Urovant Sciences Readies Plans For IPO

UROV has made enviable progress in multiple trials and has the support of its parent firm Roivant Sciences.

The firm is pursuing mid- to late-stage trials for Vibegron, a treatment candidate for various urologic conditions.

Urovant Sciences has filed proposed terms for its $150 million IPO.

Quick Take

Urovant Sciences (UROV) intends to raise $150 million from the sale of its common shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing its lead candidate, Vibegron, for several overactive bladder and irritable bowel syndrome indications.

UROV has had excellent initial Phase 3 Japan trial results for Vibegron for OAB and expects further data from its U.S. Phase 3 trial in 1H 2019.

Company & Technology

Basel, Switzerland-based Urovant was founded in 2016 initially to research general urologic conditions, but quickly started specializing in overactive bladder syndrome.

Management is headed by President and CEO Keith Katkin, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at Avanir Pharmaceuticals.

Urovant has been working on a treatment for overactive bladder syndrome. Patients affected by overactive bladder feel a constant need to urinate, to such an extent it impacts their lives.

This uncontrollable need can occur both during the day and night. About 40% of patients diagnosed with overactive bladder syndrome are also affected by incontinence.

Below is a brief overview video about overactive bladder syndrome:

(Source: St Pete Urology)

Vibegron is Urovant’s lead product and its Phase 3 trial is ongoing. Vibegron is a small molecule beta-3 agonist taken orally once a day.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Urovant)

The firm expects to publish top-line results from Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate by the first half of 2019.

Financial Status

UROV’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm in that they report no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through multiple trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years and three months (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Urovant S-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $4.3 million in cash and $16.8 million in total liabilities.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the overactive bladder treatment market is expected to grow from $3.63 billion in 2017 to $4.19 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 2.9%.

The main factors driving market growth are the rising prevalence of overactive bladder syndrome, stronger marketing campaigns by key players in the industry, and the development of novel therapies.

The U.S. dominated the market share in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. The U.S. registered a higher number of overactive bladder which contributed to its dominance, as well as local reimbursement policies and a quality network of healthcare.

As for Europe, factors such as the growing numbers of geriatric populations, increased awareness through marketing campaigns, and rising healthcare expenditure, are driving up the market.

Major competitors that provide or are developing overactive bladder treatments include:

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Pfizer (PFE)

Allergan (AGN)

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Mylan (MYL)

Medtronic (MDT)

Endo International (ENDP)

Sanofi (SNY)

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:HTSUF)

IPO Details

UROV intends to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $38.0 million to $42.0 million to complete our international Phase 3 EMPOWUR trial for vibegron in patients with OAB approximately $22.0 million to $26.0 million to advance through completion of site activation and initiation of patient enrollment both our planned Phase 3 clinical trial for vibegron for the treatment of OAB in men with BPH and our planned Phase 2a clinical trial for vibegron in patients with IBS-associated pain approximately $4.0 million to $7.0 million to advance through completion of site activation and initiation of patient enrollment our planned Phase 2a clinical trial for hMaxi-K for the treatment of OAB in patients who have not responded to oral pharmacological therapies; and the remainder to fund working capital, commercial readiness and general corporate purposes, which may include research and development of vibegron for other indications.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $443 million.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Cowen.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 26, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.