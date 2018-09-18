Could The Euro Be Set To See Pre-May Levels Again?

In particular, should the EU and the United Kingdom come to an amicable deal earlier than expected, I see the euro rising above the 1.20 mark against the dollar.

However, the currency could be set to rise against the greenback once again.

The euro has seen pressure in the first half of this year with a strong dollar.

When we analyse the EUR/USD from a technical perspective, we see that the currency pair is just about meeting resistance at the 1.167 level, which is the 100-day moving average at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

From a relative strength index (RSI) standpoint, the EUR/USD is trading at a level of 55, but has not been indicated as overbought (as in trading at a level of above 75 since early this year).

That said, there is a significant chance that we could see the euro chart a path further upward against the dollar over the next year.

Firstly, the concerns surrounding the Turkish lira seem to have abated for the time being, with the Turkish lira itself rallying after the central bank raised the one-week repo rate from 17.75% to 24%.

Moreover, while Brexit uncertainty has placed downward pressure on sterling and the euro alike, recent optimism that a deal can be struck has led to a rise in both of these currencies. While there is significant concern of a “no-deal” scenario, my view is that should Britain and the European Union reach a deal by November – which is the hope of EU leaders – then I take the view that the euro stands to rise significantly from this.

Additionally, while the ECB did point out the risks of heightened trade tensions to the economy, growth in Europe is now into its sixth year and the ECB is still set to cease bond purchases by the end of this year with a rate hike scheduled for after the summer period of 2019.

Taking the above factors into account, I take the view that should a Brexit deal be reached earlier than anticipated, then this could be a triggering point for the euro to see further upside from here. Moreover, with the greenback now seeing pressure after significant gains in the first part of the year, growing concerns on trade in conjunction with profit taking on the dollar could mean that the euro rises in turn.

To conclude, the euro is a currency to watch right now. While the euro may have been held back due to a strong dollar as well as fears surrounding growth, this could now be set to change and the EUR/USD could well trade above 1.20 if we see positive developments on a Brexit deal in the next few months.

