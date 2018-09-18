Danske Bank: Money Laundering Issues Pullback Might Present A Good Entry Point

What has happened to Danske?

Danske Bank's (OTCPK:DNSKF; OTCPK:DNKEY) share price has been in free fall following the opening of an internal investigation related to potential money laundering activities in its Estonian branch. Danish authorities have not pressed any criminal charges against Danske Bank because of a lack of evidence but the Danish FSA has issued 8 reprimands and has increased the bank's capital requirement. As a result, the stock has underperformed its Nordics peers by at least 25% on a year-to-date basis. Before that, the company was one of the best performing banks in the banking universe because its valuation was attractive, its profitability was healthy, its business was growing (economic recovery and market share gain) and its capital position was solid. Furthermore, the company was paying back excess capital to shareholders through a share repurchase program and dividends.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Danske bank is reviewing $150B transactions which took place in its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015 (According the Financial Times, the transaction volume peaked at $ 30B in 2013). This number is higher than the $8.3B released initially in the press. The company has initiated a money laundering investigation and plans to release the results on September 19th. Of course, this release will not remove completely the stock overhang but it will increase the visibility on the legal issues. Indeed, it should clarify the amount laundered and the people involved in the illegal operations, as well as the potential lawsuits and the different regulatory bodies involved in the case. Keep in mind that afterwards the stock price may remain dependent of any court decisions and potential fines resulting from these wrongdoing activities.

Until now, the company has stated (Q2 results) that, following its discussions with public authorities, the company does not expect any material impact on its financial position because no regulatory body has opened an investigation at that time.

Owing to its business volume, Danske Bank is continually a party to various lawsuits and disputes and has an ongoing dialogue with public authorities, such as the Danish FSA. In addition, the supervisory authorities conduct inspections of Danske Bank’s compliance with anti-money laundering legislation. In view of its size, Danske Bank does not expect the outcomes of pending lawsuits and disputes, its dialogue with public authorities or the inspections of compliance with anti-money laundering legislation to have any material effect on its financial position. (Source: Danske Bank Interim report - First half 2018 - Page 52)

Unfortunately, on September 14th, a report of the Wall Street Journal mentions that the U.S. law enforcement agencies (DOJ, SEC and Treasury department) are probing Danske Bank over allegations of money laundering. As a result, the previous official statement of the company related to its financial position might not be up to date.

The company has also announced that they will forfeit the illegitimate income (up to DKK1.5bn; roughly $0.2bn) generated from suspicious transactions in its Estonian non-resident portfolio between 2007 and 2015. This amount will be used in the combat of money laundering.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board are also determined that Danske Bank should not benefit financially from such suspicious transactions in the Estonian non-resident portfolio. Consequently, it is Danske Bank’s intention to make the gross income generated from such transactions in the period from 2007 to 2015 available for efforts that support the interest of the societies in which we operate, such as combating international financial crime. As the comprehensive investigations, which are anchored in the Board of Directors, have not been finalised, it is too early to determine the amount to be made available. For reference, the total gross income from the non-resident portfolio between 2007 and 2015 has been estimated at around DKK 1.5 billion. (Source:Danske Bank Interim report - First half 2018 - Page 5)

Moreover, the Danish FSA has increased the capital requirement of Danske by increasing the risk-weighted assets by DKK 5B (equates to a 40 bps fall in CET1 ratio).

In terms of business, the Estonian business is not significant at the group level, as the Baltics unit (encompassing Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) accounted for just 3% of the pre-provision operating profits in 2013. Since then, it has decreased to less than 1%.

Let’s try to estimate the potential fines as well as their impact on the company valuation

We have assessed several fines paid by European banks accused of money laundering activities. The highest fine was paid by BNP Paribas (almost $ 9B) which was accused of violated US sanctions against Sudan, Iran and Cuba. The second largest settlement was realized by HSBC by paying $1.92B. However, the value of transactions involved was roughly $1.5B which is much inferior to that of the Danske case.

If we try to estimate the fine by using different metrics such as profits, Core Equity Tier-1, and the amount of transactions involved, we come to a very wide range. The lowest fine in this band is $77M, while the highest scenario skyrockets to $192B (assuming € 150B illegal transactions and a fine equals to 128% of the transactions as seen in the BNP Paribas case). However, we would be very surprised to see this level of fine because Danske certainly wouldn’t be able to pay such a high amount and would go bankrupt. We think that the level of the BNP Paribas fine in $ terms, given its size, is a ceiling to the potential fines that Danske might be subject to paid. Indeed, we think that courts will take into account the profits generated by the bank as well as its financial situation for concluding on the level of a the fine. Given the size of the case, we don't think that it is unreasonable to expect a legal settlement comprised between $2.4B and $4.9B (which compare to the roughly $8B total revenue generated over the period by the Baltics division). These numbers are based on the worst case of the profits and CET1 scenarios. Danske seems to be fully cooperating with the different regulators and has also decided to forfeit the gross income generated in these transactions, which is a proof of good faith and should play in its favor.

If we try to value Danske's business, we have to focus on its ability to generate capital going forward, which depends on profitability. We will assume that its profitability going forward is not significantly impacted by this event. Of course, 2018 profitability (or 2019 profitability depending on when fines are booked) will be impacted by the waived income as well as potential fines. We assume that the company is able to generate a net income of DKK 16B in 2019. This number is lower than the “unaffected” 2018 net income guidance because we consider some extra costs for compliance and marketing in order to restore its brand as well as the impact of lower revenue. We have assumed an equity and CET1 reduction by the DKK 1.5B waived income, and assumed a fine of DKK 32.6B, equivalent to $5.08B. This number is actually slightly higher than our worst case of DKK 30.6B because we have incorporated in our valuation a fine that will take away all the excess capital. We do model that the company stops its buyback program and suspends its dividend payments. We assume no growth in the business and a terminal growth rate of 0%. Finally, we use a 10% cost of equity which is in line with the average of European banks despite better fundamentals (Higher profitability, better business model, strong excess capital…). With all these pessimistic assumptions, we still calculated 7% upside (based on 2019 numbers). Even though the upside is not huge, it still remains attractive because it demonstrates that the share price reflects a very severe scenario. If we assume that Danske Bank will not be sanctioned by any regulators, the upside is above 34%, despite reflecting a deterioration of the business outlook.

Conclusion

Danske Bank benefits from a strong positioning in its local markets, a solid capital position as well as a solid business model. As a result, the bank is very profitable and generates a lot of capital that can be paid back to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company is also in a position to grow its business by gaining market share over Swedish peers because the bank benefits from a less constraining regulation in terms of capital. This advantage allows it to price its loans at a lower rate than peers while being very profitable. Unfortunately, the company faces a large money laundering scandal in Estonia which could lead to severe sanctions. As a result, the share price has collapsed. Our valuation suggests that the stock price reflects at least a fine of $ 5B (DKK 32.6B) as well as a deterioration in the business outlook resulting from a combination of lower revenue, higher compliance costs etc. This potential $5B fine would be the second largest fine paid by a financial institution in a money laundering lawsuit, just behind BNP Paribas which paid almost $9B in 2014. Some can argue that the case size is superior to any previous case; therefore the fine should also be higher. However, we are not sure that the $150B transactions are all related to money laundering activities and we of the opinion that a fine will be assessed according to the financial position of the institution (In our case, the predicted fine accounts for the totality of the excess capital). We suggest waiting for the results of the investigation on 19th September in order to avoid a binary event, but any positive news about the transactions involved could offer an interesting entry point.

Potential risks

The company may be sentenced to pay higher fines that we expect.

The company faces the risk of being prohibited of transacting in USD by the US authorities.

Top management could step down. As a result, a new CEO could change the group strategy and also revise downwards the financial guidance.

Even though we do not think that this risk is material, there is a reputational risk. Indeed, we do not think that clients will stop working with Danske just because the bank was involved in a money laundering scheme.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNSKF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.