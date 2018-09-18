Merger Arbitrage In One Place (Part 4) - Deals Of The East

This is the fourth and the last part of the currently followed deals, which contain situations of the Eastern part of our globe. Following posts are going to include news and updates on the deals + news deals and rumors whenever possible. For the first part and more details on the series please check here.

CKI - APA acquisition currently is quite a gamble. Market is skeptical, however considering approval of ACCC, asset sale and recent similar transaction approval with The DUET, chances are it will go through.

I am keen on Capilano Honey situation, as it is still quite early and all the indications show possible profits from a likely bidding war. I expect to hear the news about Bega’s bid soon.

Zijin Mining - Nevsun risk/reward looks attractive given the CEO statement about no visible problems with regulators and Zijin’s commitment + offered premium.

In Energy - Cox Oil deal, having in mind the shareholder approval and no expected problems with antitrust (as it is a micro-cap deal), I was unable to find any information that would explain the current spread.

Daeduck Electronics (008060.KS) - Daeduck GDS (004130.KS) Acquisition

Spread: 4.4%. Expected closing date: December 1st.

Small cap Korean merger between two manufacturers of PCBs - Daeduck Electronics and Daeduck GDS. Merger ratio is 1.6072719 to 1. Both companies are part of the same Daeduck Group. Daeduck Electronics owns 14.7% its own shares and also has an ownership of 14.9% of Daeduck GDS shares, whereas Daeduck GDS owns 3.58% of its own shares. Insiders own more than 17% in Daeduck Electronics and more than 9% in GDS. Shareholders are going to vote on October 30th and if approved the deal will be finalized on December 1st. Unfortunately not much more information is available.

Zijin Mining Group (2899:HK) - Nevsun Resources (NSU:CN) All Cash Deal

Spread: 3% Expected closing date End of 2018 - Q1 2019

An international merger in mining industry between Chinese Zijin and Canada-based Nevsun. Previously this year Nevsun has repeatedly received offers from another mining company (Lundin Mining) with the last offer at C$4.75 in cash, but has rejected them all. According to Nevsun, Lundin’s offers undervalued the company, however a recent friendly bid of $C6 from Zijin apparently flattered their hearts and wallets. Lundin reported that it does not intend to compete with Chinese company as it would require additional financing. Nevsun BoD recommends shareholders to tender for Zijin offer. Nevsun insiders own only about 1% so they will not make a big impact in the 66% votes required for the tender. Regulatory approvals are also pending, but Nevsun CEO stated that he does not foresee any problems in securing them. Zijin is obviously committed to close this deal, as it agreed on a reverse break fee of $50m, which includes the condition of Zijin getting all the necessary approvals from China until 31st January 2019.

CKI (1038.HK) - APA Group (APA.AX) All Cash Acquisition

Spread: 12-13%. Expected closing date: December 2018.

APA, Australia's largest natural gas infrastructure business to be acquired by CKI, the largest publicly listed infrastructure company in Hong Kong. This deal received a lot of criticism, due to competition concerns and was even called the deal to create “a mother of all monopolies”. If the merger was to be completed, most Australian gas transmission pipelines would be controlled by two Chinese companies (CKI and State Grid), so the two biggest threats to deal success were ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) and FIRB (Foreign Investment Review Board). As expected ACCC approval was easier to get and on September 12th it was granted with the proviso that CKI will divest all of APA’s Western Australia pipelines. The FIRB measures the consequences of foreign acquisitions for national interests. In 2016 the FIRB has blocked attempts of China’s State Grid and CKI to acquire Aussies largest electricity network Ausgrid (although it can be argued that it was done mainly due to Ausgrid being related to a major U.S. - Australia top-secret base). However, on the positive side in 2012 FIRB approved State Grid A$500m deal to obtain more than 40% stake in ElectraNet, moreover in 2017 it also blessed CKI takeover of the DUET Group (another pipeline and electricity network). So far it is hard to say what the decision is going to be, but considering the A$3bn of pipeline assets sale in Western Australia, APA’s size would become similar to the DUET back when its was taken over. Besides that, both companies’ shareholder approval is also required, APA meeting is to be held in late November. Merger consideration: A$11. However, if the scheme implementation happens later than 31st of December, up until the end of March 2019 (which is the end date of approval) APA’s shareholders will receive 4 cents for each month (March included). So maximum possible payout so far is A$11.12.

Capilano Honey (CZZ) - Bega Cheese (BGA) Potential Bidding War

Spread: Currently -0.045%

This is for micro cap lovers. Last month Australian honey producer received a takeover bid from Bravo Consortium for A$20.06 making CZZ shares fly 25% to a two-years high levels. Currently shareholder meeting is set to be held in November and the voting requirement for success is 75% votes cast. However, there are rumours that Bega Cheese might make a higher bid. On 31st of August Bega payed more than A$5m for more than 200,000 CZZ shares with an average price of 21.08 AUD. Clearly Bega thinks that CZZ is worth more and has recently became a second largest shareholder with 8.4% stake. Additionally, on September 10th Bega has announced a plan to raise A$250m to reduce debt and “increase financial flexibility to take advantage of the growth opportunities”. Raising is expected to be completed on 17th of September, so it would not be a surprise to hear an alternative bid soon. The combination of CZZ and Bega would make sense, and would complement Bega’s product portfolio.

Cox Oil Llc - Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC) Cash Deal

Spread: 15.92%. Expected closing date: October 10th, 2018

A micro cap merger between two oil and natural gas asset operators in Gulf of Mexico with the consideration of $9.10 in cash. EGC stockholders already approved the deal, so what left now is regulatory consents (Hart-Scott Rodino). Currently there is no updates about the progress with this antitrust clearance condition, however recently on September 10th EGC announced an amendment of the closing date now set to October 10th. Everything else looks straightforward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.