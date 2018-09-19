The Copper Market Ignored A Critical Metric

Doctor copper has a long history of diagnosing the overall health and wellbeing of the global economy. These days, the red metal has lots of input and many conflicting signals making the diagnosis no easy exercise.

With the threat of a strike at the world's largest copper mine over, copper is concentrating on supply and demand fundamentals, and the exogenous signals from the global economic and political landscapes. The dollar index had moved higher, rallying from 88.15 in February to highs of 96.865 in mid-August on the nearby COMEX futures contract. The stronger dollar was one factor that weighed on the price of the nonferrous metal. The December dollar index futures contract was trading at just over the 94 level on Tuesday, September 18 which is below the highs, but well off the lows of the year. The U.S. Federal reserve is likely to increase the short-term Fed Funds rate next week on September 26. Higher interest rates in the United States provide support for the dollar, but they also increase the cost of carrying inventories of copper and other industrial metals and commodities which can put downward pressure on prices. Trade issues are weighing on the Chinese economy, and China is the leading consumer of the red metal in the world.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy continues to grow, and there are signs that while the price of copper, and many other industrial raw materials, have declined, a prolonged bear market is not necessarily a given.

The decline and current consolidation

After finding a bottom at $1.9355 on the nearby COMEX copper futures contract in January 2016, the price of the red metal rallied steadily, making higher lows and higher highs. Copper reached its high in December 2017 when the red metal traded at $3.3220 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of the nonferrous metal traded in a range from $2.9460 to $3.3155 per pound from the beginning of 2018 through the week of June 25. Copper reached the high this year on the back of the threat of a strike at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile in the beginning of June. However, the price broke through a series of technical support levels in July and August as it fell to a low of $2.5520 on the continuous COMEX futures contract which was the lowest price since June 2017. Since that low, the price of copper has been consolidating between the August low and $2.7455. From a technical perspective, falling open interest in the futures market as the price dropped is not typically a bearish sign for a futures market. Additionally, price momentum and relative strength in the copper futures market had declined into oversold territory which was a sign that a recovery was overdue in the copper market.

While a stronger dollar, the prospects for higher U.S. interest rates, and an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China continue to weigh on prices, stockpiles of copper on the world's leading base metals exchange could be flashing a bullish sign for the copper market. In March of this year, LME stocks rose to their highest level since 2014 which put additional downside pressure on the price of the industrial metal.

LME stocks plunge

London Metals Exchange warehouse inventories rose to 388,000 metric tons in March 2018 which was a massive increase in stockpiles considering they stood at just over 180,000 tons late last year. The increase in stocks contributed to weakness in the copper market and prevented the red metal from making a new and higher high in early June when the market was anticipating a strike at Escondida. Labor and management reached an agreement that avoided a strike, but that was after the price of copper broke through technical support levels on the back of a stronger dollar and the wave of protectionism between the United States and China. Meanwhile, the lower price of copper may have encouraged buying in the physical market as we have seen a significant decline in warehouse stocks at the LME over the past months.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, as of September 17 copper inventories on the LME stood at 221,925 metric tons, over 166,000 tons for 42.8% below the March high. Stockpiles of copper are now at their lowest level of 2018, and inventories of many other base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange have also declined over the past weeks.

Trade trumps everything in the copper market

Trade is the biggest issue facing the commodities market these days and copper is no exception. Raw material production occurs in specific areas of the world where the crust of the earth is rich in metals, ores, minerals, and energy or where the soil, climate, and availability of water support production of the agricultural products that feed the world. Production is a local affair, but consumption is ubiquitous as approximately 7.5 billion people require commodities in their daily lives.

When it comes to copper, the world's leading producer is Chile, but there are many other countries that produce the metal. While copper is a basic building block of infrastructure and the metal flows around the globe, China is the world's leading consumer because of its population and economic growth. The trade dispute and wave of protectionism that has gripped the world over past months have put copper and many other commodities under the spotlight as tariffs and subsidies tend to interfere with the supply and demand fundamentals in markets. In free markets, commodities flow from the most efficient producers to the consumers willing to pay the highest prices. However, tariffs and subsidies distort those prices and the flow of raw materials around the world. Therefore, trade has trumped other fundamentals in the copper and other raw material markets since the U.S. first slapped $50 billion in duties on the Chinese this summer and China retaliated with a proportionate response. This week, the Trump administration announced another 10% tariff on $200 billion in Chinese exports to the U.S. that would rise to 25% at the end of this year. The President also warned the Chinese that retaliation would lead to another $267 billion in duties on Chinese goods to cover the entire amount of the trade imbalance. The escalation of the trade dispute is another step towards a trade and currency war between the two nations with the world's leading GDPs. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba and China's richest person said that the trade war could last twenty years. China retaliated against the U.S. move with tariffs on natural gas and other U.S. exports. At the same time, China devalued their currency to make their goods more competitive in global markets which could lead to both a trade and a currency war. The price of copper is likely to become volatile and trade issues could weigh on the red metal, but the price action in the red metal on Tuesday was counter-intuitive when it came to the new tariffs, as the price of copper rallied. Copper seemed to be watching LME stocks rather than the escalation in the trade dispute.

A bullish key reversal on the daily chart

The U.S. announced new tariffs on China on September 17 and the Chinese retaliated on Tuesday, September 18. While the rising odds of a trade and currency war might intuitively weigh on the price of copper, it went the other way on Tuesday posting a bullish trading pattern on the daily chart.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of active month December COMEX copper futures traded to a lower low than the previous session on September 18 at $2.5880 per pound and then turned around on heavy volume to rise to a high of $2.74, a higher high than on September 17. Copper put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on the day that China and the U.S. escalated the trade dispute to a new level. It is possible that the steady decline in LME stocks to the lowest level of 2018 caused the red metal to recover to the top end of its trading range.

The critical levels to watch

On its way lower this summer, the price of copper broke through a critical technical support level at the September 2017 low of $2.8750 per pound. Copper fell by more than 30 cents below that level which now stands as critical technical resistance for the COMEX copper futures market. Below the August low at $2.5520 per pound, the next support in the copper market stands at the May 2017 bottom at $2.47. $2.8750 and $2.47 are currently the technical lines in the sand for the copper market and are the levels to watch over the coming weeks and months.

Source: Barchart

The Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB) has traded in a range from $10.90 to $27.90 since 2007. At $15.91 on Tuesday, September 18 it is closer to the bottom than the top of that eleven-year trading range. DBB holds long positions in LME aluminum, copper, and zinc, and has net assets of $214.75 million with an average daily trading volume of over 216,000 shares. DBB is a liquid trading and investment vehicle for those who do not trade in the specific metals on the COMEX futures or LME forward markets.

The copper market had been ignoring a critical metric as LME stocks fell to their lowest level of 2018. However, on Tuesday, the escalation of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China had the opposite impact on the price of copper as it may have decided to move on stockpile data rather than a continuation of the protectionist wave.

