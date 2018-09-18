Apple: The Most Valuable Company In The World Is Still Undervalued

Despite the numerous positive developments, Apple trades at about 15 times next year's earnings, coupled with a PEG ratio of around 0.68, making the most valuable company still very undervalued.

This should allow Apple to compete much better on a global scale, and acquire more market share, while continuing to keep the iPhone ASP relatively high.

Source: DigitalTrends.com

The Most Valuable Company Is Still Undervalued

Apple (AAPL) is the most valuable publicly-traded enterprise in the world, and is now worth over a trillion dollars. But despite Apple’s staggering market cap, the company still trades at only 16 times next year’s projected (consensus estimates) earnings. Remarkably, this is despite Apple’s propensity to surpass analyst projections. Provided Apple’s recent EPS trend, the company is likely trading closer to a 15 times forward P/E multiple. Additionally, Apple is likely to grow EPS by about 22% next year, giving it a PEG ratio of just around 0.68 per 2019’s estimates, which makes the company relatively cheap right now.

What will enable Apple to continue to beat analysts’ projections? There are several elements that are likely to drive earnings higher. They include: A continued higher than expected iPhone ASP, iPhone market share expansion, continued outperformance in Apple’s services and wearable divisions, as well as other factors. In addition, investors can look forward to further buybacks and dividend increases. The combined phenomenon should put a floor beneath the stock, and enable Apple’s shares to continue even higher from here.

iPhone’s ASP Could Continue to Surprise Analysts

Many analysts have been overly bearish about the iPhone’s ASP. For instance, with the introduction of the iPhone X the iPhone’s ASP surged to a whopping $796 in the fourth quarter, way above analysts’ expected $737 figure. The iPhone’s ASP increase of $101, or 14.5% on a YoY basis, clearly caught many iPhone analysts of guard. Last quarter, we saw a similar image, the iPhone’s ASP came in at $724, well above the $693.59 analysts were expecting.

What's the takeaway from this? It appears that consumers are more willing to dish out higher amounts of money for new and improved iPhones than many industry professionals had perceived. The willingness to pay relatively high prices for the iPhone is a phenomenon I have written about in past articles.

Essentially, consumers on a mass scale have become accustomed to a perpetual rise in iPhone prices (mobile phones in general). Moreover, the easy, zero interest credit standards provided by many carriers enable the higher monthly payments seem almost insignificant to many consumers. Furthermore, Apple is ushering in a period of a “supper upgrade cycle,” when consumers are getting a new design and significant upgrade features with their iPhones. This makes the value proposition appear much greater than in other upgrade cycles. Also, the iPhone is perceived as a status symbol, much more so than any other mass produced phone, thus consumers around the globe are willing to pay a premium to own the device.

The willingness to pay perpetually higher prices for iPhones won’t last forever. In a recession, many consumers are likely to cut back and will consider purchasing a cheaper phone. But while the economic expansion continues, many consumers are unlikely to be fazed by $1,000 plus iPhone price tags.

iPhone Could Capture More Market Share

Apple recently introduced its new lineup of iPhones, and it looks phenomenal. The problem Apple faced in earlier years was the relatively outdated design of the iPhone. The iPhone 6 came out in September 2016, and was followed by the 6S, 7, and 8. All these phones essentially had the same design, where the screen was noticeably smaller than the actual phone, and competitors like Samsung, HTC, Huawei, and many others likely captured some of Apple’s potential market share strictly due to more visually appealing, modernized devices.

Source: TheVerge.com

However, now that the X is out, Apple can compete much better on design, as the phone sports a modernized design and is one of the most aesthetically appealing devices on the market. Additionally, with Apple’s new iPhone rollout, the company is introducing the iPhone XR. It's slightly bulkier than the XS, but it comes with essentially the same features and appears to represent amazing value for its price range.

New iPhone Specifications

Source: DigitalTrends.com

The XR will range from just $749 (64GB version) to $899 (256GB version), comparable to the XS range of $999 (64GB) to $1,349 (256GB). The XR also will include a wide range of colors, and due to its friendlier price tag could become Apple’s best-selling iPhone model going forward. Perhaps more importantly, the XR should enable Apple to retain and expand market share in the “cheaper” mobile device segment.

Source: TheVerge.com

There have been a lot of new phones coming to market lately, especially from the Chinese makers Huawei and Xiaomi. In fact, Huawei surpassed Apple in the number of smartphone sales last quarter for the first time. In Q2 Huawei accounted for about 15.8% of total worldwide smartphone sales, while Apple accounted for just 12.1%. A lot of this is due to sales in China and in other geographic locations where modernized iPhones were either unavailable or cost more than $1,000. Now with the XR Apple can compete much better with some of the cheaper phones and could claw back some crucial market share from its lower cost Chinese counterparts.

Global Smartphone Marketshare

However, if you want the big daddy of iPhones, the biggest iPhone screen ever created (6.5 inches), you’re going to want to go with the XS Max. And many consumers will, especially those who have become accustomed to carrying around larger devices. It won’t come cheap though, as the Max starts at $1,099, and goes up to $1,449 for the 256GM model. Almost $1,500 for a mass market mobile device, remarkable. The iPhone Max will certainly help Apple maintain a relatively high iPhone ASP going forward, that’s for sure. Also, the Max will allow Apple to better compete on the opposite spectrum of the XR, with devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 and other large mobile phones.

The takeaway here is that Apple’s new iPhone lineup, which essentially consists of nine devices, comes with an enormously wide price range, from just $749 all the way up to $1,449, designed to fit the budget of a mass number of consumers. In addition, these are all upgraded designs capable of effectively competing with some of the most aesthetically appealing devices on the market right now. Therefore, Apple’s share of the overall mobile device market could increase going forward. Also, the majority (five out of nine) of the new iPhone models are priced at more than $1,000, which should enable the iPhone’s ASP to continue to grow, surpass analysts’ estimates, and deliver record revenues and profits for Apple.

Global iPhone Sales

This chart illustrates that wile ASPs have been contributing to record profits in recent years iPhone sales in units have basically remained stagnant for almost three years. Apple's new iPhone lineup can change all that, and we may begin to see a re-acceleration in worldwide unit sales coupled with a higher ASP going forward.

Apple’s Other Businesses Continue to Perform

Despite the iPhone's wild success, Apple is far from a one-trick pony. The company continues to derive substantial revenue streams from other segments as well. For instance, last quarter Apple’s non-iPhone segments produced about $23.4 billion in revenues, roughly 44% of total sales. Growth in services is especially impressive, as revenues grew by more than 31% YoY in the quarter. Another notable outperformer, Apple’s wearable segment which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats grew by 60% YoY. Total “other” revenue beat estimates by about $70 million last quarter, and grew by 37% YoY.

Apple's Revenues by Segment

Source: Statista.com

Continued Buybacks and Dividend Increases

Aside from the growth, top performance, and continuous beats, investors also can look forward to further buybacks and more dividend increases. In May Apple said that it was allocating a staggering $100 billion to a share buyback program. In the June quarter alone Apple re-bought $20 billion worth of its stock, a record eclipsed only by Apple's $23 billion repurchase in the prior quarter. Further buybacks are likely to do two things - keep a floor underneath the stock, and push the share price even higher.

Did you know that Apple pays out the highest dividend in dollar amount out of any company in the world? It does, and it has since about May of last year , when Apple surpassed Exxon’s (XOM) $12.77 billion annual payout. Currently Apple’s annual payout is at about $14.1 billion, and is likely to continue to increase going forward.

The Bottom Line: Apple Still Undervalued

Apple doesn’t just beat analyst revenue and iPhone ASP estimates, the company also has a distinct propensity for beating bottom line estimates as well. For instance, Apple has surpassed analysts’ EPS estimates in its last four quarters by an average of approximately 5.5%. This trend is very likely to continue given the introduction of Apple’s new iPhones that could capture more market share and should continue to deliver relatively high ASPs. In fact, Apple could surpass consensus estimates by substantially more than 5.5% throughout the rest of 2018 and in 2019.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Nevertheless, for the sake of staying conservative let's presume that Apple beats consensus estimates by just 5.5% next year. So, instead of delivering $13.57 per share (consensus estimate), Apple brings in about $14.32 per share. (This is still substantially lower than the higher end estimates that go up to $15.40.) This implies that Apple is currently trading at just 15 times forward earnings. In addition, $14.32 is an EPS increase of about 22% from this year’s $11.76 projected results.

Therefore, Apple is currently trading at a PEG ratio of around 0.68 per 2019 projections, incredibly cheap for a dominant industry leader set to continue to buy back stock, grow market share, expand revenues, and increase EPS going forward. Thus, despite being the most valuable publicly-traded company in the world, and being a trillion-dollar mega cap stock, Apple’s shares still look underpriced, and are likely to go substantially higher from current levels.

If you enjoyed reading this article, hit the "Like" button, and if you'd like insight about my future ideas, press the "Follow" link. Thank you for taking the time to read my article, and I hope that the information was helpful!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

If you’d like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in Bitcoin, precious metals, Apple, and other high alpha investments, please consider joining Albright Investment Group. Subscribe now and receive the best of both worlds, deep value insight coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Join and get access to FULL ARTICLES that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets.

that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets. Enjoy access to my best investment ideas, and trade alongside AIG's top-performing core long portfolio which has outpaced the S&P 500 by about 73% over the past year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been long Apple since 2009