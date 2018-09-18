Thesis

Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX) has rebounded over 10% since filing their last quarterly report on 9/05/2018, but is still ridiculously undervalued. Argan is worth over $68, and offers margin of safety of over 45%. With a stockpile of cash, our $68 price target may prove to be conservative.

Highlights:

1) Argan (AGX) trades well below our target of $68. Margins are rebounding to best in class. Argan trades well below their peers averages. If we apply a 7 times normalized EBITDA (the fair EBITDA estimate after taking out extraordinary items and circumstances), or 7 x $100 million, or $700 million, plus the cash of $362 million, we get a total of $1.062 billion. There are 15.67 million shares outstanding. Therefore we get a value of over $68/share.

2) What will Argan do with all of their Cash? We see Argan using a small amount of its $362 million of cash to acquire or invest in low risk targets, which may include infrastructure or fabricating companies, as well as underperforming power plants. Using the company's expertise and cash to modernize the power plants and make them efficient and profitable (then flipping them?), could create tremendous shareholder value.

3) We believe Argan is showing us currently, over $2 billion in backlog (while only $429 is accounted for in their last 10Q). We believe their backlog will climb to record levels.

4) Argan's flexible labor force may be its secret weapon

5) Argan may be an acquirer's dream (see below) and we predict a sale of the business within 5 years.

By the Numbers

Price: ~ $43.50

52 Week Range: $34.90-$69.95

Market Cap: ~ $680 million

Cash: $362 million

Debt: ZERO

EV: $318 million

Normalized EBITDA: $100 million

EV/normalized EBITDA: 3.18

P/Tangible Book: 1.8

What will Argan do with all of that cash?

Dividends? Buybacks? Acquisitions? While companies like Argan save money on bonding costs by maintaining a healthy balance sheet, we ask ourselves, what else might Argan do with all of that CASH? Let's look at each possibility and the company's history to help guild us, as well as looking at the current industry environment and opportunities.

Dividends: Argan pays a regular dividend of $0.25 per share per quarter, declared a $0.70 special dividend this past year; and has declared a special dividends in 2014,2013,2012 and 2011. (Source: Argan's proxy statement filed on May 4, 2018). We therefore think the company will continue with its regular quarterly dividend and may reward shareholders with a special dividend in the coming year. However, we do not see an increase to the regular dividend nor do we see a special dividend being significant.

Share Buybacks: We went back and search over 10 years of filings and found no mention of share buybacks. When speaking with the company, we did not get an impression that they favored share buybacks and given their conservative nature, we guess they look at buybacks as imprudent unless the shares traded below book value. So we think buybacks are unlikely.

Acquisitions: We see that acquisitions are the most likely scenario (that and a possible merger or takeover of the company - see below, Argan an acquirer's dream) that will a) happen and b) create the most shareholder value.

Are we concerned that Argan will risk shareholders cash in a large acquisition, NO.

If you ever speak with Argan's Chairman, Rainer Bosselmann, you will realize, he is both patient and conservative. He will wait for the low risk, high reward opportunity before risking any of Argan's cash pile. If we look back at Argan's history, we see the same conservative nature. In the last 4 years, Argan acquired The Roberts Company (which now account for 11.2% of total revenues) in December 2015 for $500k in cash and $15.6 million to pay off bank debt and certain leases (source Argan 10q filed 12 6 2016). In May of 2015, Argan acquired Atlantic Projects (a 40 year old business that completed over 8000 projects on four continents, accounts for 9.7% of revenues - source: 10q filed 12/6/16 and Argan's investor presentation 9/5/18) for $11.1 million.

We do not see Argan acquiring other EPC companies focused on gas-fired power plants, unless it were an international player. We do think that Argan could use some of its cash to partner with current customers on projects (first capital is always the hardest and Argan could provide that preferred capital. Also, we believe that despite the current administration giving life preservers to the coal industry, clean coal is costly, and a failure. We see power companies that considered or even completed "clean coal" (please note that we do not believe any coal power plants are "clean") realizing that the economics don't make sense. Please read an interesting article "Clean coal to only fire gas" published in the New York Times. Could these dinosaurs that have the permits, and connectivity in place create opportunities for Argan? Or perhaps it will be failed "green" power plants who miscalculated the efficiencies of their feedstock? We think BOTH create opportunities for Argan.

Best in Class Margins Returning

"...our gross margin percentage increased to 22.5% for the three months ended July 31, 2018 from 19.8% for the prior year quarter, reflecting solid operating profits contributed by all four operating companies, which raised our gross margin percentage to 16.6% for the six-month period ended July 31, 2018. For the six months ended July 31, 2017, which included the periods of peak construction activity on the four projects of GPS, our gross margin percentage was 18.7%." Source Argan's 10q for period ended July 31, 2018

Current Projects and backlog - both reported and mentioned in notes by Argan

Current Project Location Facility Size FNTP (1) Received Scheduled Completion Caithness Moxie Freedom Generating Station Pennsylvania 1,040 MW November 2015 2018 CPV Towantic Energy Center Connecticut 785 MW March 2016 2018 NTE Middletown Energy Center Ohio 475 MW October 2015 2018 NTE Kings Mountain Energy Center North Carolina 475 MW March 2016 2018 Exelon West Medway II Facility Massachusetts 200 MW April 2017 2018 TeesREP Biomass Power Station Teesside (England) 299 MW May 2017 2019 InterGen Spalding OCGT Expansion Project Spalding (England) 298 MW November 2017 2019 NTE Reidsville Energy Center North Carolina 475 MW not established as of last Q

Source: Argan 10q for period ended 7-31-2018

Backlog Revealed

We see Argan's backlog rebounding and surpassing all previous levels. We believe the backlog will be between $2 and $2.5 billion within the next 6 months. We base this opinion on interpreting statements made by the company. We point to the below:

Argan's reported backlog of $429 million does not include the 1600 MW power-plant project in Virginia which we calculate, without power turbines, at approximately $800 million.

"Despite the expected revenues decline for GPS in Fiscal 2019, we are encouraged by the performance of our other operating units since the end of the fiscal year, particularly the favorable business development efforts of TRC. Since January 31, 2018, TRC has booked new business with an aggregate contract value of approximately $68.7 million; its project backlog was $44.8 million as of July 31, 2018." Source: Argan 10q filed on 9/5/18. "...March 27, 2018, we announced that GPS has entered into an EPC services contract with an affiliate of NTE to construct a 475 MW state-of-the-art gas-fired power plant in Reidsville, North Carolina. We added the value of this project to our project backlog in the first quarter, and we currently expect to receive the notice to proceed before the end of the current fiscal year. On June 26, 2018, we announced that GPS has entered into the EPC services contract for the construction of the Chickahominy Power Station in Charles City County, Virginia. As we noted earlier, the value of this contract has not been included in project backlog. It is one of several projects, for which GPS has been selected by project owners for EPC services, with an aggregate potential project value in excess of $1.5 billion and with projected start dates ranging from later in 2018 through 2019. We have performed certain pre-contract tasks at the request of several of these project owners. Nonetheless, GPS has not received a limited or full notice to proceed on any of the new EPC projects discussed in this paragraph, and there is always a possibility that one or more of these projects will not be built." Source: Argan 10q filed on 9/5/18. "As we have indicated previously, we are focused on identifying opportunities, rebuilding our backlog and remain cautiously optimistic that we will add several more projects to backlog this year and in calendar 2019." Source: press release by Argan dated 9/5/18.

Argan's flexible work force may be the key to its success. Recently, a few players, including Flour (FLR) have backed out of the fixed-price gas-fired power market (source FLR first quarter investor presentation filed on 5/11/2018). According to Flour's second quarter investor presentation, they had four underperforming gas-fired power plant projects. The large players (FLR, JEC, GVA, KBR, MDR, ORN, TPC, PRIM and STRL) in the EPC space have permanent and large labor forces. This is a disadvantage in a business that is lumpy as they cannot easily pair down when necessary. Therefore because they need to keep their labor force fully working, they take on lower margin projects which hurts them. Argan, has developed a prudent flexible strategy. This, the excellent reputation for quality and finishing jobs on time, balance sheet, and backorders, make Argan an excellent takeover candidate (see below, Argan an Acquirer's dream).

Argan, an Acquirer's Dream

As we have highlighted above, the numbers including cash on hand, clean balance sheet, backlog, enterprise value to normalized ebitda multiple, all are attractive. But there is more to an acquisition than numbers. Argan is set up as a parent company with wholly owned subsidiaries. This structure provides flexibility to a potential acquirer to dispose of businesses they may not want or to better incorporate those subsidiaries into their own structure. For the large players, looking mostly at Gemma, the business in both revenues and earnings for Argan, the most important factor is reputation. Argan is known for its quality of work, its ability to tackle tough engineering complexities, and finishing projects on time. Finishing projects on time is of the utmost importance to power companies who enter into take or pay contracts with grids, and face tremendous penalties for failing to supply power they contract to provide. As mentioned above, a key competitive advantage, and one that can be exploited by a large acquirer like FLR (with a $29.1 Billion backlog in its various EPC business segments - Source: FLR investor presentation 5/11/18), is Argan's flexible workforce. Argan also has a terrific safety record having incurred no lost time injuries in 7 of the last 10 years and their recordable injury rate is significantly below OSHA's reported national average (Source: Argan's investor presentation dated 9/5/18).

While Mr. Bosselmann (age 75) clearly has faith in Mr. William Griffin, Jr., CEO of Gemma, as well as the other heads of Argan's subsidiaries, what is also clear to us is that Rainer will not easily trust anyone to lead this ship when he retires. Therefore, we predict a sale of the business within 5 years (about the time when we think Rainer will be ready to retire - although Rainer has the energy and feistiness of a man 20 years his junior).

Conclusion

We are long Argan. We look forward to more contract wins, a beefed up backlog, possible acquisitions or investments; but above all, we look forward to Argan hitting our price target of $68 in the next six months.

We believe an investment in Argan involves the following risks.

Risk Factors

Customer Concentration

Dependent On Shift To Natural Gas Power Generation Away From Coal

Regulatory - Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) and Clean Power Plant rules.

Project Execution

Cyclical Business

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: KORR ACquisitions and its affiliates are long Argan Inc. (AGX). We may acquire additional shares and or derivatives, hedge, or sell our position without updating this blog/article. Readers should consult an investment professionals before making any investments. Nothing in this article should be considered investment advice.