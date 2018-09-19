Spotlight On The Brazilian Real

Brazil is an emerging market country with a long history of political and economic instability. The latest round of problems for the South American nation came with the impeachment and indictment of leader Dilma Rousseff over a breach if fiscal responsibility laws back in August 2016. Vice President Michel Temer moved to promote conservative economic policies, which included a market-friendly spending cap that was a constitutional amendment. Under Temer came other reforms including labor reforms, but a significant and much-needed change to the public pension system has not taken any form which negates the value of the spending cap.

Brazilian will elect new leadership in October, and no candidates have emerged as a front-runner. Aside from internal political and economic pressures, economic weakness in Argentina has caused additional problems for the Brazilian economy as global investors stay away from emerging market debt. Political risk and a weak overall economy have put pressure on the Brazilian real and the stock market. The Brazilian real has dramatically declined in value.

The currency remains near the low

The value of the Brazilian real has against the U.S. dollar has declined steadily.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, in 1995 the real-dollar relationship was at a high of $1.0363, and it fell to a low of $0.2535 against the dollar in October 2002. After a recovery to a high of 0.65095 in 2011, the value of the real has been slipping once again. The Brazilian currency hit a low of 0.23455 in the third quarter of 2015, and it has recently declined to 0.23725 against the dollar. The real is close to its lowest level over the past twenty-three years on the back of the political and economic issues facing the country and other emerging markets like Argentina. Investors have soured on Brazil, and that could have a lot to do with commodities prices the South American nation is a raw materials supermarket to the world.

Brazil is a significant commodities producer

While the majority of selling in the Brazilian real has been the result of political scandals and the economic problems facing South America's leading economy and most populous nation, Brazil's fortunes rise and fall with commodities prices. Brazil is a world leader in the production of many agricultural commodities including coffee, soybeans, corn, and sugar. The nation is also a top producer and exporter of iron ore, crude oil, and poultry.

While the Brazilian currency has been falling in value against the dollar, its path has a high degree of correlation with raw material prices. The rally from 2002 through 2008 and resurgence in the value of the real against the dollar that took it to a lower peak in 2011 corresponded to periods when commodities prices moved higher. The bottom in 2015 that led to its most recent rebound to over 0.32 against the U.S. currency came as many commodities prices found bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016. The rebound in raw material values added support to the value of the real. In many ways, the real is a proxy for commodities prices, as it reflects strength or weakness in those prices. A falling real tends to put pressure on the prices of those products that Brazil supplies to the world. As most commodities use the U.S. dollar as their pricing mechanism, a falling real causes domestic commodities prices to rise in Brazil. During times of oversupply, a falling real will add pressure to dollar-based prices, and that is exactly what we have witnessed in the sugar and coffee markets as the value of the real-dollar relationship declined back to near its low from 2015.

Sugar could get sweeter with a real bounce

The price of ICE sugar futures has followed an inverse path versus the Brazilian currency over recent years.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the real was falling steadily to reach its low of 0.23455 against the dollar in 2015.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of sugar futures illustrates that the sweet commodity found a bottom at 10.13 cents per pound in August 2015 as the real was on its way to a low. The real recovered to over the 0.30 level against the dollar in 2016 and the price of sugar more than doubled in price to 23.90 cents per pound by October 2016. Many factors led to the price recovery in the sugar futures market over the ten-month period from August 2015 through October 2016. However, the recovery in the Brazilian real contributed to the rally.

As of Tuesday, September 18, the real-dollar relationship was still near its recent low at just above the 0.24 level. Meanwhile, the price of October ICE sugar futures recovered from lows of 9.91 cents in August to 11.80 cents per pound before falling to the 10.50 level as October futures roll to March 2019. One of the factors that could cause a continuation of the recovery in the price of sugar could be a recovery in the value of the real.

Coffee's future percolation may depend on the real

Aside from its role in the production of sugarcane, Brazil is also the world leading producer of Arabica coffee beans.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, when the real-dollar exchange rate slipped to its low in 2015, the price of coffee futures slipped to around $1.11 per pound. The recovery in the real to over 0.30 against the dollar in 2016 came at a time when coffee was moving higher reaching a peak at $1.76 per pound in November 2016. With the real returning to its lows, coffee made even lower lows reaching its lowest level since 2006 this month as the price slipped to 92 cents per pound. Just like in the sugar market, there is a myriad of fundamental factors that determine the price path of coffee beans. However, Brazil's position as the world leader in the production of both commodities means that the value of its currency against the dollar, the world's reserve currency and benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities is another significant factor when it comes to price directions. A rebound in the value of the real against the dollar could cause the price of sugar to sweeten and coffee to percolate higher over the coming weeks and months.

Brazil's economy depends on commodities, and the currency will reflect global demand- A low in the real is near

Brazil may be a country that faces significant economic and political challenges, but abundant commodities reserves, fertile soil, and climate all combine to bless the country with raw material riches that make the nation a supermarket to the world.

With population and wealth growing around the globe, the competition for raw materials continues to increase. The world depends on producing countries like Brazil to supply the commodities necessary to feed, shelter, and power the ever-increasing addressable market for raw material products.

Brazil will eventually sort out its political and economic woes, and the commodities riches will once again bail the nation out of its travails. Whether supranational institutions like the World Bank or International Monetary Fund bail them out, or if Chinese investment in their commodities production comes to the rescue, things will improve in the Brazilian economy for one simple reason, the country has a lot to offer the world. Therefore, it is likely that the Brazilian real is close to or at a significant low against the U.S. dollar. Given the recent downside price action in the sugar and coffee futures markets, these two commodities could be the perfect proxies for a recovery in the value of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar.

While the futures and futures options markets on the Intercontinental Exchange is the most direct route for a long position in sugar or coffee, the CANE ETF, SGGB ETN products in sugar and BJO in coffee offer alternatives to the highly-leveraged and volatile world of futures.

The Brazilian real has reached a level where its raw material riches could limit the downside prospects for the currency. While a long position in the real against the dollar offers an attractive risk-reward profile at the current level, a long position in the sugar or coffee markets could wind up turbocharging those results as both commodities have declined to levels that were the lowest prices in more than a decade and the bottom end of their pricing cycles.

