How Safe Is General Electric's Dividend?

In this article, we perform a deep dive on the company's dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

After implementing two dividend cuts over the last decade, General Electric's future dividend safety is a source of concern for many investors.

For many years, General Electric (GE) was one of the world’s most popular blue-chip stocks because of its remarkable performance under CEO Jack Welch. However, the company’s performance over the last decade has been less than remarkable. General Electric has cut its dividend twice in the last decade. This excludes it from being included in our dividend growth databases such as the Dividend Aristocrats.

Looking ahead, General Electric’s dividend history has led many investors to question the safety of its future dividend payments. In this article, we will discuss General Electric’s current dividend safety from three perspectives: its dividend safety in the context of current earnings, its dividend safety in the context of current free cash flow, and its dividend safety in the context of current debt load.

If you are a visual learner, you can learn about General Electric's dividend safety in the accompanying video below:

General Electric Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss General Electric’s dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When General Electric reported its second-quarter financial results on July 20th, the company updated its earnings-per-share guidance for fiscal 2018. The company now expects to generate adjusted earnings-per-share between $1.00 and $1.07 for the full year of fiscal 2018.

For context, General Electric currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. The midpoint of its 2018 guidance band implies a dividend payout ratio of 46%.

Using earnings, General Electric’s dividend is very safe, and we have no concerns with its sustainability moving forward.

General Electric’s Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare General Electric’s current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

In the aforementioned earnings release in which General Electric updated its 2018 financial guidance, the company also provided estimates for full-year free cash flow. The industrial conglomerate expects to generate approximately $6 billion of adjusted industrial free cash flow for the twelve-month reporting period.

For context, General Electric had 8.699 million diluted shares outstanding at the end of the most recent reporting period. Combining this number with its current quarterly dividend payments allows us to estimate full-year dividend payments of approximately $4.18 billion. Dividing this dividend figure by the company’s 2018 free cash flow guidance gives a free cash flow payout ratio of approximately 70%.

Using free cash flow, General Electric’s dividend continues to appear safe, although less so than when we measured the company’s dividend safety using earnings-per-share.

General Electric’s Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess General Electric’s current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before General Electric’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, General Electric generated $1.333 billion of interest expense from a debt load of $114.3 billion. This equates to a weighted average interest rate of 4.7%. The following image shows how General Electric’s free cash flow and dividend coverage will change with respect to changes in its weighted average interest rate.

As the image shows, General Electric’s weighted average interest rate would need to rise well above the 20% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. Accordingly, our opinion remains unchanged. General Electric’s dividend appears to be very safe for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

General Electric's dividend safety is a primary concern for many investors who rely on the stock to generate passive income.

In this article, we showed that relative to three important fundamental metrics - earnings, free cash flow, and debt - General Electric's dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future.

