Why Not Buy 5.7%-Yielding BP For Your Income Portfolio?

BP (BP) is a promising energy investment for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income and that value upside in a rising oil environment. BP has not slashed its dividend payout during the last energy downturn. BP further has the highest dividend yield in its peer group and manages to cover its capital expenditures and dividend with cash flow. Shares remain attractively valued. An investment in BP yields 5.7 percent.

Bullish Recovery Setup

The higher oil prices climb, the bigger is the earnings and cash flow impact for BP. At the same time, higher oil prices are a catalyst for a higher share price, which makes BP a promising investment as oil prices continue to recover.

Oil bottomed out in the first quarter of 2016 when crude prices fell to their lowest levels in more than a decade. However, energy markets have rebalanced in the last two years, and prices have been moving up ever since. Crude oil has broken through the $70/barrel price level this year again, and the oil recovery trend is still intact.

See for yourself.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The energy industry benefited greatly from higher market prices for commodities in 2018. All major energy companies reported strong earnings growth in their upstream segments in Q2-2018, largely because energy prices moved up considerably year over year.

BP is no exception. The British energy company saw its upstream replacement cost profit before interest and taxes - the company's proxy for earnings - improved from $0.7 billion in Q2-2017 to $3.5 billion in 2018, thanks primarily to higher price realizations. At the same time, downstream profits remained largely flat year over year.

Here's a breakdown for BP's second quarter.

Source: BP Investor Presentation

BP's underlying (i.e. adjusted) operating cash flow also remained rather stable, which supports the investment thesis even further. The energy company pulled in $7.0 billion in operating cash flow in Q2-2018 and $12.4 billion in H1-2018, more than enough to cover its capital expenditures and dividend.

Source: BP Q2-2018 Supplement

BP spent $7 billion on capital expenditures in the first six months of the year and repurchased 29 million shares for $200 million. BP's organic free cash flow was $1.6 billion in H1-2018.

As a result, I don't see the dividend currently being at risk.

Source: BP

In fact, BP maintained its dividend during the last energy downturn and most recently raised its dividend 2.5 percent. BP's new second quarter dividend will be 10.25 cents per ordinary share or 61.5 cents per ADS.

Chances Of Another Dividend Hike

BP already covers its full dividend and capital expenditures with cash flow, and prices remain in a bullish recovery setup. New U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil supply will go into full effect in November which further tilts the odds in favor of rising oil prices over the short haul.

As a matter of fact, BP retains a lot of free cash flow (and dividend) upside in a rising oil environment.

Source: BP

Leading Dividend Yield

BP has the highest dividend yield in the sector.

Here's how BP's dividend yield compares against the dividend yields of Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Total (TOT), Exxon Mobil(XOM), Chevron (COP) and ConocoPhillips (COP), all major oil companies with extensive business operations around the world.

BP Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Attractive Valuation

BP's shares currently change hands for less than twelve times next year's estimated profits, which places the energy company firmly into bargain territory.

I consider BP's shares to be attractively valued at today's price point because the energy company has a covered dividend, just hiked its payout, and has considerable upside in a rising oil environment.

BP PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

I don't see any significant risks to BP's dividend over the short haul - unless a major economic downturn manifests itself - which at this point seems unlikely. BP has considerable free cash flow upside in a rising rate environment, and already covers its dividend with cash flow. BP's valuation is attractive compared to its peers in the energy industry, and the energy company produces high, recurring dividend income for investors. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, XOM, COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.