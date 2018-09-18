Allergan Snaps Up Early Stage Startup, Goes Back To Its Aesthetic Roots

The likely biggest reason of all for the acquisition for Bonti is for Allergan to protect its facial aestetic market, which its leading drug Botox is leading the charge with $3.2 billion in sales in 2017.

Recently, Allergan (AGN) announced that it had made a deal to purchase a biotech named Bonti. This buyout was established so that Allergan could get it hands on an aesthetic product that is nearly similar to that of one of its top-selling drugs, Botox. This is good news in that it protects its ability to capitalize on the wrinkle treatment market. In addition, the acquisition also establishes other potential uses for the acquired EB-001 clinical product. This is a strong buyout and not much had to be given up to achieve it. For all these reasons, I believe that Allergan is a buy.

Aesthetic Buyout

Allergan had decided that it would pay an upfront payment of $195 million to acquire Bonti. Bonti was a biotech that was working on products known as EB-001T and EB-001A. It is also expected that Allergan would have to pay Bonti milestone payments as well. At this point in time, details of any potential milestone payments have not yet been released. How is this acquisition going to help Allergan? Quite simply, the product EB-001A is going to be explored in a Phase 2b study treating patients with Glabellar frown lines (Aesthetics issue) starting Q4 2018.

What makes the EB-001A product unique, and why Allergan wanted to get its hands on it is because of its quicker mechanism of action. Most Botulinum Toxin Type A products, like Botox, have an onset of efficacy of 3 to 7 days. In addition, they have a duration of activity of around 3 to 4 months. On the other hand, EB-001A is still a Botulinum Toxin Type A but works a lot quicker earlier on. By that, I mean that it has an onset efficacy of 24 hours and a duration of activity between 2 to 4 weeks.

As you can see, it works a lot quicker than Botox. It makes a lot of sense that Allergan wanted to gets its hands on this product. There is, however, another bonus for acquiring Bonti. That bonus being the fact EB-001T has been developed with a different mechanism of action. In other words, EB-001A and EB-001T are not interchangeable. I state that EB-001T is a bonus for Allergan because it also has massive potential. It is being explored to potentially become a non-opioid treatment for pain.

Specifically, it is being explored in patients with focal muscle pain. It is estimated that there are around 50 million surgical operations performed in the United States each year. Of these procedures, at least 11 million are post-operative focal muscle pain. This is highly significant because Allergan not only protects its facial aesthetic franchise with EB-001A, but it also obtains EB-001T, which goes after the pain market.

Product Sales

As you know, Allergan primarily built itself because of its Botox product. Botox is responsible for a large amount of its sales. In 2017, it generated nearly $3.2 billion in sales worldwide. That number is estimated to potentially reach $4.5 billion annually by 2024. That means this EB-001A product has the potential to protect sales in this facial aesthetic market. The reason why I state that is because Botox is not the only game in town.

There are generic alternatives that are currently available on the market. These products include Dysport and Xeomin. They are not comprised of the same formulation, but they all use the same type of substance. In addition, they all work to block the nerve impulses of the injected muscles. What these products do is they paralyze muscle movements that are responsible for wrinkles. They all typically work the same, except this time around, EB-001A has the potential to obtain the same type of efficacy but work at a quicker rate.

Conclusion

Allergan buying Bonti is good news in the respect that it will keep its aesthetic facial market portfolio alive. In addition, it is an ideal situation to fend off any competitors that may seek to enter the very same market space. The risk is that EB-001A is still only in Phase 2b testing. That means it is still a few years out from potentially being approved by the FDA. On top of that, there is no guarantee that the drug will pass the next few phases of clinical testing.

However, the good news is that the acquisition comes with another similar product, known as EB-001T, which is being developed to treat focal muscle pain. I believe that this was a good acquisition and one which only cost the company an upfront payment of $195 million plus several milestone payments as well. For these reasons, I believe that Allergan is a buy.

