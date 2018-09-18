The Cannabis Hallucination

However, there's a much more economically sound thesis for it ultimately being a bubble.

Everybody is doing it, nowadays.

Well, it seems we can’t go for a single year without there being some kind of new, huge, obvious bubble. During 2017, we had the cryptocurrencies – which I covered in my series on Bitcoin.

Come 2018 and the cryptos faded, but now everyone is enthused about cannabis. This bubble, which could have already run is course, was recently rekindled by news of beverage companies, including The Coca Cola Company (KO), possibly taking an interest in cannabis as a source of ingredients for innovative beverages.

It sounds pretty obvious that with spreading legalization, cannabis is going to see an explosion in usage. And perhaps people are somehow rationalizing that as with the end of prohibition, lots of profitable beverage companies emerged from it. Or perhaps they’re linking it to tobacco, and how the giant tobacco firms created this huge profitable market for themselves.

Now, on the back of this euphoria, some of the main cannabis stocks already are attaining eye-watering market capitalizations. For instance, the two largest companies in the sector:

Tilray (TLRY) has a ~$13.5 billion market capitalization.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has a ~$18.8 billion market capitalization.

These two companies, along with many others, basically plant, harvest and process cannabis into oils. They then also try to incorporate this in their own products, along with wholesaling to others who might want to incorporate it in their products as well.

Since these companies are the largest right now, necessarily someone wanting a reliable supply of cannabis products would have to contract with them. Thus, it’s not surprising that beverage companies, sensing an obvious market opportunity and wanting to be quick to market, contract for production from these companies.

Bubble Trouble

Right away, and with no further considerations, you’ll immediately find good, sensible articles saying that this is all a bubble. They will basically argue from a valuation standpoint. These companies are tiny (even if growing fast).

TLRY is on a ~$40 million yearly revenue run rate right now for its $13.5 billion market cap. CGC is on a ~$80 million yearly revenue run rate for its $18.8 billion market cap. These obviously translate into ludicrous price/sales ratios (337x for TLRY, 235x for CGC), and those attract the attention of “bubble screamers.”

It’s not to say that there isn’t a whole lot of reason to scream bubble on valuation alone. There is. These things are not going to do well in the future simply because of how high they’re already trading right now. However, I believe there’s a much better short thesis.

An Actual Short Thesis

Valuation alone is a very risky short thesis. This is especially so when companies can grow into their valuation, and these cannabis companies are growing very quickly.

But there’s a much more realistic angle. The underlying economics of the business itself. You see:

You hear about how beverage brands make for valuable companies. But you don’t hear about the grape or hops or whatever producers which go into producing those beverages.

You hear about how tobacco brands make for valuable companies. But you don’t hear about tobacco farmers.

Why is that so? It’s simple: Producing the underlying agricultural commodities is a highly competitive business, and thus, a very low margin business.

Now, what is cannabis, once its farming is legalized? Well, it’s an agricultural commodity. And what are those companies above engaged in? In farming it. So what will happen when everybody can farm it? Low margins.

There’s your short thesis. For sure Coca-Cola can put CBD or THC or whatever into its drinks. And sell those drinks at a high margin. But those providing the cannabis to Coca-Cola? Those won’t end up seeing high margins. The same applies to Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), or indeed, any other seller of high-margin branded products which gains from including cannabis in its production process.

Perhaps the public is somehow mistaken by the notion that selling drugs is a high-margin activity. Hence, it thinks that as the cannabis market expands because of legalization, it will both become very large, legal AND remain high margin.

Trouble is, selling drugs is only a high-margin activity because it’s also a high-risk activity … because it’s illegal. If it stops being illegal, it will stop being high margin. Why do you think nobody bootlegs alcoholic drinks in a tub for sale anymore? What makes drinks a high-margin activity today are the brands, not the drinks themselves. And these (cannabis) companies don’t have actual consumer brands.

So, Are These Safe Shorts?

Not necessarily so. A stock in particular seems pretty hard to sell short right now (though it will end up collapsing in the future). That would be Tilray. This is so for two reasons:

First, because there isn’t any stock available to borrow.

And second, somewhat as a result of the first, because the short fees on borrowing stock are otherworldly. They currently stand at 374%/year:

Source: Interactive Brokers

Conclusion

Cannabis stocks are the bubble-du-jour. On valuation alone, they already look like a massive bubble.

However, more importantly, once cannabis farming is widely legalized and spread, it will become an agricultural commodity like all others. And in being so, it will provide low margins.

It so happens that the cannabis stocks everybody is idolatrizing are cannabis farmers. They’ll be the poster children of low margins, in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.