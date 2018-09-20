The REIT Market Could Crash Again: How Do Investors Prepare?

Get ready for volatility to return. How to prepare for the next hike?

The next rate hikes will likely be next week, and possibly in December.

The Fed already has raised interest rates twice this year, and while the broad equity market (SPY) seems to ignore these hikes, REIT investors have shown great fear in anticipation of them.

We have identified a very simple and repeatable pattern: REITs commonly sell off, leading to interest rate increases, but quickly recover losses thereafter.

The first time we profited from this pattern was the rate hike of March 2017, when the broad REIT market dropped by close to 10% in just a few weeks to recover all the losses in the next month.

Clearly, the sell-off was a great opportunity to buy REITs on the cheap. The sell-off was so irrational that the market realized it by itself just one month later and recovered all of its losses. You would think that the market would learn from its mistakes, and yet, just one year later, we saw it happen all over again:

Today, the REIT market optimism is back at relatively high levels with indexes (VNQ) reaching earlier high levels. Knowing that another interest rate hike is very likely to be announced next week and another one in December, we expect market volatility to return, and we are getting ready for new opportunities to arise.

There are three things that we are doing in anticipation of interest rate hikes:

#1 Focus on Beaten Down “Lower-Risk” REITs

We have found that REITs that perform best during times of sell-offs are the ones that are already trading at or close to their low levels. In other words, we look for contrarian opportunities where a given company already has sold off.

A cheap company can and will get even cheaper during a broad market correction, but it's expected to fare better than other overpriced peers which may have more to lose. Most importantly, we find that as “beaten down” REITs get even cheaper, they tend to have a much sharper recovery in the post-sell off period.

The key here is to find undervalued “lower-risk” REITs that are relatively unaffected by rate hikes in the near term. Medical Property Trust (MPW) was a great example earlier this year:

Despite initially selling off just as heavily as the broad index (VNQ), it experienced a much sharper recovery in the coming months because as we noted in May:

“We consider the current valuation to be too low for a company that's achieving high growth and operating a lower risk business.”

At High Yield Landlord, we provide a“risk” rating for each of our portfolio holdings ranging from Low to Average and High. At this point in time, we would suggest not adding new capital to the higher-risk picks which include New Senior (SNR) as an example.

We believe that today is a better time to be adding to lower-risk positions.

#2 Increase Your Allocation to Foreign REITs

One of the biggest mistakes that most REIT investors make is to only invest in their own domestic country. The home bias is very strong among US REIT investors and may increase risk greatly. We believe that it's far better to include some international real estate exposure in your portfolio for diversification purposes. Real estate is a very local business, and while REITs may drop in share price in the US, they may rise in Europe during the same time period, for instance.

This international exposure also leads to currency diversification which may be particularly valuable in times of rising interest rates. While there may be a clear trend toward higher rates in the US - this is much less certain in Europe where interest rates remain exceptionally low and spreads particularly attractive.

We recently launched an “International Property” portfolio and I personally allocate about half of my real estate holdings in international investments.

#3 Raise Cash Levels

We recently sold our Uniti (UNIT) position in our HYPO Portfolio for a 20% gain as well as Sotherly (SOHO) for another 5% gain to raise cash levels, and we may conduct one or two other opportunistic sales in the near term to take gains off the table. This will of course depend on what prices Mr. Market offers us, but it's generally a prudent move to raise your cash level today.

Source: High Yield Landlord Alert

In our latest Portfolio Update, I shared that I myself currently hold around 20% of my assets in cash or cash-equivalents after taking some gains off the table. The best opportunities arise in times of market panic, and the sell-off of earlier this year was certainly not the last one we will experience. With two more potential rate hikes this year alone, we expect very lucrative opportunities to arise once again, and therefore, it's key to hold some cash.

Just as a reminder, last March in the mid of the high pessimism, Realty Income (O) traded at over a 5% yield, EPR (EPR) at a close to 8% yield, and WPC (WPC) at a close to 7% yield.

We bought massively into many of these high-yielding opportunities and today we are enjoying the fruits of our contrarian decision. Now, the second contrarian decision is to raise cash when optimism is high. We believe it will pay off when the volatility returns.

Bottom Line

The volatility and irrationality of the REIT market does not need to be your enemy. While a sell-off may be a crisis to many short-term oriented investors, it's really an opportunity in disguise to the investors who have prepared well.

With an allocation to international REITs, some cash aside, and a focus on undervalued lower risk domestic REITs, we are set to benefit from any short-term market weakness by picking up temporarily discounted shares for long-term investment.

Finally, you need to be mentally prepared for occasional short-term losses as they are inevitable. You should not fear temporary losses, but embrace them. Market corrections are a good thing for long-term oriented investors who get the opportunity to make more profitable investments for the long run.

I am/we are long WPC, EPR, MPW, SOHO, SNR.

