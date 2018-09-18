FedEx: Taking Another Look At $250

The stock only trades at 12x next year EPS estimates while the business benefits from the delivery economy.

Over the course of the last 9 months, the market is clearly moving towards a delivery economy where existing delivery networks have high value. FedEx (FDX) remains a premier package delivery service that has shaken off the Amazon (AMZN) fears as the opportunities move far beyond simple packages.

Image Source: FedEx website

Another $250 Opportunity

The stock is down slightly more than $5 to below $250 following FQ1 results that missed analyst estimates by a wide $0.36 margin by earning only $3.46 per share. FedEx gave some mixed messages about the higher costs for wage increases following the tax cuts while guiding up the rest of the year. The $170 million in additional costs did have a $0.48 negative impact on earnings.

My previous investment thesis on FedEx last December was mixed as the stock originally approached $250 following an incredible $100 rally in the prior 18 months. The stock has traded around this level for all of 2018.

The package delivery company guided up on EPS estimates for the year to $17.50 following incredible hikes over the 9-month period where my theory was not so bullish. The lengthy consolidation period combined with the EPS hike changes the valuation story. My previous article had FedEx making only $15.14 in the next fiscal year while the analyst estimates are up at an incredible $20.12 now.

FDX EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

This number doesn't even factor in that FedEx just hiked the current year EPS estimate to about $0.12 above the analysts'.

Delivery Economy

The biggest fear for FedEx was that Amazon was going to snap up all of the retail e-commerce market, leaving FedEx facing customer loses. The reality is that as retail competitors become more aggressive, they need a delivery partner to stay competitive with Amazon.

Businesses from grocery to restaurants to furniture are looking for ways to deliver goods in a timely manner. The package delivery firms have the networks to efficiently incorporate some of the delivery economy options into their network.

The company recently announced the expansion of ground delivery to six days per week year-round to meet the needs of the modern e-commerce market. FedEx forecast the increased efficiency of using facilities another day each week will generate higher margins in the process as capacity is expanded without the need to spend more capital.

"These significant facility and automation investments have been taking place for many years, but are now largely complete. This expanded capacity and increased efficiency will create margin and profitability benefits at the same time that FedEx Ground capital investment will be decreasing."

Remember that a lot delivery services are struggling to find drivers, and FedEx along with United Parcel Service (UPS) already have highly paid, trained work forces driving by the majority of houses in the country. For this reason, the package delivery companies have a path to long-term growth with last mile delivery that is unmatched outside the U.S. Postal Service.

This growth opportunity is a prime reason that FedEx should no longer trade below $250 and is far too cheap at 12x forward EPS estimates. It is rare to find a stock plugged into the new economy that is trading below the 15% EPS growth rate of the company.

FDX PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that FedEx becomes a bargain below $250. The stock has oddly failed to rally in the face of higher EPS estimates this year as the stock originally had a stretched valuation last December. The long consolidation phase has left FedEx a more appealing stock for new investors now.

