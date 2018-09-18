Frontier Communications Is Uninvestable

Its management needs to start delivering on their guidance. Until then, Frontier would remain a trading stock without any material catalysts for growth, value or contrarian investing.

Until the company starts showing robust signs of operational or financial growth, the downward spiral in its shares may continue.

We still don’t know when Frontier Communications’ (FTR) churn rate will materially improve and when the company will rebound to growth. Also, in spite of unlocking cost synergies, the company's adjusted EBITDA continues to be on a seemingly terminal decline. While these issues may not seem like much, they actually make Frontier Communications uninvestable.

High Churn

One of the major pain points for Frontier’s customers, shareholders and for its management as well, has been the widespread customer dissatisfaction. A quick look at this consumer complaints forum reveals that Frontier’s end users are experiencing a myriad of issues which range from poor customer service, abrupt account cancellations, faulty billing, intermittent services to having hidden charges. Incidents such as these have caused Frontier’s churn rate (the rate of consumers leaving) to remain at elevated levels.

(Source: BQ's Fundamental Tracker)

Granted that Frontier has posted gradual declines in its churn rate over the past few quarters but the metric actually rose in Q2 FY18. While the magnitude of increase was just 1 basis point, its stabilization at elevated levels is a cause of concern for Frontier shareholders. I call it an "elevated level" because Frontier's recent churn rate is still higher than its Q1 2016 figure, before the figure shot up due to the company's controversial acquisition of CTF properties.

The recent narrative for investing in Frontier Communications has been that things will improve down the line and its subscriber base will eventually start growing. Its management also reassures investors in almost every conference call that things are improving and that they are pleased with the performance.

Here’s what Frontier’s CEO and their outgoing CFO noted in during their Q2 earnings call:

I'm pleased with the continued strong execution that underlines our subscriber results. - Daniel J. McCarthy, CEO. Separately, we continue and remain on track with our PEGA-based enhancements to customer care capabilities. - R. Perley McBride, CFO.

While the management is “pleased” with the company’s performance, the ground reality is that Frontier continues to lose subscribers with each passing quarter. The company has, in fact, experienced the worst subscriber base erosion compared to its peers over the recent quarters.

(Normalized Broadband Subscribers, Source: BQ's Broadband Tracker)

These broadband customers decided to leave Frontier for a better alternative. That’s lost revenue, perpetually, and there’s nothing to be pleased about it. I think readers here would agree that the company would find it really difficult to win them back. Frontier may have to incentivize them with better service quality (driven by higher capex?) or deep discounts (a potential hit on ARPU?).

Also, for growth, value or contrarian investors to consider Frontier Communications as a viable investment option, it needs to start posting either financial or net subscriber growth to inspire at least some sort of confidence in any of the investing classes. Without that, I suspect Frontier will remain a hot stock only for short-term traders and speculators.

Falling EBITDA

Frontier’s management vigorously cites its adjusted EBITDA figure in its non-GAAP results and guidance. It may sound like a fancy figure but it’s nothing more than a made-up non-GAAP metric.

Now, Frontier’s management provides adjusted EBITDA guidance during their earnings conferences. But their top brass seems to have grown habitual of underperforming their own guidance. I’ve compiled a table below for your reference, run-rate calculations are mine:

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Result Guidance announced during… $4 billion annual ($1 billion run-rate/quarter) for FY17 Missed Q3 FY16 conference call $3.8 billion annual ($950 million run-rate/quarter) for FY17 Missed Q1 FY17 conference call $3.8 billion run-rate ($950 million run-rate/quarter) Missed run-rate Q2 FY17 conference call $920 million (mid-point) for Q4 FY17 Met Q3 FY17 conference call $3.6 billion for FY18 ($900 million run-rate/quarter) TBD Q4 FY17 conference call $3.6 billion for FY18 ($900 million run-rate/quarter) Missed run-rate Q1 FY18 conference call

(Compiled by Author from past conference calls)

It’s understandable that Frontier's subscriber losses and adjusted EBITDA declines are correlated; if customers abandon the service, then Frontier’s revenue and profitability are naturally going to take a hit. But the table above shows us that the company’s management has overestimated their performance levels time and again. The company recently missed its Q2 adjusted EBITDA guidance as well, so I don’t think things at Frontier HQ have changed much.

(Source: BQ's Fundamental Tracker)

Surprisingly, its adjusted EBITDA figure hasn’t started trending upwards in spite of the company completing its $350 million worth of cost synergy program in Q2.

We successfully concluded our $350 million synergy program in the second quarter -Daniel J. McCarthy, CEO, in their Q2 press release.

Overall, Frontier’s deteriorating financials and eroding subscriber base poses the following questions for prospective investors:

Why invest in Frontier when it has a history of missing guidances? These forecasts are set by its own management, and if they keep missing the targets, then it’s possible that senior level management doesn’t fully understand the magnitude of the problem that their company is in. At this point, Frontier’s quarterly interest rate burden and their free cash flow have become almost comparable. If its cash flows continue to shrink further, as a result of eroding subscriber base, how long before Frontier is forced to sell assets or raise new debt to fund its obligations?

FTR Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Tempering Expectations

Next, the company’s management noted during the Q2 earnings call that they are “also testing 10-gigabit capabilities at our fiber-to-the-home plant, as well as beginning to deploy lower cost 10-gigabit devices to connect to homes.”. Their investor’s deck provides a bit more detail on the same.

(Source: Frontier's Q2 Presentation Slides)

I would advise readers to not get too optimistic right away. The company is still in the process of testing these gigabit network capabilities. This won’t necessarily translate into actual deployments.

Remember G.fast?

Nokia had issued a press release a little more than a year ago, stating that it would be working with Frontier Communications to deploy G.fast in order to bring “fiber-like speeds” to its customers living in multi dwelling units.

Fast forward to 2018 and the company hasn’t officially announced what happened to its G.fast deployments, how it impacted its ARPU and why it couldn’t improve its churn.

The point that I’m trying to make here is that Frontier’s 10-gigabit trials using XGS-PON and ONT (short for Optical Network Terminal) may not yield noticeable results in its overall financial (adjusted EBITDA) or operational (churn) performance anytime soon. Also, it may not be a one-stop solution for all of Frontier's operating areas.

Since these are just trials at this point in time, and not actual deployment, I would recommend readers to not get overly optimistic about the announcement.

Final Thoughts

Frontier may be a good trading stock but its deteriorating financials and eroding subscriber base discourages long-term growth, value or contrarian investing for the time being at least. So, I would recommend prospective investors avoid the company. Existing shareholders, on the other hand, should consider exiting their positions on rallies. Until the company starts posting subscriber growth, I believe the downward spiral in its shares could continue.

