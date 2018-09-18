Natural Gas Trading: Consumption Outlook Revised Higher

Every weekday, at around 16:20 EDT, our clients receive a standard update on the latest weather projections (12z run). The report that is sent out on Friday differs slightly from other reports because it also includes the details on the commitments of traders (provided by CFTC). Yet, there is also another minor difference - each report that is sent out on Friday contains the following phrase:

IMPORTANT: weather models can change completely over the weekend; it is risky to carry open positions over the weekend;

That is why we have closed all our remaining short positions on Friday. Indeed, it was a good idea to exit the bears' camp because by Sunday afternoon, it became abundantly clear that natural gas consumption forecast has to be revised higher.

Consumption Outlook Changed Dramatically

As you know, we previously said that market's EOS expectations were too bullish compared to our estimates (3,325 bcf vs. 3,352 bcf as of Sep. 12). However, we had to revise our own projections lower over the weekend due to the following reasons:

ECMWF and GFS short-term weather models showed more CDDs over the next 15 days (Sep. 16-Oct. 1).

Natural gas price (for electricity generation) was down almost 0.3% w-o-w, while equivalent coal price increased by 0.6% over the same period. Therefore, NG/Coal spreads have widened, meaning that natural gas became more competitive (vs. coal) for electricity generation , improving the outlook for coal-to-gas switching (compared to previous week). On Sunday, we estimated that if the current forward spread between coal futures and natural gas futures stays unchanged and if the latest long-term (CFSv2) weather projection stays unchanged, coal-to-gas (c-t-g) switching will reach some 7.1 bcf/day over September-November , 19.0% more than in 2017.

Indeed, it was primarily due to the influence of non-degree-day factors (such as nuclear outages, low ng/coal spreads, and wind speeds) that we had to revise our consumption outlook higher and our storage level outlook lower (see the tables below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations.

Figures in the Long-Term table are monthly totals measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from the 9-year norm, measured in billion cubic feet. Figures in the Storage table are measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from 5-year average, measured in billion cubic feet.

Notice that storage level outlook has been revised lower despite the fact that production outlook was revised higher.

Trading View

With such a beast as natural gas, it helps having a flexible trading view. As late as Sunday morning, we were still pretty sure that we would be approaching the market from the bears' side and will be looking for opportunities to go short. Our bearish bias lasted only until we updated our models. Therefore, on Monday morning, we decided to go long November contract at 2.763. See the latest trading results in the table below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations.

We are watching the situation closely and will be issuing all the important updates to our subscribers (at least twice per day), in addition to trading alerts. Consider signing up, if interested.

Still, long-term bearish factors that we have identified in our previous articles - notably, record-high dry gas production and relatively mild winter outlook - remain in place. Therefore, our very long-term storage outlook still favors the bears more than it does the bulls - we currently expect to see 1,626 bcf in storage by the end of March 2019 (some 272 bcf more compared to March 2018). In the short term, however, bulls clear have the upper hand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.