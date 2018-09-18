No Reason To Sell Snap On The Cheap

Snap has fallen massively out of flavour with Wall Street. A decline in the number of daily active users and the company’s growth rate has killed the stock.

Investment thesis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has been crushed by investors who have seen the company’s platform lose some traction among millennials. As opposed to the company's fast paced growth in previous years, this quarter saw somewhat of a pullback with a couple of million users leaving the platform. Snap has been plagued by negativity and investors who have identified Snap’s valuation as being too high, and the stock has been crushed.

Figure 1: Snap’s stock has been pretty much all downhill since the company’s IPO

Snap’s management has not exactly helped the cause, as Evan Spiegal received a massive stock compensation bonus following the firm’s IPO while investors got crushed. This did not exactly go well on the street.

Snap has also continued to lose massive amounts of money, there is no debating that. The company actually has very high infrastructure costs which means that Snap books very significant losses every time a new user is added. The reason that investors were so concerned about the fact that the company’s user base did not grow significantly is because long term, the business will need to scale significantly if the company is going to achieve profitability.

Investors are also growing increasingly impatient with Snap’s ability to bring in revenue and monetize the platform. Wall Street analysts have slashed their forward estimates and downgraded Snap. Revenue per user, for example, still stands at less than $3 in the United States.

Figure 2: Snap’s high infrastructure costs mean that the company needs to monetize users after a short time to avoid taking even more significant losses.

Figure 3: The average revenue per user is low, but this can grow over time

However, if you compare the monetization efforts of Snap versus Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), the company is still in its infancy stages. Investors are viewing this as a negative, but I see opportunity. The company earned just $2.75 per user in the United States, compared to Facebook which earned a whopping $25.91 per user. If Snap is able to grow the business over a period of time, there is no reason that they couldn’t significantly capitalize on the monetization opportunity that lies ahead. Take a read of what management had to say on the conference call about the advertising model and the cost of advertising on the platform:

"It has been almost two years since we began the transition to programmatic advertising and our team has moved quickly to build out advanced targeting, measurement, goal-based bidding, near real-time analytics and insights and so much more. All this has resulted in lower cost per impression, cost per slide and cost per install for advertisers, while simultaneously growing our advertising revenue 48% year-over-year. Our advertising is now cost effective, easy to buy and easy to measure. This has removed friction from our advertising business and allowed us to scale some many more advertisers than we could have reached with our direct sales force. Even though this transition wasn’t easy, it was the right thing to do for our business over the long-term, even at the expense of short-term revenue growth."

This is the kind of thinking that I find encouraging when looking for long-term investments. Personally, I believe that if Snap is able to grow and retain their user base and advertising is cheaper on the platform than Facebook, I see no reason as to why the company will not become profitable in the future. Think about it: marketers are focused on earning the highest returns on their investment and reaching their target audiences. If Snap can meet the needs of advertisers at a cheaper price than Facebook, companies will come across in droves.

I find it fascinating that advertising revenues have increased so sharply, while pricing is actually down more than 90% due to programmatic advertising. This demonstrates that Snap will easily be able to generate interest from advertisers if the price is right. Yes, this transition has hurt revenue growth over the short term, but it may well prove to be a long-term catalyst. If the company could execute on this plan over time and generate numbers like Facebook, they would be generating annual revenue that approaches 8 billion dollars and profits in the billions of dollars.

Figure 3: Facebook generates 10x more revenue per average user than Snapchat

Advertising is by no means a zero sum game. Yes, Snapchat directly competes with Facebook and Instagram; however, there is room for multiple players in the social media space.

The Snapchat redesign

Let us address the pullback in daily average users. The majority of the exodus took place as a result of the Snapchat redesign, which did not exactly go according to plan. The redesign resulted in heavy criticism from influencers such as Kylie Jenner. Given how severe the whiplash from the redesign was, I feel that Snapchat actually held up rather well. Users still continue to spend more than 30 minutes a day on the platform and it is encouraging to me that Evan Spiegal and his team are taking steps to make the platform more user friendly, even if it did not succeed right away.

Snap’s success or failure in business will not ultimately be determined by the company’s short-term monetization strategy. What will determine whether or not the company is successful is the business' long-term ability to retain their users’ attention and compete successfully for the attention span of the future generations. Again, I love the fact that Evan Spiegal is focused on making a great product. If Snapchat is going to compete against Facebook, this is exactly what is required. So far, Snapchat has been successful in keeping their users engaged, with the average user spending more time on the platform than any other social media platform, even Instagram.

I don’t believe in valuing early stage companies on this year’s earnings or the price to earnings ratio, especially if they have massive potential. To me, the correct way to value a company like Snap is to realistically project out the company’s earnings over a market cycle and discount to the present. If you believe in the future of Snap, I don’t believe that there is any reason to throw the stock out.

The redesign and a drop in users seems like a minor setback on the road to successful monetization. The business still has massive growth opportunities going forward. Personally, I won’t buy Snap at these levels, because I believe there are cheaper stocks in the market and feel Snap falls a bit out of my circle of competence. For investors who understand social media, though, and have faith in the company’s ability to execute over the long run, I believe shares are on the cheaper side. The fact that Wall Street is so negative on the firm gives me even more conviction that now might be a good time to load up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.