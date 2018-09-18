Facebook: Bulls No Longer Putting Up A Fight

While the value investors that typically reserve their purchases to dividend-payers have been piling into Facebook (FB), we have begun to see real distribution in the stock. We have the largest monthly volume selling bars since 2015, we have the largest weekly selling bars since the uptrend started in 2013, and the stock is the only FAANG name that has been under pressure all year. While all of the other FAANG constituents remain at least a few percent above their 200-day moving averages, Facebook is more than 10% below its 200-day moving average. This sell-off in the stock is coupled with decelerating earnings, but the value investors seem to shrug this off as the growth is still strong. There is no debating the company's growth profile is still strong, but super-growth stocks that transition to average growth stocks will go through growing pains in their share price. I believe this is currently what we are seeing for Facebook, and I continue to believe the stock is a sell into strength while the stock remains under distribution.

Before the pitchforks come out suggesting that I'm advocating selling low on Facebook and I'm a perma-bear, it's worth looking at my posting history on the stock. I first covered the stock in October 2016 during the election pullback in my article "Facebook: A Must Own Growth Stock" while it traded at $130.00 per share. After selling out for a nice profit, I turned bearish on the stock in Q1 of this year when the stock was hit on earnings. My March article "Facebook: Red Flags Showing Up" suggested that it would be wise to use strength to sell positions in the stock. The stock immediately rallied above the $200.00 level and this provided a great opportunity to take profits while Facebook insiders were doing the same. The stock is now sitting lower than when both my articles were written at an average price of $170.00, and the stock continues to remain under distribution.

The Short-Term Problem With Value Investors Falling In Love With Your Growth Stock

I am not a bear when it comes to the fundamentals for Facebook, though there is no disputing we are currently seeing a deceleration in earnings growth. The company has some great products that they may be able to monetize eventually, they are still seeing earnings growth, and revenues still remain strong. My issue with the stock is that value investors have been lined up to buy it since it dropped down through $180.00 per share in mid-August, and I personally get uncomfortable when value investors fall in love with a growth stock. This often means that the growth stock is finally trading at an attractive enough multiple to warrant them taking a position, but this multiple is often there for a reason. Typically these value investors end up being right in the long run like with Apple (AAPL) during its 2012 through 2014 bear market, but it is not my style to hold a stock for two years at a loss so I can make money at some point in the future. There is a huge opportunity cost in holding a stock that is flat or down for a year and I do not like sitting in losers for an extended period of time. My style of trading is to buy stocks I think can make me money in the next month, quarter and six months, and potentially a longer-term hold if I get positioned in a big winner.

To better explain my stance on why I get scared off by value investors, I will use Netflix as an example. I went long Netflix in Q4 2016 at $98.00 per share and value investors have been warning me about the stock, writing bearish articles about the stock and even shorting the stock for nearly two years now while it's risen 300%. When those same value investors become interested the stock, I plan to have long ago liquidated any long positions. The reason for this is because what seems expensive in the market tends to get more expensive and what seems cheap tends to get more cheap.

This following paragraph is extremely important to my thesis on Facebook. I am not a long-term bear on Facebook, I just believe that there are greener pastures out there to park one's money. I prefer to be in stocks that are trending higher that are not in bear markets and currently Facebook is a bear market. For long-term buy and hold investors who do not care about sitting tight for nine months before the stock makes new highs, Facebook is likely a buy on weakness or a hold. For my style which is to be long the strongest stocks in the market from low-risk buy points with a medium-term view in my trading portfolio (3 months to 6 months), I believe the stock is a sell into strength and an avoid currently.

The Fundamental Picture

Taking a look a look at the fundamentals for Facebook, we can see a better look at the growing pains the stock is going through. Annual earnings per share has slowed significantly from high double-digits to low double-digits for both 2018 and 2019 estimates, and this is a significant drop from the super-growth profile we saw in 2016 and 2017 when the stock gained over 150%. As mentioned earlier in the article, there is nothing wrong with these numbers, the problem is the transition we're seeing from super-growth to medium-growth. Companies with super-growth characteristics command high multiples and companies with medium-growth command lower multiples. Yes there are companies trading at lower P/E ratios with less robust growth than Facebook, but it's during the growing pain phase that these companies can overshoot the valuation that they belong at. An example with Apple (AAPL) is shown below the next few charts, but first let's dig deeper into the charts directly below:

As we can see from the table directly below, Facebook has seen annual EPS estimates for 2018 and 2019 both come in at under 20%. This is a clear deceleration from the previous trend. On a quarterly basis, we're also seeing the exact same scenario. Quarterly EPS growth has been on a slow decline from 190% in Q3 2016 down to 32% for the most recent quarter. Given that some quarters can be lumpy and a single quarter miss is not a big deal, I often use a two-quarter rolling average. Even using the two-quarter rolling average shown in the table, we're still seeing a dramatic decline in quarterly earnings per share. Facebook has seen the two-quarter average of under 50% in the past two years and this is down from 157% and 99% two years ago. As mentioned above there is nothing wrong with the current growth rate, but to say it is not a deceleration would be turning a blind eye.



(Source: Author's Table, Microsoft Excel)

We can get a better look at the data in this table from the chart I've compiled below. As we can see, quarterly EPS growth and the two-quarter average EPS growth have been on a steady decline, but are finally falling below the area where they were consistently ranging (60% - 70%) over the past four quarters.

(Source: Author's Chart, Microsoft Excel)

We saw something similar with Apple in 2012 through 2014 when their growth trajectory decelerated and an already unheard of P/E ratio of 13 for the stock eventually dropped down to 9. We can see this in the chart below. While the stock did eventually trade much higher and has since doubled, it spent nearly 18 months going sideways to down while the S&P-500 (SPY) gained nearly 15%.

The Technical Picture

So what about the technicals?

As we can see from the first chart, the stock spent nearly three years under accumulation after its IPO which was evident from the massive volume bars and strong monthly closes once it put a bottom in near $18.00. While the stock was going sideways during this period and there were some large volume down bars (red colored), these monthly bars were all closing strong which was showing accumulation. For the following two years we saw lower volume as the stock traded higher from $77 - $190.00 and funds quietly added to their holdings. We didn't see a single above average volume selling bars for nearly three years and the bulls were in complete control. Since 2018 started, we've seen a different picture. The sellers are finally showing up as we've seen two above average selling bars in the past six months after not seeing any for nearly 36 months straight. This is a clear change of character. The other difference is that both of these selling bars also saw the stock close on the lows for the month. This is telling a tale of distribution in the stock for the past few months.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the monthly chart, we've also got another adverse development. The stock is trading below its long-term uptrend line that's been in place for several years now after successfully finding support on this trend line earlier this year.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at a more zoomed in view, we can see the uptrend line has been lost and the stock is now trading below its key weekly moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the stock did break this key weekly moving average during the correction earlier this year, it was resting on its uptrend line. This time around the bulls have lost both levels which is not ideal.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at a chart of Apple when growth also started to decelerate, we can see the exact same picture where the box is highlighted. The stock broke beneath its key weekly moving average and its uptrend line, and then fell another 20% and spent nearly 18 months going sideways. While the stock is clearly trading much higher now, there was an opportunity cost for traders holding Apple during this period as the market was up 15% during the same period. As a comparison to other stocks, trading off Apple for Amazon (AMZN) during 2013 would have seen you outperform massively.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, taking a look at a daily chart, we can see that Facebook is below a declining 200-day moving average for the first time since this uptrend started nearly 5 years ago. The 50-day moving average is ready to cross down through the 200-day moving average and will this week most likely, and this is also not an ideal situation for the bulls. A stock beneath a declining 200-day moving average is one that I consider in a bear market in most cases.

(Source: TradingView.com)

So how am I positioned?

I currently have no position in Facebook as I prefer not to short growth stocks (regardless of if growth is decelerating), but I see better opportunities out there in different stocks. For investors that have a 5-year to 10-year horizon on Facebook, the mounting technical pressure and current distribution may be meaningless. For those with a 6-month to 12-month view like myself, there should be no interest in the stock.

The stock is currently sitting just beneath weekly support near $162.00, with resistance above at $192.00. Given that Facebook is currently oversold it is quite possible the stock can see a bounce back to the $175.00 - $192.00 level. If I was long the stock, I would be using that opportunity to lighten up positions and reduce overall exposure. Typically when a new bear market starts a stock can see a nice rally back to its declining 200-day moving average or just above it, but this is usually where the stock will run into sellers and fail.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While Facebook may appeal to the value investors with multi-year views and to short-term swing traders looking for a 5% - 10% bounce from here, I am a position trader that looks to be long stocks that are making higher highs above a 200-day moving average like Amazon (AMZN) and Visa (V). I continue to believe Facebook is a sell into strength for those long the stock as the best case I see for the stock is a range between $150.00 - $195.00 over the next 6-9 months. I would be extremely surprised to see the stock make a new all-time high before Q4 2019. While an upper end range of $195.00 may be attractive to those buying the stock today in the low $160s, it isn't much helpful to the value investors who have been buying since the stock touched $180.00 on the way down. Most dividend growth stocks would provide similar upside but with a dividend as well.

Facebook is a great company with a great story, but the technicals are waning and the earnings decelerating. This is causing the stock growing pains. I would not be surprised to see a similar fate for the stock that Apple had in late 2012 through 2014 where it needed 12+ months to build a new base before making new all-time highs above $218.00.

