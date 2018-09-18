Market Volatility Bulletin: Markets Shrug Off 'Trade War' Fears, September VX Futures Expire Tomorrow Morning

In theory, tariffs on foreign goods will be a tax on the US consumer. In practice things may play out differently, or at least in muted fashion.

Cyclicals act as a tailwind in today's markets, and spot VIX is on the back foot just before Sep VX expiration.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:59PM EST

US markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) tried to care about the trade talks on Monday, but at least for Tuesday's session there has not been much follow through on that nervousness. Spot VIX neared 12.5 earlier in the session, currently claiming the region near 13. Sep VX futures expire tomorrow.

SectorSPDR

The more defensive (XLP) and interest rate sensitive (XLU, XLRE) segments of the market are lagging today, even as cyclicals (XLE, XLY) post strong performances.

The US Ten-Yr Treasury (IEF) is showcasing the highest yields since May. At present, this does not appear to be a concern for risk assets (ACWI).

Thoughts on Volatility

…So the theory goes. But really this comes down to a question of tax incidence. Given that Americans run a trade deficit with the rest of the world year in and year out, and on products that are frequently non-essentials, one could easily argue that American elasticity will be higher than that of the foreign firms that sell the products. This insinuates that the price impact could be quite modest.

Chalk it up to tax cuts, or national optimism, shedding some of the psychology of the GFC, higher interest rates for savers… corporate cash flows are really hitting their stride in a way that they haven't since perhaps 2010. Now TTM valuation metrics are still very high, but as long as companies can continue to generate gobs of cash, it's going to be difficult for pessimism to permeate the market for risk assets.

Good reminder, DJ! We recently had several comments exchanged as to how important these reverse splits are for traders. In any event, today's the day, and it is good to be cognizant of this for those who trade the vol ETPs (VXX, SVXY, UVXY, TVIX).

Term Structure

Today is the last full trading day for the September VX futures. As might well be expected, the front month is doing a much better job of hugging spot VIX than the M2. The overall volatility in fixed-length VX futures ETPs tends to increase as the M1 approaches expiration, even though the relative weighting of M1 declines as the funds rebalance each day.

The SPX hit some resistance near 2915 beginning after Labor Day weekend. The NASDAQ was the primary culprit for leading the averages lower. We're seeing the S&P take another stab at all-time highs, and lower VIX readings are going to make that outcome distinctly more feasible. Many of the new stretches of all-time highs over the past five years (going back to March 2013) have taken place against a backdrop of low (or at least relatively low) VIX readings.

The VVIX, or implied volatility on VX futures, is also printing at the low end of its range. This suggests that vol traders are not expecting any particularly large move in the term structure itself. This is in keeping with what we've observed for most of this year.

Other than the large blow-up in early Feb (an extremely important exception), VX futures have behaved with remarkable stability. This is particularly true of the back end (as we'd expect). But even the front end has exhibited an "I'm not buying it" attitude really since mid May or so. It makes sense, then, that VVIX inhabits the low end of its range here.

Conclusion

