Univar Inc. (UNVR) Univar to Acquire Nexeo Solutions Conference Call (Transcript)

Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Univar to Acquire Nexeo Solutions Conference Call September 17, 2018 5:00 PM ET

David Lim - VP, Corporate Development and IR

David Jukes - CEO, Univar

Carl Lukach - EVP and CFO

David Bradley - CEO, Nexeo Solutions

Dylan Campbell - Goldman Sachs

Ian Bennett - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jim Sheehan - SunTrust

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research

Duffy Fischer - Barclays

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, David Lim, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Univar. David, please go ahead.

David Lim

Thank you and good afternoon. Welcome to our conference call and webcast. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing the signing of a definitive agreement for Univar to acquire Nexeo along with a supplemental slide presentation. The slide presentation should be viewed along with the new release both of which have been posted on our website at univar.com and on Nexeo's website at nexeosolutions.com.

During our call today, David Jukes Chief Executive Officer at Univar; Carl Lukach, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Univar; and David Bradley, Chief Executive Officer at Nexeo Solutions will provide comments on the transactions followed by a Q&A session. When we get to the Q&A session, we ask that you limit yourself to one question and no more than one follow up. We've allotted plenty of time for Q&A, but if we can't get to everyone in the allotted time, we'll be sure to reach out following the call.

As reference of Slide 2, we may make statements, provide estimates, projections, outlook, forecast or expectations for the future. All such statements are forward looking and while they reflect our current estimates and expectations, they involve risk and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to David Jukes, Univar's Chief Executive Officer for his opening remarks.

David Jukes

Thank you, David, and good afternoon everyone. We've got some exciting news to share with you this afternoon, so thank you all for joining us at such short notice. As you've seen in our release, we've announced an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Nexeo Solutions and this transaction value at $2 billion. This is a truly transformational deal, full of exciting opportunities for the customers, suppliers, employees and investors of both Univar and Nexeo. Combined we will drive growth and shareholder value with the largest North American sales force in chemical and ingredient distribution, the broadest products offering and most efficient supply chain network in the industry.

We expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings and cash flow in the first full year post closing when we expect to drive our leverage ratio below three times by the end of the first full year post closing based on the strong expected free cash flow profile of the merged company. As many of you know, our vision is to be the most valued chemical and ingredient distributor in the world through commercial greatness, operational excellence and One Univar. For almost two years now, we've worked to change our culture and improve our commercial and operational execution to become a high performing innovation, growth company that can generate superior earnings and grow in any economic environments. And I'm pleased to note the great progress we've made demonstrated by our seventh consecutive quarters of adjusted EBITDA growth.

As you can see on Slide 5, today's agreement accelerates that transformation and moves us closer to our goal. At our Investor Day last year we shared with you our plan, to move from an organization with transactional sellers to a consultative, value-based sales model, to move from a focus on selling high volume commodity products and treating our suppliers as vendors to a commercially savvy organization, selling differentiated products and services as well as commodity chemicals and treating our suppliers as true partners.

By acquiring Nexeo, a company that has a similar commercial organization, consultative approach and focus on differentiated products and profitable growth. We will augment the strides we've made within our own organization. We have also talked to you over the last year about our plans from being lean to agile and fit, from being an organization with numerous uncoordinated facilities, to one defined by tailored, optimized supply chain. We’ve also told you that we’re highly focused on becoming a true leader by expanding our digital capabilities. Combining Nexeo’s network footprints and technology backbone with ours, we see even greater opportunities to drive efficiencies and operational excellence while improving our geographic coverage and service levels.

From a financial perspective, we have an opportunity to accelerate our earnings growth while remaining disciplined with our capital structure. In one step, we believe the transaction advances our commercial and operational transformation, enabling us to capitalize fully on the opportunities generated by a large and growing market, while maintaining a strong balance sheet. Our confidence in the near-term value creation and longer-term prospects of this exciting combination comes from the capabilities of each of our companies.

And with that, I’d like to invite David Bradley, Nexeo’s CEO to give you bit more detail about Nexeo’s strong and well respected business.

David Bradley

Thank you, David. Let me start by saying that we’ve worked hard to become a major force in chemicals and plastics distribution. We view this transaction as the right next step at the right time for Nexeo, creating significant value for our shareholders, customers, suppliers and employees. We’re pleased to have structured a transaction that will allow us to continue to enhance our customer and supplier relationships and enable our stakeholders to participate in the growth potential of this exciting combination. For those who are not familiar with us, let me talk about through a few highlights about our capability.

Nexeo is a significant North American chemicals and ingredients distributor, and the largest North American plastic distributor. We’re proud of our strong supplier relationships, which on average go back more than 20 years. These time-tested partnerships are the backbone of the business as we operate as an extension of our suppliers' brands, generating demand and sustainable growth. We also have long-standing and diverse customer relationships with our top five customers making up less than 10% of our chemical sales. We provide industry-leading service and see ourselves as a true solution provider to our valued customers.

Importantly, our go-to-market strategy is a great strategic fit with Univar which will support a smooth and seamless process for all of our customers as we integrate these two strong organizations. Additionally, we have built a state-of-the-art scalable IT infrastructure which improves customer service through inventory and asset tracking technology as well as real-time online order management systems. We believe our IT capabilities are both complementary to Univar and will be the foundation for a meaningful step change and acceleration in their digital platform.

As David mentioned, we’ve a strong global footprint with 50 plus facilities in North America, and more than 30 in Europe and Asia. We operate a private fleet with about 350 tractors and more than 1,400 trailers in North America. Finally, I'm delighted Nexeo's shareholders will have opportunity to receive an immediate cash return and also participate in exciting future that we expect to create as one organization.

We've great confidence that the combined organization will deliver immediate value and will also generate significant growth over the long-term. This agreement with Univar is a testament to the quality of our brand, the capability we have built and above all the hard work and high level commitment our employees continue to deliver each and every day.

Let me turn things back over to David to elaborate further on the strategic shift and future potential.

David Bradley

Thanks David, turning to Slide 7. The combination of Univar and Nexeo is an ideal strategic fit. We intend to leverage the best of both companies, best the best capabilities, talent and resources to enhance our ability to serve our customer and supplier partners and create the premier global chemistry and even ingredients distributor. There are four key value drivers in this transaction. I'd like to walk you through them.

First, this combination strengthens our capabilities and leverages our scale to drive growth. Nexeo's talent pool including consultative sellers, technical development specialist and experienced drivers are key assets we can leverage to expand our market reach and deliver superior service to our customers and supplier partners. It will help us to increase the number of touches of our customers and free up sellers to call on new accounts.

Further, we'll immediately broaden our product portfolio creating cross-selling opportunities by bringing additional brands and product lines through our combined customer base, and Nexeo brings capabilities in several target growth end markets such as personal care, household and industrial cleaning and lubricants where together we can deliver the expertise our customers are looking for.

Secondly, we see strong opportunity to optimize our supply chain and network and lower our transaction costs by rationalizing our footprint and leveraging our improved scale. We can improve our geographic coverage and capability while reducing costs. Our combined organization will have the capability to deliver industry-leading service to our customers and superior market access and growth for our supplier partners.

Third, acquiring Nexeo accelerates our digital journey. Over recent years, Nexeo's invested heavily in a state-of-the-art ERP platform, the architecture of which is almost identical to Univar's IT infrastructure in EMEA. This is a platform we know and understand very well by integrating Univar bringing e-commerce and digital capabilities with Nexeo's financial systems and ERP platform we will reduce overall technology investments and expanding. We will improve customer service in areas such as inventory and order management and provide opportunities for digitization across additional operating processes.

Finally, as I began exploring the combination of our two businesses, I was surprised at just how similar our cultures are. Both organizations have a profitability mindset and we share core values like safety, sustainability and innovation. In addition, we have a common organizational structure and complementary go-to-market strategies, all of which provide a strong foundation for smooth and successful integration.

Slide 8 shows you that the combined company is expected to be an industry-leader poised for superior growth and value creation. The combination increases our North American chemical sales force that's U.S. and Canada by 45% to just under a 1,000 sellers and increases our fleet of trucks by 46% providing the resources to the faster growth and better service for our customers and supplier partners.

By leveraging these assets and capabilities over an optimized supply chain and network with enhanced digital capabilities, we can provide an even more compelling value proposition to our customers and supplier partners.

Now, I’d like to ask our CFO, Carl Lukach to walk you through the transaction details. Carl?

Carl Lukach

Thanks, David. We summarized on Slide 9, the relevant transaction details. Purchase price is 2 billion, representing 9.4 times consensus 2018 EBITDA, and if take into account our expected synergies of $100 million per year by years three, they equate to the multiple of 6.5 times. Nexeo's shareholders will receive cash and stock consideration represents an aggregate implied value of $11.65 from Nexeo share, comprised of two parts. First, they will receive 0.305 shares of newly issued Univar common stock for each share of Nexeo common stock. Based on Univar’s closing price last Friday, September 14th of $27.40, this equates to $8.36 per share.

Second part, the consideration is they will receive cash of $3.29 per Nexeo share. Cash consideration could potentially be reduced by up to $0.41 per share, depending on Univar’s trading price at the closing. Based on Univar’s closing price at September 14th last Friday, the per share consideration mix is 72% stock, 28% cash. Financial logic and economic underpinning of this transaction is compelling from three perspectives.

First, the transaction will immediately be accretive to Univar adjusted EPS in the first full year following closing. Second, that accretion to earnings will increase as we capture 100 million in annual run rate operating cost synergies by the end of year three, which equates to $0.43 per share after tax by 2021. Separate and apart from the operating costs an additional $15 million of annual CapEx savings will begin immediately.

And third, our asset light business model will continue to generate strong free cash flow. We expect to generate over 375 million in annual free cash flow in the first full year post closing. We have done our homework and we are confident that these projections and expectations are realistic and achievable and that's why we believe this transaction is transformational and its ability to create significant shareholder value immediately and over the long-term.

We have 1.3 billion of committed financing in place, which is more than enough to close the transaction and we do expect to refinance the pro forma debt of the two companies coincident with closing. Given our robust cash generation, we expect our leverage ratio to be below three times after the first full year post closing, and with a past to continue deleveraging. As for governance of the combined entity, there’ll be no change. David Jukes will lead the combined company as President and CEO while Steve Nolan will continue as Executive Chairman.

Turning to Slide 10, let’s take a closer look at the expected synergies. As many as you know, we have indicated in the past that we do not see many synergies between chemicals and plastics distribution. Our view on that has not changed and the synergy numbers we have presented today represents synergies from combining only the chemical and ingredients distribution businesses of the two companies.

Our identified 100 million in operating cost synergies will largely come from optimizing our facilities network and assets, IT, infrastructure and consolidating both companies business support functions. The $15 million in annual CapEx savings will come from consolidating maintenance CapEx and leveraging Nexeo's existing IT investments.

We spent one-time costs of 150 million approximately to achieve these savings or about 1.5 times the expected run rate of the operating expense savings. However, we expect to mitigate most of these one-time costs with one-time cash benefits from the sale of surplus real estate and working capital improvements. We expect the one-time cost and one-time benefits to spend over approximately three years.

With that financial overview, I'll turn it back to you David.

David Jukes

Thanks Carl, turning to Slide 11. This transaction will require approval from both Univar and Nexeo's shareholders. Nexeo's key shareholders, TPG and First Pacific, have agreed to provide their consent for the proposed transaction. The transaction is also subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions and we expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2019.

Importantly, we've already put in place a dedicated Integration Management Office. Leaders from both companies will carefully plan the details of the transition and ensure our integration planning works that's the strongest foundation possible for the combined organization. We share common organizational structures and core values, so we expect a smooth integration process.

Turning to Slide 12, Nexeo's built a strong business in plastics distribution with tremendous momentum, attractive margins and return on capital. Nexeo's industry leading plastics business would account for less than 10% of the EBITDA of those combined company in a non-core business. Consistent with our focus on chemical and ingredient distribution, we've retained an outside advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives with its highly successful business including a potential divestiture.

During our strategic review, Nexeo's highly valued plastics business will continue to be led by Shawn Williams, Executive Vice President at Nexeo Plastics. We expect the plastics business to continue to deliver superior products and technical capabilities to customers and supplies.

Let me conclude on Slide 13 with the following, our strategy is working and this transaction will only serve to accelerate our transformation. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow our profitability and size in this highly fragmented chemical distribution market. Our acquisition of Nexeo will allow us to drive sustainable long-term growth and create value for shareholders by leveraging North America's largest sales force and broadest product offering across the most efficient supply chain to offer customers and supplier partners, industry-leading service and market reach.

Our board and management team are incredibly excited about today's announcement. Combined the best of the best we will build the most valued chemicals and ingredient distributor in the world. We look forward to getting started on the next phase of the Univar growth journey.

And now with that, we're happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Bob Koort of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dylan Campbell

This is Dylan Campbell on for Bob. Could you provide a cadence for the synergies and you expect those to be more frontend loaded our backend loaded?

Carl Lukach

Dylan, it's Carl. A lot of the synergies relate to hard asset and our footprint, so it'll take us a little more time to our sum that are immediate of course, but the general ramp up to a 100 million by the end of year three is in the ballpark of 25 million in the first year, increasing cumulatively to 60 by the end of the second year and reaching a 100 million by the end of the third year.

Dylan Campbell

Dave, you talked a lot -- very extensively about the similar cultures, I was wondering if you -- could you talk a little bit about kind of what overlap do you see with similar supplier relationships between Nexeo and Univar?

David Jukes

Well, there are some areas that we have similar supplier relationships. There’re also some end markets that we operate in where we have very dissimilar supply relationships. Nexeo will bring a number of new suppliers into the fold, which will fit very well alongside the suppliers that we have, and also they are strong with some of the same suppliers that we already have. So, we see very little in terms of dissynergies on this side. We’re very excited about the combination. It’s a very good strategic fit commercially and with the end markets that we go into. Of course, there’s a large range of products that Univar has that Nexeo doesn’t have so the whole inorganic chemistry range, and we’ll make those products now available to Nexeo’s customers, so it really enhances their availability and their choice as well.

Your next question comes from the line of Steve Byrne of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead your line is open.

Ian Bennett

This is Ian Bennett on for Steve. Congratulations to both. Question on the long-term targets that Univar set out last year at the Investor Day. Does this acquisition change the timing or magnitude of those targets?

David Jukes

I mean Univar is on track and this transaction doesn’t change and our growth drivers won't change because our strategy is not going to change. Obviously, we’ll be a larger company earning more EBITDA, but we’ll have more to say about the longer term targets in due course, but our strategy remains the same, our approach remains the same, and our strategy is working and we’re on track.

Ian Bennett

And I’ve a follow-up, I believe Nexeo had some components of the capital structure warrants and founder shares and this type of thing. Can you just kind of elaborate on what happened to that piece of the capital structure?

David Jukes

Sure, I am glad you noted that. We’re laughing because as you know the capital structure of Nexeo is extremely complicated that it can fit the basic common shares, founder shares, excess shares, warrants and the usual variety of equity benefit shares like options, restricted stock units, performance stock units and restricted stock. The structure of the transaction that we have presented addresses all of those equity features and in a complete way and satisfactory way to all the holders of those investments.

Your next question comes from the line of Jim Sheehan of SunTrust. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jim Sheehan

Thank you. Could you tell us what were the chemicals only EBITDA margins of the Nexeo business over the last 12 months and that is for the portion of Nexeo that you intend to keep?

Carl Lukach

Nexeo has not historically disclosed EBITDA margins. They go down the contribution margin and have a different way of reporting their aggregate business support costs and corporate costs. So, those numbers are not disclosed. I will say though they do disclose their sales and contribution margins for each of chemicals and plastics. And if you go down the ballpark, a good ballpark estimate would be that about a third of the consolidated Nexeo EBITDA is coming from plastics.

Jim Sheehan

Okay. Thank you. Can you comment on how integration of Nexeo will affect your ongoing turnaround efforts in your USA segment?

David Jukes

Sure, Jim, and as I've said on the last call, I think our targets don’t change and our strategy remains the same and is working. What we have with Nexeo is a company with a very similar culture and go-to-market approaches we have. So, we think that integration will be relatively speaking easy to do from a cultural perspective. We also think that their investment in their ERP platform allows us to enhance our digital offerings and accelerate our transformation.

So, we think this acquisition really -- no, it doesn't change our strategy in any way shape or form, our strategy remains exactly the same. It's the same strategy that Steve Newlin set up when he came in and that I'm delivering on now and we are wholeheartedly committed to that strategy. Nexeo fits very well into that strategy and it augments and accelerates through that transformation.

David Bradley

If I could add to that, we're really excited about the operating synergies here I mean they're, that's really the core of the story and it dovetails right into the transformation that's happening in the USA it's an accelerator really of the plan that we're on.

Your next question comes from the line of Lawrence Alexander of Jeffries. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lawrence Alexander

Good evening, just a couple of questions. First on the ERP system at Nexeo, do you have a sense I mean do you plan on just supplying it in the U.S.? Or do you want to expand it globally and you have a sense for what the total incremental costs you would have to take on to do that might be?

David Jukes

Well, I think Lawrence, I just said earlier on the Nexeo ERP infrastructure pretty much mirrors the one we have running EMEA already. So, we've recognized it, we raised architecture and we recognized the third party systems the peripheral systems in terms of pricing, in terms of information management, in terms of talent management to hang around those. So, we see a very similar architecture to what we already have in Europe.

So, we feel very comfortable with what we're looking at, clearly now as we get into due diligence we're going to take closer looks at that data structure. I don't think we need to combine the ERPs at this point in time. We will look at how we have we already have a single CRM system covering the business a single management information system covering the business, so we can get that and extract data already across the business.

And we’ll have a single MyUnivar system, single e-commerce system across the whole business. So -- I mean we do feel comfortable that we recognize what Nexeo builds and it works very well. It's a very attractive industry-leading system. We feel very comfortable with that, and we see the combination of that and the digital capabilities we built in the U.S. and we built for Univar for One Univar will really accelerate our transformation globally.

David Bradley

And if I can add to that one too Dave, to size that, Laurence, the -- I mentioned earlier that the one-time costs that we estimate for the transaction is about $150 million. A good portion of that are IT integration costs that you asked about, not all, not half, but a good portion. And you could argue that we were on that pathway anyway with our own plans our own IT plans, whether or not that's really an incremental cost to the deal or not, it's common to both pathways, but just to size it, and to tell you where it is, it’s in that 150 million that we have talked about that’s a one-time costs which we expected to largely mitigate with sale of assets.

Laurence Alexander

And then, can you just like provide some additional color on how you're doing or how you think this will play out with the strategy of trying to secure the large accounts because I know there's been some discussion of going to regional, your exclusivity, and are any of the large accounts that either you have or Nexeo has gone into any issue because of combining the two businesses?

David Jukes

So on the supplier side, we don’t see significant dissynergies there [indiscernible] [0:29:43.3]. We see that to be very complementary, and clearly we need to talk to the Nexeo suppliers, but many of them we know already management recognize and many of them know we share. So, we have great relationships already with many of the major suppliers of the Nexeo staple. Part of the traction of this is that great portfolio products they have which is very complimentary to the ones that we have. It improves our market position and market like personal care, and in lubricants and home industrial cleaning, broadens the offering that we can bring to customers in those phases, which I think to be very attractive both to the customers and to suppliers.

Laurence Alexander

And then I guess just lastly when we think about the footprint and if you characterize your business in terms of spectrum from dense to less dense and the Nexeo’s set with that. Do you materially change the mix of business in terms of geographic concentration I mean in favor of more dense? Or is that sort of a more longer term efforts and you’re going to still need a lot of bolt-ons to get there?

David Jukes

But I think that comes into the look at the synergies in the footprint that we’ve quite a bit of work to be done on that, and the integration team have already done some of their preplanning which leads us into the synergy numbers of a 100 million which we feel very comfortable with. But clearly we’ve to get into the details with the Nexeo team and the Univar team working together, looking at what is the best of the best and seeing what assets we can really then choose to leverage and leverage really hard.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of Kevin McCarthy of Vertical Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kevin McCarthy

It looks as though the plastics portion of Nexeo is roughly half of sales and one third of EBITDA. And so, in that context David, can you speak to both the opportunities and risks associated with separating that business as well as your belief that there aren't meaningful synergies between plastics and chemicals? And finally, what are really the decision drivers other than valuation or price to a prospective buyer? What are sort of the levers that would drive your decision as to whether or not to divest or keep that business?

David Jukes

So, let me address the last piece first. We are going to have the comprehensive review the strategic reviews to look at the alternatives there, but really we don't have plastics -- we haven't been in plastics. We haven't been in plastics because we've chosen not to be in plastics. And if I look at the Nexeo business, there's something like I don’t know 1% to 2% of overlap between the customers for plastics and chemicals. So, they are separate businesses they're separate go to market strategies they look a little similar, but they're different.

Our focus is really to be the most valued chemical and ingredient distributor in the world, and we want to focus on that rather trying to spread our bets across everything. But the question really is, are we the right home for this fantastic plastics business, which has lots and lots of opportunities because it'd be a dreadful shame if it was just fact for other non core business and missed out on the opportunities which are there for us, it'd be less than 10% of the combined EBITDA of the two entities.

So really, we're looking whether we're the right home. Whether we can offer it the runway that it needs, the support it needs the financing it needs to fulfill its outstanding potential and whether that wouldn’t be better in someone else's hands. But our focus really is, we want to be absolutely laser focused on being the most valued building, the most valued chemical ingredient distributor on the planet. And if you focus on something, you tend to do it best if you spread your bets to, oh, I do anyway.

David Bradley

Kevin, I'll just add to that maybe it's not apparent to you, but in terms of building a separate, certain facts really do help the separation in our due diligence I mean for one the assets of chemicals versus the assets of plastics are for the most part single purpose dedicated to each one of those lines of business it's not comingled. There are very few but the general rule is they're separable. And secondly, if you look at the global footprint of Nexeo, vast majority of the non-U.S. business of Nexeo is outside the U.S. in plastics. So, the chemicals business is very much a North American business.

Kevin McCarthy

That's helpful color and then as a follow-up. Carl, I recognized the deal is not expected to close until the first half of '19, but that said. Can you give us a rough idea of what we could be looking at in terms of interest rates? It sounds like you know you intend to refinance here and you've got a cash portion of the deal as well. So what sort of rates might we be looking at if this were to close hypothetically soon?

Carl Lukach

Well without coming out with the best interest rate forecaster I mean if you use the average of the top tier bank forecast and apply that to the pro forma debt that we'd be refinancing. That's the approach we took to our estimate of accretion. And so without giving you an interest rate number, we’re very excited Kevin that we can complete this transaction, without increasing our leverage, we can pick up this much consolidation in such a highly fragmented market in one transaction without increasing our leverage and continue uninterrupted and even accelerate our deleveraging pathway.

Your next question comes from the line of Duffy Fischer of Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Duffy Fischer

First question is just around the synergies. Just to be clear, the 100 million includes no sales synergies as I understand it, and if that's true, what is the sales synergy opportunity here?

Carl Lukach

You’re largely correct there.

David Jukes

Yes. So, it doesn’t include any sales synergy. We don't expect to lose any salespeople, and we have a tremendous opportunity to grow in a highly fragmented market place and we want to use that almost a 1,000 sellers that help us growing this fragmented marketplace. So, the 100 million really is about cost out synergies, and they don't include salespeople. We don’t intend to lose salespeople. We’ve got a great opportunity -- great opportunity to grow in this marketplace, the combined companies will still be relatively small in a very-very fragmented marketplace. So, there are tremendous opportunities still.

Duffy Fischer

And so I guess that would part b of the question, what are the revenue synergies as you see it, I mean getting different salespeople that now you can give them an additional book of products to sell, is there an immediate kind of year one revenue synergy?

David Jukes

I mean we haven’t included that in our numbers. We haven’t looked that in our numbers. Our first priority is to align the synergies to integrate the organization, to make sure customers and suppliers continue to be delivered value. And to -- in my column stick the landing, that’s what we’re really focused on. I think as we get through this due diligence and we’ll look at what sale synergies there are but we are opening up -- we will have a broader more comprehensive more compelling products offering for our suppliers.

We will have more reached -- sorry for our customers we will have more reach for our suppliers. Our digital investments will enable us to be as easier to buy from and we’ll have people able to prospect on more customers, be able to go sell high wide and deep in the marketplace and we’d expect this to be -- augment our growth plan. This is all about just continue the synergies and there’s greater traction to do that but this is about growth, this is all about growth.

Duffy Fischer

And then just the last one, the 375 million of free cash flow in year one, is that all earmarked for debt pay down? Or if not what else would that be used for?

Carl Lukach

Excluding the one-time costs and one-time gains from selling assets, I mean our -- as David said our strategy remains intact and so does our capital deployment plan. We’ve got capital investments teed up in the digital area that want to invest in. We've got debt reductions that’s a natural outflow, this integration work will be an exciting work stream for us. So I don't we’d be doing a lot of other acquisitions in the short-term. So those would be the two capital deployment areas, the digital maintenance capital in fixed asset base and integrating these two companies.

