Helios And Matheson: Did You Sell Yet?

When the story of the market in 2018 is written, there is no doubt that one name in the running for biggest loser will be Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY). As seen in the chart below, shares of the Moviepass owner have plunged dramatically thanks to major losses and cash burn. Unfortunately, the latest news sets up the stock to fall yet again, even though it is virtually worthless at this point anyway.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

It wasn't even two months ago when I first recommended investors sell the name. At that point, shares were at a now split adjusted $21.25, yet on Monday, they go for roughly a penny and a half. Yes, you read that right. Just as I figured would happen, shares plunged after the reverse split, and they continue to go lower and lower, which is a problem since NASDAQ listed stocks need to hold $1 to be compliant.

To regain compliance, the company is asking investors for permission to undergo another reverse stock split. The proposed ratio is a range of 1:2 up to 1:500, but to regain the key $1 level, the number will likely be at the higher end. This special meeting will take place a month from now on October 18th, although only holders as of September 14th are entitled to vote.

Before investors think about voting on this measure, it would be nice if the company could give a business update. Q2 results were absolutely horrible, including a more than tripling of the net loss and substantial cash burn. While measures have been taken since to improve the financial situation, have they worked at all? It would be nice to hear things like the Q3 subscriber count, preliminary revenues, losses, updated outstanding share count, and cash burn before investors decide what to do with the stock. Unfortunately, we're not likely to hear about those items until late October or early November.

If you haven't sold shares of Helios and Matheson yet, what are you waiting for? It was basically a guarantee that another reverse split was coming in an effort to regain NASDAQ compliance. While shares have lost almost all of their value this year, some will try to speculate on a bounce around the reverse split. Unfortunately, once that happens, shares are likely to crash again just like they did last time and more dilution will come to investors as the company likely needs more cash to continue operating. Until the company proves it has a viable business model, the stock will remain in a downward spiral until the next reverse split.

