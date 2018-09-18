FedEx: Once Again, Buying The Dip

Finding this argument persuasive, I have added more FDX in the $240s, believing that it does not deserve to trade at a discount to the market.

I report herein on the company's case that it is operationally superior and poised to deliver strong results for years to come.

FDX actually increased full-year EPS guidance, yet the stock sold off over 4% to $244 or so by mid-day.

Background

On June 29, I wrote my first article on FedEx (FDX). FDX was at $227, down from its January high near $275, but its business was operating well and there was light at the end of the costly TNT Express integration and IT system remediation efforts. In addition, fuel costs had spiked and there was widespread talk of crude oil surging back to $100/barrel; I thought this had contributed to a good buy-in point for FDX (and other airlines, a sector I trade regularly without long-term ownership plans).

Now, following Monday's Q1 earnings release and earnings call, the stock has backed off from its recent recovery high around $260 and is trading around $244 as I submit this follow-up article. The point of view of this article remains the same, which is that FDX appears to be on a steady course to deliver alpha on a multi-year basis, so that investors again may have a chance, right now, to enter with a reasonable expectation of being rewarded with a performance better than that of the S&P 500 (SPY). The 10-Q has been released; I appreciate companies that release quarterly earnings and the 'Q' on the same day.

Here is the 5-year comparison as of Monday's closing prices; UPS (UPS) is also shown:

Clearly, the higher dividend yields of both UPS and the SPY did not make up for the weaker price performance of these names.

I continue to believe that while both UPS and the SPY are very good assets, FDX is a cream-of-the-crop one. Here are some updated points that support this view.

FDX had a strong quarter

Revenues rose 11.3% yoy to $17.05 B. Pre-tax income rose 12.1% to $1.10 B. After-tax income and EPS comparisons are greatly skewed by the income tax reductions in this Q1 versus last year. Diluted EPS were $3.10, and the dividend payout has risen 30% yoy and finally (barely) exceeds 1%. TNT integration costs were actually heavier this period than last year. Profit margins were basically stable.

Founder and chairman Fred Smith noted in the press release:

FedEx delivered higher first-quarter earnings driven by solid execution of our business plan and a strong U.S. economy.

The Street did not love the number, even though FDX insisted that the one-time factors of higher costs from variable compensation and an early pay raise due to the tax cut accounted for a miss to expectations.

Given that part of the post-earnings release sell-off was driven by the coincidence that the release came simultaneous to the Trump administration's announcement of new tariffs on imports from China, it's important to remember that FDX is heavily a North American company with major operations in the EU and globally. US-China trade is very small as a percentage of its revenue base, and if production is shifted from China elsewhere, including within the US, there will still be a similar amount of physical goods to be moved. In addition, FDX is a growing services/logistics provider, and if companies are going to source less from China and more from different parts of Asia or South America, for example, then they may need FDX to advise them on the relevant factors for trading with unfamiliar regions. In any case, strength in the US economy is the largest single driver of the results for FDX, HQ'ed centrally in the US in Memphis, Tennessee.

The press release notes that operating income was aided by:

higher volumes

increased yields

a favorable net impact of fuel at all transportation segments.

The quarter looked fine to yours truly. In addition...

Guidance was increased and longer-term goals were reaffirmed

The company guides using GAAP with the exception of mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments, which it cannot forecast. It also makes projections both including and excluding the ongoing costs of integrating TNT into the larger FDX network. Without breaking out the TNT costs, and excluding MTM pension adjustments, FDX made the following projection for FY 2019:

diluted EPS of $15.85 to $16.45, up from prior guidance of $15.65 to $16.25.

Breaking out TNT's ongoing integration costs, these are the comparisons:

diluted EPS of $17.20 to $17.80, up from prior guidance of $17.00 to $17.60.

So, despite a $0.35 EPS miss to Street expectations in Q1, EPS guidance for the full year was increased by $0.20.

Thus, knowing the tariff situation, FDX is seeing a continuation of what I think was really a strong Q1.

In addition, though I don't put a lot of stock in longer term projections, FDX continues to say it remains:

...confident we will reach our goal to improve FedEx Express operating income by $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in fiscal 2020 versus fiscal 2017."

All this looks very strong, yet even if one includes the TNT integration expenses in projected EPS, FDX at $244 is trading at about 15X current-year EPS, about a 15% discount to that of the SPY when comparing GAAP EPS to GAAP EPS.

Yet as a core part of the modern US and global economy and one of a very small number of major shipping companies, I think that FDX deserves an above-market multiple. If one assumes that the special TNT costs are transitory, as they should end by FY 2020, then FDX is at 14X FY 2019 EPS, which is quite cheap for a dominant player in this market.

Better yet...

FDX has completed a massive modernization program

Many FDX followers worry about Amazon (AMZN), noting the tremendous efficiency of its warehouse operations, but FDX states in the conference call that it believes it is totally state-of-the-art in its operations:

We have strategically been investing, and many of you know this and many of you have seen our facilities, and I'll just use the FedEx Ground facility for example. Over the last 15 years, we put a lot of capital into these facilities where 130 plus of them are automated. And what that means is you can walk into one of our facilities, and it's the state-of-the-art technology, state-of-the-art robotics in terms of unloading, autonomous tugs, yard management systems, geo-fencing, GPS system. It's truly remarkable you'll hardly see our any employees at all. And the speed to which our package gets through our hubs now is unbelievable. So we're able to handle a lot of volume especially at peak because of all the investments we've made over all the years.

That's impressive. In response to a separate question about AMZN, FDX had this to say (lightly edited):

Amazon is a long-standing customer of ours. However, no one customer represents more than 3% of our revenue and Amazon is not our largest customer. Now Amazon and other customers of ours have certain elements of the logistics in-sourced to deal with capacity issues, as well as inventory management. And while there has been significant media interest in what Amazon is doing to expand their in-house delivery capability, this should not be confused as competition with FedEx. The global infrastructure, the technology, the capabilities, knowledge, they'd need to compete in our business, is quite extraordinary and we have built that up over 40 plus years.

One reason I have preferred FDX over UPS is that FDX is winding down a large capital investment program, whereas UPS has said it needs to increase this sort of spending to keep up. In addition, by about the end of calendar 2019, FDX should be more or less finished with the large integration costs of TNT.

So I see FDX as a secure player in a large and growing, but still not fully consolidated, global industry.

But it's large enough that...

FDX may begin to slow down its acquisition pace

While there has been internal growth, FDX has been a roll-up, coming at the incumbent, old-line UPS first with the innovative, now-traditional FedEx "air force" and now in all ways. The roll-up aspect has gone well, as has the capital expenditure/technology effort, but it has been at the cost of depression of GAAP EPS and a minimal dividend payout. It may now be the case that FDX has reached the global scale it requires to grow more like an Apple (AAPL) or AMZN, with bolt-on acquisitions that are win-win for both FDX and the acquired company. This may mean that the large dividend increase is the beginning of a trend and that FDX may begin to reap the fruits of the operating margin expansion that the analysts keep waiting for - and punishing FDX for not achieving yet. Different analysts, in a different sector, have of course been very forgiving of AMZN "getting there." So it goes, but it's possible that FDX could be near the stage where EPS can grow faster than sales, and its relative P/E may also expand: the classic "twofer" for investors in a stock.

Risks

I view FDX as an average-risk stock within the class of stocks with market caps above $50 B. It's certainly sensitive to the economy in a way, and sharp increases in fuel costs will affect either its margins or volumes. Please see its 10-K and other regulatory filings for its presentation of risk factors involved in ownership of the shares.

Concluding comments

Stocks, and markets, move in inscrutable ways. I've been around the markets for over half a century and an active participant for nearly 40 years. I have yet to figure out a reliable way of discerning if a stock that sells off as FDX just did on pretty good numbers and that has raised guidance is more of a buy or less of one than it was a day ago. In any case, on the history of FDX being a successful enterprise and a resilient company with an up-trending stock over the years, I was comfortable buying some more shares on the dip. Intra-US and global trade will continue, and the proportion emanating from China to the US will do what it does. Over time, I favor investing in leading industry consolidators, especially ones such as FDX that have been investing heavily both in expanding their global footprint and in making their operations increasingly efficient. At a below-market forward multiple, FDX strikes me as a strong buy-and-hold stock. My goal is low double-digit long-term capital gains, stemming mostly from EPS growth, and secondarily from possible absolute P/E expansion. I do expect relative P/E expansion, but the market P/E could shrink. I also expect some contribution from dividend growth, but at a 1% yield, it likely will take a long time for that to be a major part of the FDX bull thesis.

It will be interesting to look back in two years, with the TNT Express integration largely complete, and see what the ongoing earnings power of FDX is at that time, and what absolute and relative P/E the mythical Mr. Market gives it.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to share on FDX and its sector.

