind it. One of the most impactful releases was the fact that P&G saw better market share improvement in Q4 across a sizable number of its products. If this trend continues, which we think it will, we would be looking at close to 4% top line growth next year.

Although gross margins dropped to 48.7% in its latest fiscal year, the company is adamant about bringing costs down as much as possible. A further $10 billion has been earmarked for more cuts and I wouldn't bet against the company in achieving them. Why? Well, P&G's latest round of job cuts has resulted in the firm having its lowest ever workforce for decades.

Moreover, there is more yet to come. New automated factories where automated machinery will do the bulk-load of the work will also over time result in reduced overhead. Long-term investors should be pleased with these tailwinds and also the fact the R&D spend is remaining steady at just under $2 billion.

To sum up, although P&G has struggled more than most over the past few years, we like the direction of new trends and still see value in the present share price. Becoming more streamlined has brought a brand new focus to the firm as costs continued to be eked out. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.