Smiths Group Back To The Drawing Board With Value-Creation

The revenue growth story is still lackluster with ongoing struggles at Medical, but Detection is stronger now and John Crane could offer more upside on strength in process industries.

Although Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGZY) (SMIN.L) enjoyed a good spring/early summer, the shares have given up a lot of those gains as concerns continue to swirl around the Medical business, particularly now that the negotiations with ICU Medical (ICUI) have fallen apart. Not helping matters are concerns as to whether the John Crane business can continue to do all of the heavy lifting for the business and whether management is truly serious about generating value through active portfolio management.

The inability to sell Medical is a disappointment, and there’s really no denying that unwinding conglomerates is now in vogue. With Smiths inability to generate meaningful organic growth in many years, investors want more action even though the company has generated more respectable returns on capital. Given these pressures, Smiths upcoming earnings are going to be an important event for investors – moreso in terms of what management has to say about its vision for portfolio transformation over the next year or two.

Sometimes No Deal Is The Better Deal

I don’t want to repeat too much of what I said in June about the prospects for a tie-up between ICU Medical and Smiths Group, but I will repeat that I believed the combination could be highly synergistic for ICU Medical. The catch was that ICU Medical had somewhat limited capacity for a deal and the recent performance of Smiths Medical didn’t really argue for the sort of premium that many sell-siders wanted to see (analyses that were based in many cases on simple average deal multiples and didn’t take into account the specifics of revenue growth and margins). Along those lines, I believe Smiths management wanted to get paid for the improvements it believes it has made to the business – improvements that have yet to show in the results.

I can’t believe that it helped the negotiation process when Smiths warned in July that the Medical business was going to come in short of expectations for FY 2018 and beyond. Due to the end of two contracts in the U.S. and the decertification of one Smiths’ notified body service providers, the business is going to see revenue contraction in 2018 instead of the expected organic growth, and the certification issue is going to linger on a little while. In simple terms, there are new medical device regulations coming into play in the EU and with this decertification, Smiths cannot sell certain products in Europe until they’re recertified – a process that will take more than a year.

Whatever the case, Smiths announced last week that it had ended negotiations with ICU Medical. The company didn’t provide many details, but it seemed clear from the press release that the two companies couldn’t agree on price/valuation.

This is the third time Smiths was known to be in sale conversations that didn’t lead to a deal. Apax reported offered more than GBP 2.4 billion in 2011 and CareFusion reportedly offered more than GBP 2 billion in 2013. It’s unknown what ICU Medical was offering (or if a formal offer was even made), but I wouldn’t have recommended paying much above GBP 2.3B - 2.5B given the growth rate/prospects.

We may never know what ICU Medical was willing to pay, and it’s unclear if Smiths has other prospects lined up. Finding another strategic buyer could be challenging, but private equity may be interested, though I’m not sure Smiths can really expect a better deal. Still, while I do worry that Smiths is delaying potential value-creating portfolio restructuring (and/or a share buyback) by sticking to its guns on valuation, if management truly believes these offers aren’t adequate, they do have a responsibility to shareholders to try to maximize the value.

Can John Crane Continue To Pull The Load?

Smiths’ Medical business remains disappointing and pressured, but Smiths does have other assets that are performing better. John Crane in particular has been doing well, as this leading player in mechanical seals is benefitting from broad-based growth that has been boosted by the recovering in the oil/gas sector.

Oil and gas once made up the large majority of John Crane’s business, and Smiths was hurt by the significant decline in the oil/gas sector (as was rival Flowserve (FLS) ). In recent years, though, the company has expanded its presence in markets like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, water treatment, and pulp/paper, the first three of which are seeing expanding capex at present. Unlike many industrials where short-cycle worries are starting to weigh on sentiment, Smiths should continue to see healthy growth for a few more years in this business – the North American oil/gas recovery may be more advanced, but there are still meaningful global opportunities and industries like pharmaceuticals and chemicals are at more favorable points in their investment cycles.

The extent to which Smiths can generate attractive growth from its Detection business is an important delta. Smiths has used M&A to expand this business and improve its skew toward aftermarket service revenue. With governments continuing to spend on airport security improvements, the Detection business should have a runway of at least five years of mid-single-digit organic growth. A bigger question is the extent to which Smiths management can drive better margins in Detection; recent margins have been more or less in line with the company-average, but the expanded aftermarket offerings and improved scale should allow for something on the order of 150bp of margin leverage.

The Opportunity

Expectations for Smiths are at a relatively low level, but fiscal 2018 should at least deliver the first full year of organic growth in several years. Guidance for John Crane in FY 2019 will be a key point on the call, as will management’s plans for further portfolio transformation. I don’t believe the company will abandon attempts to sell Medical, but this could take time. In the meantime, management may consider selling the Interconnect and/or Flex Tek businesses. The Interconnect is a low-growth, lower-margin business that I don’t consider especially strategic, and I likewise think that Flex Tek could be valuable to Smiths as a sale candidate (I could see Eaton (ETN) or Parker Hannifin (PH) potentially having some interest).

As is, I do still believe that Smiths is undervalued. Long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 3% should be able to support mid-single-digit FCF growth and a total return to shareholders in the high single digits, but I have to admit that a 3% long-term growth rate may be ambitious without more aggressive portfolio/business restructuring given past performance. An EV/EBITDA approach is more forgiving, as the margins and ROIC here would argue for a low double-digit forward multiple that supports a share price about 10% higher than today’s level.

The Bottom Line

When I last wrote about Smiths, I thought the strong share price move had basically soaked up the opportunity I saw. It so happens that I said that right about the time the share price was peaking, and with the shares down more than 10% since then, I see some opportunity again. With high single-digit to low double-digit return potential (including a decent dividend), this is a name to consider when few industrials seem cheap, but investors should go in with their eyes open and appreciate that there is a “cheap for a reason” story here tied to sluggish growth and a lack of confidence that management is willing to shake up the business to generate more meaningful shareholder value.

