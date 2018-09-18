Progressive's Dashboard Report: August 2018 Update

I consider that the fair price per share should be in the range of $47 and $74 with a price of $61 under the base case scenario.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On September 15, 2018, the insurance company reported its August results. Living up to its reputation for delivering a robust operating performance, the company reported an impressive 92.3% combined ratio for August, benefiting from a robust operating performance of the core segments.

On a year-to-date view, the net income skyrocketed by 84% to $2,001.6 million, affected positively by the underwriting margin improvement, the great commercial momentum, the higher investment portfolio return, and the tax reform effects.

My target price remains in the range of $47 and $74 per share.

A Regular Month With No Hurricane

Even if Progressive is the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer is able to maintain the level of its margins as well.

In August, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,453 million or a 21% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew by at least 17%.

Source: August Report

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 20% to around $20,263 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 17%.

Source: August Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. With an 11.5 percentage point improved combined ratio in August, the company has healed its wounds, after the enormous adverse impact of the hurricanes Irma and Harvey, which hit the U.S. one year ago.

Source: Internal (based on Progressive's monthly reports)

The year-to-date combined ratio amounted to 89.9%, or 4.3 percentage points lower than one year ago in the same period. The year-to-date total catastrophe losses were approximately $338 million or 1.7 points, compared to $623 million, or 3.7 points last year. In other words, the company was less affected by the catastrophes in 2018 than in 2017.

On a segment level, the commercial lines and the personal lines reported a monthly combined ratio of 91% and 92% respectively, while the property business remained unprofitable with a combined ratio of 100.3%. The property insurance segment incurred catastrophe losses of about $12 million, in August 2018. Furthermore, the costs associated with the acquisition of a controlling interest in ARX still affected the expense ratio adversely, which amounted to 32.5% on a monthly basis.

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio improvement remained driven by the motor insurance businesses and the lower effects of the catastrophe losses. The personal and commercial lines reported a combined ratio of respectively 88.8% and 89.4%. In spite of a lower impact of the catastrophe losses and excellent commercial development, the property business remained unprofitable on a year-to-date basis, with a combined ratio of 103.2%. Nonetheless, I remain confident in the fact that the property business could be profitable in 2019 or 2020, benefiting from a lower expense ratio and the high growth of the premiums.

On the overall level, Progressive is on the right track to deliver a better combined ratio in the range of 90% and 92%, in spite of the costs related to the hurricane Florence. According to Citi’s analyst, the costs associated with Florence in North Carolina should amount to $21 million. Moreover, North Carolina has the highest property and casualty-insured premiums of the three states at $16 billion, followed by Virginia at $13.6 billion, and South Carolina at $9.5 billion according to Citi (C). If the costs for Progressive are the same in each state, it would mean that the total cost would be about $60 million. Progressive can survive to that. In 2017, even with the hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the company reported a combined ratio of 93.4%. In my opinion, the hurricane Florence should not harm the profitability of the company.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

Compared to my prior article, I have kept the same assumptions regarding the net earned premiums, the combined ratio, and the pre-tax annualized investment yield.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

I still consider that the FY 2018 diluted EPS would be in the range of $4.03 and $5.88 with a base-case target of $4.95.

Furthermore, the annualized book value growth would be between 10% and 16%.

Valuation

I have kept the same valuation range than estimated in my prior article, i.e., in the range of $47 and $74 per share.

Dividend Estimation

Progressive’s dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive’s Dividend Policy

As the gainshare factor remained unchanged, the expected dividend for the FY2018 exercise is still in the range of $1.52 and $2.62.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

Conclusion

The impact of the hurricane Florence should be much lower than the financial consequences of Irma or Harvey. Furthermore, the underwriting margins in the motor insurance remain very high and seem to be sustainable over the cycle, due to a robust operating process, mainly related to the excellent monitoring of the operating costs. Nonetheless, my feeling is the same than before: if you want to acquire Progressive’s stocks, you have to purchase them above their intrinsic value, as the market considers that the insurer outperforms its peers at the operating performance level and maintains a strong momentum at the commercial side.

