Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) CEO Bob Martin on Acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group Conference Call (Transcript)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group Conference Call September 18, 2018

Bruce Byots - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Bob Martin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Colleen Zuhl - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Fred Whiteman - Citi

Scott Stember - C.L. King

Michael Swartz from - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Brian Biros - Thompson Research Group

Jason Rodgers - Great Lakes Review

Craig Kennison - Robert W. Baird

Seth Woolf - Northcoast Research

Rommel Dionisio - Aegis Capital Corp

Gerrick Johnson - BMO Capital Markets

Good morning. And welcome to Thor Industries' Call to discuss today's announce that Thor has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Erwin Hymer Group.

I would now like to introduce Bruce Byots, Thor's Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Bruce Byots

Good morning. And thank you for joining us. On the call this morning is Bob Martin, Thor's President and CEO and Colleen Zuhl, Senior Vice President and CFO. Before we begin with our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, our comments will include certain forward-looking statements about future results. Please keep in mind that our actual results could differ materially from these expectations. For details on the risk factors to considered, please refer to the statements on Page 2 of the slide deck that accompanies this call, as well as our recent SEC filings, which are both available on our Web site at thorindustries.com.

Throughout the presentation, we may refer to the Erwin Hymer Group as EHG, or Hymer. At the end of our prepared remarks, we have allotted approximately 20 minutes for Q&A. So please limit yourself to one question. I would now like to turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Martin

Thanks Bruce. Earlier this morning, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Erwin Hymer Group, a Germany-based private company for an enterprise value of approximately €2.1 billion with purchase price to be funded with cash and equity. Equity consideration will consist of approximately 2.3 million shares of Thor. The combination creates the world's largest global RV manufacturer with number one market share in North America and Europe, and establishes a global sales and production footprint for our Company.

This announcement demonstrates our commitment to a strategic and financially compelling transaction that is an important step and our journey to become the world's premier RV manufacturing company. Upon closing, we will become the number one manufacturer in North America and the number one manufacturer in Europe with total fiscal 2018 revenues of approximately $11 billion.

For our stakeholders, this acquisition will provide Thor an entry into €6 billion plus in growing European RV market with a leadership position. This further enables us to go-to-market with a company that has 60 plus year track record of excellence within the RV industry, represented by outstanding brands that are synonymous with innovation and quality. The Erwin Hymer Group provides a complementary product line up that spans across multiple price points categories in a support by a strong dealer network. We believe the combined companies will be able to drive significant mutual benefits from design, research and development, technology and engineering, manufacturing excellence and further creates a global platform that will generate significant free cash flow and provides extensive synergy opportunities.

Over my 25 plus years in the RV industry, I've always admired the organization and had been keenly aware of how successfully they compete in the European markets with an outstanding record of innovation, product development and overall operating excellence. After our excessive due diligence, we have come away even more impressed company. The management team and the legacy created by Erwin Hymer and the Hymer family. There is a strong alignment and cultural fit between the two organizations, as a result of both of the similarities of our histories and our vision of the future of the RV Industry. Both of us placed a tremendous amount of importance on our relationships with our employees, dealer network and supplier channel.

And both have strong commitment to optimizing the overall RV experience through innovation, quality products and the breadth of vehicles in our portfolio. This transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year, before taking into account anticipated synergies, purchase accounting adjustments and transaction related costs. It is also well aligned with our strategic objective to enhance long term shareholder value.

Let me now take a few minutes to introduce you to the Erwin Hymer Group, a company that began RV production in 1957. EHG currently has the number one market position in Europe with approximately 29% market share revenue and is the only European OEM with a North American presence. They have an outstanding dealer network that includes over 1,200 dealers across 35 countries. The company is headquartered in Bad Waldsee, Germany with a manufacturing footprint that includes six production sites in Germany, as well as RV production in England, Italy and Canada. The organization employees about 7,300 dedicated team members.

Over two thirds of EHG's vehicle sales are generated by motor caravan, which are the equivalent to our motorized Class A and Cs, about 17% of their sales come from campervans, our Class B category and the remaining RV sales are from caravans, which are the equivalent to our travel trailer segment. The Erwin Hymer Group has done a great job on capitalizing on their various brands by ensuring each brand has a clear identity and target customer group. Among their many recognizable brands are Hymer, Bürstner, Dethleffs, Carado, Niesmann Bischoff. Roadtrek is a well known brand in Canada and the United States as well. These brands are not only well known, but immediately equated with quality.

EHG's product line up spans across the price point spectrum from $10,000 caravan to $200,000-plus luxury motor caravan. In addition to their vehicle group of businesses, EHG drives 3% of the revenue from accessories and services, caravan and equipment, 10 trailers, chassis and suspension technology and another 3% of the revenue from an RV rental business, which has a vehicle fleet of over 206,000 units. EHG has an outstanding dealer network throughout Europe as well as in North America. They’ve approximately 250 dealers in Germany. The network is well diversified with the top five distributors accounting for about 10% of their total revenues. The EHG management team utilizes proprietary planning tools that allow them to monitor and benchmark the performance of each of their distribution partners. Their close relationship with the deals network has been rewarded with extraordinary loyalty and excellent results.

The combination of Thor and EHG results in a company that reported combined sales of $9.8 billion in 2017, and we anticipate that following the conclusion of the 2018 fiscal years, the combined entity will have approximately $11 billion in sales. The combined company will also have exposure across North America and Europe, which will allow Thor to enter into the growing European market, as well as diversifying microeconomic cyclicality. On the products side, EHG's focus on motor caravan complements our focus on towables and creates a more balanced combined product mix.

As mentioned, EHG has a leadership position within Europe with one other large player the remaining competitive landscape is fairly fragmented. The European RV market is largely growing the motor caravan and campervan markets have experienced significant growth over the last five years and are expected to continue to grow over the foreseeable future, assuming current microeconomic conditions continue. Since 2013, the European market has grown from 137,000 units to 188,000 units in 2017, a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%. In 2018, the European market is up 6.3% year-to-date through June.

The strong growth has been supported by solid microeconomic fundamentals, as well as certain other favorable trends, including a growing desire amongst consumers for the unique travel experiences. More specifically, customer feedback has indicated that leisure activities are the number one discretionary spending category in Europe with 82% of Europeans expected to travel domestically within the next two years, the increasing urbanization in Europe impacting the desire of city dwellers to enjoy nature. The number of Europeans over the age of 55, an important RV demographic number, is expected to grow to 30% through 2040, all piecing the 3% growth in overall population over the same timeframe. And similar to U.S. trends more and more millennial are appreciating the RV lifestyle.

Growth and demand in motorized RVs has been supported by a secular shift to smaller, more fuel efficient RVs suitable for everyday use. Similar to Thor, EHG has a proven track record of bringing to market innovative and trustworthy products. Innovation has significantly enhanced EHG brands and reputation. For example, EHG is the first player in the RV sector to receive permission to test autonomous RVs in public roads in Canada. In addition, the group has an impressive knowledge in the field of alternative power trains. They have continued to internally develop proprietary technology, leading to higher quality products, fewer defects and safer vehicles.

EHG's commitment to innovation has continuously been recognized over the years by independent third-party industry participants. Now that we've gone to the courtship process over these past several months, each company has a greater appreciation of the other management team. EHG is led by an experienced and proven management team led by Martin Brandt as CEO. Behind the executive management team is an organization that has demonstrated an ability to grow market share, as well as add value for stakeholders.

We have met with the EHG executive management team numerous times throughout this process and we believe that our strategic priorities align very well. As with previous Thor acquisitions, this management team will operate in a decentralized manner. This preserves the legacy and the culture of the Erwin Hymer Company, while also providing the EHG management team with a wealth of resources to pull from as they continue to implement their growth strategy initiatives. Thor and EHG will work together to identify areas where we can leverage each other's institutional knowledge and expertise to maximize the performance and profitability of the combined entity.

Now, I'm going to turn things over to Colleen for a few minutes to review some of the transaction highlights, financing details and discuss our current capital strategy.

Colleen Zuhl

Thanks Bob. As stated in our opening remarks, the enterprise value is approximately €2.1 billion with the purchase price to be funded with cash and equity. Equity consideration will consists of approximately 2.3 million shares of Thor. EHG's forecast of their fiscal year 2018 EBITDA as adjusted is approximately €235 million. Their fiscal 2019 plan reflects an EBITDA of approximately €300 million.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to our earnings per share in year-one before consideration of synergies, purchase accounting adjustments and transaction related expenses. The cash portion of the purchase price will be financed through fully committed credit facilities led by JPMorgan and Barclays. The financing includes seven year term loan and a five year senior secured asset based loan. We plan on meeting with the rating agencies to start the credit ratings process.

Following the closing of the transaction, we anticipate repurchasing shares both opportunistically and systematically in order to offset the issuance of shares through the Hymer family. This transaction is expected to close in the calendar fourth quarter of 2018, which would be during the second quarter of our fiscal 2019. The transaction is subject to the usual and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and other necessary approvals. We expect the synergies associated with the combined entity to create meaningful additional value. Cost savings, including material sourcing and operating efficiency initiatives, are anticipated as Hymer centralizes purchasing decisions and implements other strategic protocols among their operating facilities.

In addition, incremental value will be created as Thor and EHG benefit from the sharing of best practices in such areas as engineering, design, R&D and technology and marketing and HR strategies. Both companies will also be able leverage their manufacturing and financial management expertise. And we expect additional value will be traded through overall spending leverage, procurement strategies and production methodologies. We have a proven track record of generating significant acquisition related synergies.

We view the opportunities arising from this acquisition to be even greater given the ability to combine the best practices of two geographically diverse markets. As we experienced with our recent Jayco acquisition, we believe the synergies will enhance the performance of both companies. We fully expect to achieve meaningful top and bottom line benefit over the next few years and beyond.

Let me conclude with a quick overview of our capital strategy, the strategy that supports our operating plan and formulates our overall investment thesis. The strategies reflect the following; our primary focus is to continue to investment in organic growth initiatives; the combined company is expected to generate significant cash flow that will facilitate rapid debt and leverage reduction; we will opportunistically fund acquisitions in the global RV industry, both core and adjacencies; we will also return capital to our shareholders with predictable dividend growth and repurchases of our shares, both opportunistically and systematically.

And now, I will turn the call back to Bob for some concluding comments.

Bob Martin

I would like to finish our prepared remarks with a summary of this unique and transformational opportunity for Thor and its shareholders. The combination of Thor and ESG creates a premier global company with leading positions in both the North American and European RV markets. There is no other existing RV company to have the scale and reach that this combined entity will have. Through this acquisition, we gain significant exposure to the European RV market, as well as a table of outstanding brands, a company with a long track record of innovation and quality, a global assembly footprints and unparalleled distribution network. And EHG will benefit from a partner that is deeply rooted in the North American market.

Thor has a proven history of acquiring successful companies with strong management teams that had a passion for the RV lifestyle, in an entrepreneurial spirit that drives them to continuous innovation and exceptional quality. With this foundation, Thor postures their growth through sharing best practices and collective experience and knowledge of employees throughout the company to enhance shareholder value. We see all the necessary ingredients within the Erwin Hymer Group to continue this history.

The acquisition is a strong strategic fit with a complimentary company culture, expanded product portfolio and geographic diversification, as well as strong cash flows. Substantial advantages have been identified and other benefits will be derived from design, engineering and manufacturing excellence. The sharing of best practices and production methods will streamline operations and expand margins. Knowledge sharing and R&D will accelerate development of technology, innovation and ensure new technologies or features are rapidly adopted in both North America and in Europe. As the leading European RV company with a strong management team we intend to keep in place. We are confident that EHG's growth trajectory will continue into the foreseeable future.

This concludes our prepared remarks. And we will now open the line for questions. Again, as a reminder given the short amount of time available, please be mindful of our request for one question per person.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Greg Badishkanian from Citi. Please go ahead.

Fred Whiteman

Hey guys, it's actually Fred Whiteman on for Greg. So we've seen some of the other RV OEMs diversify out of the domestic business through boats and some other leisure categories. Can you talk a bit about why you felt like going internationally made more sense versus following the similar trajectory?

Bob Martin

For us, we've definitely looked at all opportunities throughout the years. And as we really looked at it, we divested out of bus and ambulance years ago and became a pure play for the RV industry. And it really, as we've looked at it, international was a great move for us, because the products are very similar; they're lighter but the components; many of the suppliers we share there are opportunities; some suppliers we use here aren't quite into Europe yet; and there maybe some opportunities to create more benefit for them; and also put some of the suppliers that are in Europe could come and help us here in the states.

But really it's for us, we wanted to remain focused on the RV caravan industry and it's something that we know, we understand the products, the dealer channel. And so for us, we have looked at other avenues but we didn't quite see the synergies. And so for us, we felt this was a great move and we got more and more comfortable with it after we had serious talks with them and saw that their culture was very similar to ours. So really it's the product and understanding of the product, and we really bring something to the table and then they bring quite a bit of back to us.

Your next question comes from the line of Scott Stember from C.L. King. Please go ahead.

Scott Stember

Can you maybe just talk about the supplier relationship with Hymer and maybe just their cost structure whether they are an assembler who are bit more vertically integrated? Thank you.

Bob Martin

They have a little bit of vertical integration, little bit more than we do here in the states. They're still more of an assembler. A lot of the -- the Dometic, the Norcold, some of the bigger suppliers that we have here, they have in Europe as well. Truma, Lippert has started to go over there a little bit. So I see many similarities in products. I mean most units have air conditioned awnings, so there are lot of common parts. And again, the biggest difference in the products and sales are really just coming from weight -- and for weight restrictions they have. So Mercedes, they're Mercedes' number one customer, that's where they're located right there and they have a little bit of an advantage over really anybody with some of the chassis manufacturers.

So we see some opportunities for us to learn more, to partner more. But overall, they are still more assembly and again very similar to ours. But there are probably some more things that we can learn and they're going through their facilities we found ways that we can help them as well and a lot of it is seats. And for us our product development cycle is quicker than theirs and we can help them in that regard. So I think there is lot of things that we can help each other and they're very open.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Swartz from SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Swartz

I guess just maybe framing the Hymer acquisition through the lens of Jayco, which was obviously very successful deal from couple of years ago. Maybe compare or contrast similarities or differences between these new businesses. And then as part of that, if I look at just the implied EBITDA margins of the Hymer business, they are well above where Jayco was when you acquired them. So is that to so say that maybe the cost synergies with Hymer maybe aren’t as great as they were with Jayco?

Bob Martin

I’ll start and then turn the cost part over to Colleen. But we very much we look at it as very similar to Jayco and even as we talk to the family, it was very important to the family to know that the legacy and name of Erwin Hymer would continue. And so for us, we can point back to Jayco, Keystone, Heartland, we buy companies that have very strong management and we grow the company, we grow the name. And for us in Europe, the Erwin Hymer Group will be the main name as we continue to grow and look at potential role of opportunities. But it very much it is similar to Jayco with the way it's set up with the mother ship being in Bad Waldsee and the other companies being somewhat division feeding into that and very popular brands, I mean, having the number one brand recognition in Europe and then this family legacy. And the family really they want to turn the company over to someone that they really felt comfortable with carrying on the legacy. And so that’s where a lot of our meetings were -- it was less price and it was more cultural fits and how we could help picture of the people within their company. And then we’ve got a proven track record of doing that. And that’s where I think for the family that’s what really had home. So I’ll turn over the cost side to Colleen.

Colleen Zuhl

So a couple of things from an EBITDA multiple, certainly, as we look at their plan for 2019, we believe that the multiple is very fair, especially for what Hymer is and what it brings to us is to offset. From a cost side of things, I would also say that there is opportunities they are going through and have in the last year, so really gone through a similar process as to what Jayco did, maybe more or so after the acquisition as far as centralizing some of their processes between their existing facilities, so that’s undergoing process now.

For them we believe we can assist them given the numerous companies that we’ve done that with here on this side. So we think there is opportunities there just within their group. And then layering on more of the deal synergies we see multiple areas for synergies. Both from the cost side, as Scott already spoken to, but also just some of the technologies, design of the units that we believe would help also both sides, as well as we’re able to share those fully and really make the experience the best for the customer regardless of where they're located.

Your next question comes from the line of Kathryn Thompson from Thompson Research Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Biros

This is Brian Biros on for Kathryn Thompson. Thank you for taking my question. I was wondering if you could dig a little deeper on Hymer’s market share in Europe and maybe any strengths or opportunities for Hymer in that European market?

Bob Martin

I mean right now their European market share is 29% and it has been growing just -- they have the strongest brands when you look at their brand. Hymer is a very strong brand. It's also the, as I called it, the mothership. But then the Dethleffs is the original caravan of all of Europe. So Hymer very similar to Thor has done a very nice job of rolling up some companies over the years, Bürstner, Carado, Laika in Italy and then recently Roadtrek here in the states. So their share is very strong and they've had successful acquisitions. So for us it's been a very -- definitely a positive story as we move that forward for us.

Your next question comes from the line of Jason Rodgers from Great Lakes Review. Please go ahead.

Jason Rodgers

Would you be able to talk about their operating margins and how they trended over the past few years, as well as the debt-to-EBITDA, what it will be after the deal and what the target is?

Colleen Zuhl

Sure, I can give you a little color on their growth. Certainly, as Bob mentioned, they've grown over the last two years by both organically and with acquisitions, Roadtrek as well as their operations in the UK at Thor group and so they've had a combination on the top-line. Their growth has been very strong at over 18% compounded growth rate since 2016 through what their forecast for 2018 is. They've experienced similar benefits at the EBITDA line as well and seen very impressive growth on that side of things as well. As far as leverage, we're forecasting, or based on the pro forma forecast, we would expect net debt to EBITDA at the time of close to be approximately 2.1 times. And similar to what we did with the Jayco acquisition, certainly, debt reduction is going to be a top priority for us and a key focus. We would expect to have that leverage down below 1 times EBITDA by our fiscal '20-'21 or within '20-'21.

Your next question comes from the line of Craig Kennison from Baird. Please go ahead.

Craig Kennison

I had a question about the structure of the dealer network in Europe. How does it compare structurally to what you see in North America in terms of the level of inventory stocking and things like that? And then as a related note, what is the opportunity to cross-sell any Thor brands or Hymer brands across the Atlantic?

Bob Martin

First off, just the dealer network, in general, it's a very similar to have independent dealers. You haven't really had the consolidation on the dealer body side in Europe, so it is more independent but it is very similar. I mean they buy units as they need them. They just came out of their big Dusseldorf show, which is -- it's a combination -- it'd be like, they have a couple of days of wholesale, but then they have a huge retail show at the end of Dusseldorf. And they just had a very strong show at Dusseldorf, and the entire market that there as well. So as far as products, they are already -- the way they really kicked it in at Roadtrek was they brought some of their brands that they’re building in Europe. And they introduced some of their entry level models and some of their higher technology models through Roadtrek.

There could be opportunities there for that. There could be opportunities for our Company to go over and simply learn. They have a brand new chassis they just released that they build the chassis for Mercedes, and it’s a light weight chassis, so its better fuel economy and they have an exclusive on that. They created it and then turned it over to the chassis manufacturer. But they did in in-conjunction with Mercedes. So there are opportunities with some of those things, just learning of products. The autonomous is something that I have -- as I've traveled on the road, many investors have wanted to make sure that we’re at the forefront of autonomous. They already have a working unit and we'll be able to tie into some of that technology as well.

As far as our products are going over there, one of the main reasons we bought large company in Europe that already is established rather than greenfielding is the products are -- our products are too big and simplistic. Our road systems are bigger. If anybody has traveled Europe, the roads are tight, parking space is tight, but they also have weight restrictions. So our units to ship over, the only units we really ship over now are some Airstreams, because most of our units are simply way too big and too heavy. But the opportunity lies with what they’re building in Europe. We see that as that opportunity for the younger buyer that’s millennial that’s coming into the market. And as we really talk more to their management team, they have the same phenomena. They have the same demographics in Europe. So that’s why it’s taking off their.

And we’re seeing B van growth in the U.S. be very strong and it is B vans, these campervans. They build products that are basically -- they're minivan that have pop top tent and the only RV component is a sink and a stove that actually comes out and people can use this as an everyday of driver. So they’ve been very creative and really reaching that younger buyer and producing units that are lower cost as well. And that’s what reaching the younger buyer again. So I see those opportunities for our companies just to share just as we do here, the best practices, things that don’t totally conflict but there are basic things that I think that we can learn a lot from them. And again, we can help them as they come over to the states and then look at our products as well.

So I think there definitely are opportunities we’re looking forward to learning more. And that was part of the entire negotiation. They knew that we’re very keenly looking at their innovative and R&D aspects. Their staffs, they’ve got a creative center that is proactively looking for what's the next big thing. And this is something our companies do but they are a little bit more advanced, and I think we can work with them and help them to help both companies.

Your next question comes from the line of Seth Woolf from Northcoast Research. Please go ahead.

Seth Woolf

Just curious, wanted to understand a little bit more about Hymer, some pretty fantastic EBITDA growth that you guys highlighted between this year and next year. Wondering what's driving that? And then you have a slide on Page 11, showing a nice acceleration in the Motorhome market where they have big presence. What's driving that one of the two related, just any color you can provide would be helpful. Thanks.

Bob Martin

I'll let Colleen do that. But in the Motorhome, Seth, the customers are driving the Motorhomes. It was my attempt at a joke. Go ahead, Colleen.

Colleen Zuhl

I'll start with the EBITDA question. So you're right, Seth, that there is definitely strong growth in their EBITDA. And again, that's being driven largely by some of the things that we talked about already as to what they have been doing. They have numerous brands, companies operating that they're focused over the last few years has been to get down more leverage of their own consolidated spend and partnerships with key suppliers, such as Mercedes and Fiat and others. So it's a lot of what we saw -- again, that Jayco did after we acquired them, as well as what we did when we put some of our smaller companies underneath, for example Keystone. And you just get that leverage of spend and you have deeper resources to manage that. And that's the nature of what they're seeing on the EBITDA side that's driving that growth.

Bob Martin

And for the motorized, it literally is just switch to the smaller motorized units. Simply, they don't have 45 foot, $0.5 billion diesel buses over there. It's literally the smaller campervans and motor caravans that are they're sized right, they're easy to drive. They're very affordable. The company does make money on them, so it's reaching that younger buyer that really just feel like. For Europe, they're on the right track. But I feel like we've learned a lot going over visiting them going through their factories, seeing products and I think a lot of that can translate into the trends we're seeing here for the long term growth of the RV industry. We've just seen more of a trend on entry level towables, because we have bigger roads that I still see that motorized as an opportunity here.

And I definitely feel that they're on the right track, especially just at the show, they introduced a new chassis on the Mercedes and it’s a new Mercedes chassis. And then also they introduced more lines of the entry campervans. So that's where they're seeing incredible growth. And a lot of this is driven by price points through the younger buyer. So as we've travelled not only to Germany, we've been around the world little bit this year. We've witnessed different types of RV. We have our partnership with TH2 in New Zealand. As we went through New Zealand, we saw very, very small -- almost minivans that where actually people are camping in. So it opened our eyes. And so when we got to Germany, we saw this as a huge opportunity for the long term growth of the industry.

Your next question comes from the line of Rommel Dionisio from Aegis. Please go ahead.

Rommel Dionisio

I wonder if you can just walk us through any potential implications as you're going through this acquisition of potential tariffs. I realized this is a developing story by the day, and you’ve talked, I don’t mean on the core of Thor business, but just the synergies from component sourcing across borders. If you can just walk us through any implications that you might foresee where tariffs can throw wrench in works? Thanks.

Bob Martin

The tariffs are definitely -- the story changes every day, that’s the hardest thing about it. And for us, the best thing that we have is we’re still very reactive. We can -- we're still content, we’re always challenged with that and we’ve done that more this year. If there are more, there will be a point that you definitely pass some along to the customer. So it’s something we’ll deal with when we have it more definitively. But the beauty that we have that we think we can help them as well is our speed reaction and product. And there are ways that we track products through our computer system that they don’t quite have yet

So there are things that we’ve been able to step them through that can help them speed up their product changes and reactivity. So it's hard question just because we don’t know what they are all yet but we feel that we can react and we’re still hopeful that a lot of this is negotiation and some of it goes away. But in reality, we know that some of that may stick and we’ll definitely act accordingly.

Your next question comes from the line of Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Gerrick Johnson

I just wanted to drill into Hymer’s financials a little bit more. You’ve given us EBITDA. But can you discuss their gross and operating margins, as well as their balance sheet, how much cash and debt were on the balance sheet? Thank you.

Colleen Zuhl

I have a little bit of hard time [Multiple Speakers]…

Bob Martin

Gross margins in Hymer and debt on the balance sheet…

Colleen Zuhl

So gross margins, so it’s a little easier to talk about EBITDA, because their method of accounting of total cost versus cost to sales method. So that’s one area that we'll have to obviously adjust as we go forward. So it’s a little bit easier just to focus on the EBITDA. Like I said earlier to the question, they definitely have had growth in the EBITDA margins over the last three years. Again, it’s coming from top line growth, some of what they’re doing around the cost savings initiatives and centralization.

And they have relooked at how and where they produce certain units similar to what we’ve done and what we’ve seen is that you get a lot of benefit when our plans our facility is focused on certain products and a limited number. They’ve gone through that -- or a similar process secure over the last few years and so all of those things there are certainly driving their EBITDA margins. On the balance sheet side as part of debt, we estimate approximately $300 million of debt that we would anticipate being refinanced at closing.

And that is all the time we have for questions today. I will now turn the call back to, Bob Martin, CEO for closing comments.

Bob Martin

Thank you all for being on the call and thank you for the questions. And definitely for us at Thor, we’re excited about this that. We see this as a transformational opportunity and its one of those opportunities that come maybe once in your lifetime. And then for us we’ve definitely compared it to the Jayco transaction that has been definitely very strong for us. And for me, it's being comfortable with management, the company, the product. We just see many opportunities. We see great growth opportunities for the Erwin Hymer Group in Europe and then beyond. And we see definitely opportunities for them helping the company for the Thor Groups back in the U.S. So it's a big announcement for us heading into our open house. We're looking forward to record number of dealers coming to open house and looking forward to a great future with the Erwin Hymer Group.

Bruce Byots

Great. And I'll just remind everybody in, I guess less than 48 hours, we'll be releasing Q4 earnings on Thursday, September 20th and that's a little different time for us. So we'll be issuing that before the market opens on Thursday. So thank you again and look forward to talking to you all.

