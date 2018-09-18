Allogene Therapeutics Files To Raise $100 Million In U.S. IPO

When we learn more details about the IPO from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of genetic-based cancer treatments.

Allogene has begun its formal efforts to secure additional capital from public investors.

Quick Take

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops genetically engineered therapies for the treatment of cancer.

ALLO has shown promise with interim trial results, has top tier strategic investors and collaboration partners.

When we learn more about pricing and valuation expectations from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company And Technology

San Francisco, California-based Allogene was founded in 2017 to develop allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies for the treatment of a variety of blood cancers and solid tumors.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO David Chang, who was previously Chief Medical Officer and Vice President, Research and Development of Kite Pharma.

Below is a brief overview video of how CAR T therapies work:

(Source: Associated Press)

Allogene Therapeutics is developing four drug candidates:

UCART19, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia [ALL].

ALLO-501, another anti-CD19 drug, for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma [NHL].

ALLO-715, a BCMA-targeting therapy, for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma.

ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody therapy, is designed to reduce the likelihood of a patient’s immune system rejecting the engineered allogeneic T cells and may create a window of persistence during which the engineered allogeneic T cells can actively target and destroy cancer cells.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Allogene)

Investors in Allogene include Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Seaview Trust, Franklin Templeton Investments, venBio Partners, Jennison Associates, Fidelity Management and Research, Deerfield Capital Management, Surveyor Capital, T Rowe Price, TPG and Perceptive Advisors, among others. (Source: CrunchBase and S-1)

Market And Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the total acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia was valued at $1.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $3.4 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 10% during the period between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing public and private initiatives for diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia [ALL], rising number of bone marrow biopsies, and availability of other treatment options.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period due to high unmet clinical needs, rising disposable income, availability of effective treatment, and increasing awareness about early diagnosis in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Major competitors that provide or are developing acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapies include:

Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Pfizer

Leadiant Biosciences (formerly Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals)

Genzyme

Financial Performance

ALLO’s recent financial results include the acquisition of certain assets for its lead programs from Pfizer.

Below are the company’s financial results since November 30, 2017 (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: ALLO S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $143.9 million in cash and $17.2 million in total liabilities. Allogene appears to have raised approximately $261 million in equity investment and has another $150 million in subscriptions receivable from its existing preferred investor base, likely upon the achievement of certain agreed-upon milestones.

IPO Details

ALLO intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount will likely differ since this is typically a placeholder figure.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although I would expect to see this important support since it is typical for a successful life science IPO in the current environment.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our portion of the costs for the ongoing UCART19 CALM and PALL clinical trials; to fund our portion of the costs for the planned UCART19 CALM II and PALL II clinical trials; to fund our portion of the costs for the planned clinical trial of ALLO-501; to fund the planned clinical trial of ALLO-715; to fund the transition services from Pfizer and the expansion of our facilities, including the build-out of our headquarters in South San Francisco, California and our own clinical and commercial manufacturing facility; to fund our internal research and development capabilities to advance new product candidates; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the additional costs associated with being a public company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Cowen, and Jefferies.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

