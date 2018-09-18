Buy Apple Stock, Not The New iPhone XS, XS Max Or XR

Last week (AAPL) announced three new iPhones - iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Despite Apple making significant technological advances in their new products, Wall Street was not convinced. The stock price went down during the event and its slight gains over the following day have since been lost.

Analysts are pointing towards slightly weaker numbers against last year's iteration of the iPhone, particularly the XS. The Business Insider described Apple's event as "one of the most disappointing iPhone launches in recent memory".

As this is not a tech article, I won't be going into the reasons why or why not the new iPhones are technical marvels or whether they represent good value. However, on a personal level, I will state that I'm currently using the iPhone 7 Plus and feel no reason to fork out another $1K for an upgrade.

For me, the new phones don't appeal, but Apple's stock still does.

The significance of the iPhone's lack of 5G

One reason I'm reluctant to upgrade my phone is Apple's decision to not include 5G capability with their newest phones, despite Verizon, Sprint and LG rushing to embrace the technology. Investors can perceive this decision in two ways. Firstly, this could damage demand for Apple's latest smartphones. For those who are hungry for the latest and fastest tech, Apple's new iPhones are simply not an option for them; they're forced to look elsewhere.

Apple will inevitably launch 5G capability - it's a matter of when, not if. Until then, current users of older iPhones such as myself have no push to upgrade, but instead, have a reason not to.

Investors might also be concerned that Apple has given competitors a 1-2 year head start with 5G, depending on when they embrace the tech.

However, Apple's decision to hold off on introducing 5G until 2019 or 2020 could give investors an opportunity to buy the stock at a lower price. When Apple does choose to launch 5G capability and proves how much speedier it is than 4G, thus rendering our older iPhones inferior or even useless, investors will enjoy the merits of a supercycle.

Apple last super-cycle was in 2014 with the iPhone 6 and it appears that investors will have to wait patiently for the next one, which could be triggered by 5G. For those not already invested in the company, it's not too late to get in ahead of the super-cycle.

Apple's ecosystem should not be underestimated

Mad Money's Jim Cramer described the Apple Watch as "the gateway drug" to Apple's ecosystem. The strength of the company's ecosystem is certainly a force to be reckoned with. With the integration of Apple Watch, Apple's Homepod, MacBook and iPhone with each other, consumers have a hard time breaking out of the system.

To use the Apple Watch, which is the number 1 watch in the world, the consumer must use an iPhone. This means that even if Samsung, LG or other smartphone companies launch phones with 5G this year, those with Apple Watches are still unlikely to jump ship to Android. Yes, Samsung has their own smartwatch too and is a dominant player in the Android industry, but it is not on the same scale as Apple.

For long-term investors, these Apple consumers will remain faithful, not even by choice. Rightly or wrongly, Apple has forcefully shaped their consumers into returning customers. It's sneaky but incredibly lucrative.

This means that even if consumers are not sold by Apple's latest iPhones, it does not mean they aren't loyal to the brand. Those who have other Apple products will inevitably upgrade to another iPhone, which is the heart of the ecosystem. This should give investors confidence that people will continue to buy Apple long into the future.

iPhone XS, XS Max and R will still probably sell well

Apple is in a fortunate position of being an incredibly desirable brand. For me, I was not impressed by the new phones as they do not offer anything substantially better than my current device. However, as long as the iPhone remains an object of desire, people will still buy it. Although XS pre-orders have been weak, XS Max models have seen reportedly high demand. Whilst some may be deterred by its whopping price range of $1099 to $1499, others have considered it to be even more desirable.

"Chinese demand is expectedly strong as the XS Max ticks off that demographic's most-wanted features," writes Apple Insider. "The company's "high price strategy" appears to be paying off."

Furthermore, Apple's 'cheaper' iPhone XR may achieve the success Apple was looking for with the 5C. Offering a lower barrier to entry into the ecosystem, Apple's aim of getting an iPhone in everyone's hands might be in sight. The phone offers the same fundamentals of the higher ticket iPhones but at a much lower cost. I personally think the $749 price tag is still a little steep but for new customers, it could considered a bargain.

Apple is still a fantastic company

Apple is a textbook example of an investible company. Now a trillion dollar company, Apple has proven itself repeatedly to be a successful, lucrative and consistently innovative company.

Despite being a behemoth of a company, Apple still continues to grow. In its most recent quarter, revenue grew by 17% year-on-year and EPS increased by 40%. Guidance for Q4 included gross margin growth between 38% and 38.5%.

Additionally, even if something catastrophic happens to the company, Apple has a $285.1 billion cash pile life-boat. Extra cash is a luxury in a fast-growing company but Apple is far from short of it.

What's more, Apple's current P/E is still below 20 with a forward P/E of 16.06. For any company, let alone a gargantuan tech company, this valuation is incredibly low.

Conclusion

I was disappointed by the Apple's September event, largely due to the new iPhones' lack of 5G. As an Apple investor, I was hoping for 5G to trigger a super-cycle in order for the stock price to sky-rocket. As an Apple consumer, I was hoping for 5G to give me a reason to upgrade my iPhone. Consequently, I won't be upgrading and even as an investor, I won't be plugging Apple's new tech.

However, by delaying 5G, Apple has provided a window of opportunity for new investors to jump in or for current investors to increase their position.

What's more, despite my own reservations about the new iPhones, I confidently believe Apple's new smartphones will sell well.

As a long-term investor, I'm incredibly bullish on Apple and whilst 2018-2019 may be a lacklustre year for the company, its future still remains unrivalled in the tech sphere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.