Quality And Conservatism At People's United Comes At A Cost

Expanding C&I lending in NYC and Boston is a good strategy, but the cost structure may be harder to improve and the bank's rate sensitivity may not be as helpful.

There’s a lot to like about People’s United Financial (PBCT). A leading bank in New England (#4 in deposit share), People’s United services a client base with well above-average household income and has maintained excellent full-cycle credit quality versus its peers. The bank has also had solid success in expanding its lending franchise into the New York and Boston metro markets and has produced some good long-term C&I loan growth numbers. I’d also note that the bank pays a fairly attractive dividend and operates with a conservative financial structure.

There are also things that aren’t so good about People’s United, though, including the company’s persistent below-peer profitability and more limited growth prospects. Loan growth is looking more challenging in 2018 and the bank’s asset sensitivity may not be worth as much if we’re closer to the end of the rate cycle. People’s United has long underperformed regional banks as a group, and while I do see some value here, this is a tougher call given the more diminished growth prospects that I see.

Less Profitable Than It Could Be, But That May Be Hard To Change

There are several ways to evaluate the profitability of a bank, but I find return on assets to be a useful metric. In ROA terms, People’s United lags its peers by about 20bp and this is a long-standing issue for the bank.

Running a DuPont analysis, the primary source of PBCT’s underperformance is its lower net interest margin (about 30bp below peers). This, in turn, is driven by a slightly higher than average cost of deposits but much more significantly by a lower average loan yield.

Why is PBCT’s loan yield lower than its peers? In large part it is core to the company’s operating philosophy and business plan. While PBCT has been prioritizing commercial loan growth (particularly C&I lending), PBCT still does a lot of mortgage lending (around 25% of its book, compared to very little at banks like Bank OZK (OZK), New York Community Bank (NYCB), and Signature (SBNY) and a high teens weighting for its average peer) and these loans carry relatively low rates (often in the 3%’s). On a related note, People’s United avoids riskier lending, particularly in commercial real estate (or CRE).

How much People’s United can change this is a very relevant question. The company has been actively building up its C&I lending capabilities, particularly in Boston and New York, and management is working on expanding verticals like healthcare and SBA lending and building out its syndication capabilities. The bank has also been bulking up its equipment lending/leasing capabilities, and while this is a small part of the business today (around 10%), the 5%-plus rates are attractive and this is a long-term growth opportunity.

Improving its deposit cost base is also a possible driver, but one I believe will be harder to achieve. PBCT’s skew toward non-interest deposits is lower than average (around 25% versus 35%) and I think it may be difficult to grow that faster than overall deposits – PBCT’s customers tend to be wealthier, which tends to lead to better banking options in terms of interest-paying checking and so on. By the same token, I’d note that PBCT is still one of the relatively few banks to operate a significant network of supermarket-based branches, and these branches have accounted for about half of its retail accounts. Expanding this could, perhaps, be an avenue toward greater NIB deposit growth, as could select acquisitions.

Better cost control could also be a potential driver, but again I’m a little skeptical. People’s United has long targeted a lower efficiency ratio, but that target has proven elusive. With management looking to build up its commercial lending capabilities and its IT capabilities, driving significant cost cuts in the near term looks challenging to me.

Loan Growth Looks Challenging

People’s United reduced its loan guidance with second quarter earnings to a range of 3% to 5%. Disappointing loan growth has been an ongoing theme in the banking sector, and recent updates suggest that the situation is getting worse more often than it is getting better.

Specific to People’s United, the bank is running off multi-family loans in the NYC area and that is weighing on loan growth (CRE lending was down 1% qoq in the second quarter). Given the risks I’ve highlighted in NYC multi-family lending in reference to Bank OZK, Signature, and others, I believe this is a good move on People’s United, but one that comes at a cost to growth. I would note, though, that C&I lending growth has been quite solid (up 7% yoy and up 1.5% qoq).

Longer term, I do think People’s United has the opportunity to grow its C&I lending business in Boston and NYC, but I’d note that these are attractive markets that attract plenty of competition – JPMorgan (JPM), for instance, is expected to increase its activity in Boston significantly in the coming years.

The Opportunity

With a below-average deposit beta and a relatively good skew of variable-rate loans, People’s United is fairly asset-sensitive, meaning that higher rates will drive higher spread income moreso than for many banks. Unfortunately, I’m not sure how much of an asset this is likely to be, as I’m not sure that significant ongoing rate increases are especially likely. I’d also note that People’s United has long operated with a high loan/deposit ratio, and that could force the bank to turn to more expensive sources of funding (including CDs/brokered deposits) if it wishes to substantially accelerate lending growth.

Although a lot of this article has focused on areas where People’s United is not strong, I do believe this is a well-run bank with a lot of positive attributes. With the acquisition of First Connecticut (FBNK), People’s United will be the #2 bank in the state, and the bank has been gaining share in states like New York and Massachusetts while holding onto to quality deposit bases in Connecticut, Vermont, and New Hampshire. I would also again emphasize that People’s United has an excellent credit quality history, and if there’s a flight to quality in banking, this is a name that would benefit.

I do believe that People’s United is going to struggle to get to a double-digit ROE and that’s a downer when it comes to the growth and value prospects. I’m looking for mid-to-high single-digit earnings growth, but between that and a mid-teens ROTCE, the bank seems basically fairly valued. A P/E-based methodology is more forgiving, with a fair value between $19 and $20.

The Bottom Line

People’s United is one of those curious situations where multiple sell-side analysts have relatively negative recommendations on the stock even though the shares are 10% or more below they’re fair value. I believe that reflects a tough situation regarding weaker near-term loan and earnings growth prospects, and I think it will be challenging for People’s United to significantly outperform near-term expectations. Still, though, the share price is at worst reasonable and there’s a decent dividend. For investors who want to sit tight with a bank that is highly unlikely to produce negative credit surprises or lend itself into trouble by being too aggressive, I think this is a worthwhile name.

