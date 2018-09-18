Natural Gas: Nuclear Power Outage Sends Injections Estimates Spiraling Lower

But lower 48 production reached another all-time high over the weekend, and this presents a bearish headwind on prices going forward.

EOS is now at 3.335 Tcf, the lowest to date.

A storage report of +81 Bcf would compare with +97 Bcf last year and +76 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +81 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended September 14.

Welcome to the big outage edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

Nuclear Power Outage Sends Injections Spiraling Lower

Natural gas prices are on a tear today following two consecutive days of very bullish storage injection changes. As you can see from the chart above (natural gas storage vs. the five-year average), the trajectory for storage to narrow against the five-year average has flatlined. The reasoning is because natural gas power burn demand jumped materially this week, pushing lower our storage injection estimates.

Natural gas bulls got a helping hand from an unlikely ally, Hurricane Florence. Below is a map of US nuclear outages by the EIA:

Source: EIA

As you can see, the Brunswick facility with 1,870 MW total capacity is completely out. And the graph at the bottom shows that nuclear power outage spiked last week.

This has resulted in power burn demand to spike higher:

Source: HFI Research

And total gas demand has also spiked thanks to elevated power burn:

Source: HFI Research

The resulting near-term shift in market fundamentals has pushed our storage estimate for November to the lowest level this year at 3.335 Tcf:

This is incredible considering that just two days ago, our EOS estimate was 45 Bcf higher.

But all is not well with natural gas fundamentals. Despite the near-term increase in demand thanks to unexpected outages, lower 48 production hit another new all-time high over the weekend of ~84.3 Bcf/d.

Source: HFI Research

This is a staggering figure because it implies that by the end of this year, lower 48 production will exit 2018 at ~85+ Bcf/d, which would be very bearish for natural gas prices in 2019.

So even though natural gas storage is expected to end lower in November, the higher than expected production will keep a lid on natural gas prices for now.

Trading Position

We did not take a long position just yet. Our latest long-range weather report to subscribers yesterday noted that the forecast was supportive of a long position, but we preferred to have gone long November contracts closer to $2.7/MMBtu. For the time being, we are on the sidelines and do not have an active position.

Conclusion

Natural gas injection estimates spiraled lower thanks to much more elevated power burn demand. In addition, ECMWF-EPS's latest long-range outlook indicates an early start to heating demand which could help absorb the elevated supplies we are seeing. While the near-term fundamental balances have tightened, lower 48 production's record ~84.3 Bcf/d over the weekend will remain over the natural gas market like a dark cloud. This will keep a lid on natural gas prices and present a bearish headwind in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.