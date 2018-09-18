3 Fast Growing, High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Own For The Next 50 Years

And of course there are some risks to keep in mind with each of these stocks.

History has shown that buying and holding high-yield dividend growth stocks for decades is a great way to compound both your income and wealth.

The goal of my high-yield income growth retirement portfolio is to find the best combination of stocks offering:

maximum safe yield

fast long-term payout growth

bought at a discount to fair value (good margin of safety)

Fundamentally I'm a long-term investor, with a time horizon that spans not just five years, but 50. Of course a lot can change over decades which means that it's not always easy to find "buy and hold forever" investments. However, Dominion Energy (D), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) are great buy and hold forever candidates. That's because their extremely stable business models and recurring cash flows make them true sleep well at night or SWAN stocks.

Let's take a look at why all three of these fast growing, high-yielding dividend growth stocks are likely to make great sources of generous, safe, and exponentially rising income in the coming years and decades. As a result I fully expect all three to deliver solid market beating long-term annualized total returns of 13% to 18% over the coming years. This is why I own all three in my portfolio and don't plan to ever sell them (unless the investment thesis breaks). But as importantly, find out why I can only recommend Brookfield and Dominion at today's prices, while NextEra Energy Partners is a "hold" for now.

Dominion Energy: The Best Traditional Utility In America

Founded in 1909, Dominion Energy is one of America's largest regulated gas & electric utilities and the 6th largest public infrastructure company in the world. Its 26.2 GW of electrical generating capacity and 6,600 miles of electrical transmission and distribution lines that serve over 6 million customers in 19 states.

(Source: Dominion Energy Investor Presentation)

Dominion's business model is focused on regulated and highly stable (recession resistant) businesses that make up about 93% of its cash flow. This is what supports its safe and generous dividend. Dominion is effectively a government sanctioned monopoly in its key markets such as Virginia and North Carolina. In exchange for regulators having to approve returns on equity and its rate base (assets ROE is applied to), Dominion enjoys a wide moat with a locked in customer base to which it supplies necessities such as gas and electricity.

A major competitive advantage Dominion enjoys is the highly constructive regulatory environments it enjoys in its key markets.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

The average US regulated utility is allowed about 9.5% ROE, but Dominion is allowed 9.4% to 12.7% returns on equity, helping to fuel faster earnings and dividend growth. There are two main reasons why Dominion enjoys such great relationships with its regulators. First it operates in fast growing states like Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. These states have 34 million people (11% of US population) as well as rising populations and fast growing economies. This creates greater need to upgrade and expand its gas & electrical delivery base.

Second, regulators are keen to incentivize utilities to switch to clean sources of energy. Specifically that means shifting from dirty coal to cleaner energy generation from gas and renewables. In 2002 50% of generation of the utility's power came from coal, but Dominion has been very aggressive in greening its fleet. Today's it generating mix looks like this:

Natural Gas: 34%

Nuclear: 34%

Coal: 26%

Renewables: 6%

Dominion recently unveiled a 15 year plan to double down aggressively on cleaner energy generation. That includes building 4.7 GW of new solar projects (enough to power 1.2 million homes). That will increase its solar capacity by 50%. For base load power Dominion plans eight new gas fired power plants, including the $1.3 billion 1.6 GW state of the art duel cycle natural gas power plant in Greensville, VA. This growth project has been completed on schedule and on budget and is set to be fully operational and earning above average ROE by the end of 2018.

Dominion's long-term growth strategy is built around three strategies. The first is organic growth by expanding its existing rate base. That includes recently revised guidance of $11.4 billion in growth capex ($3.8 billion per year) that regulators have approved between 2019 and 2021.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

Beyond 2021 Dominion expects to keep investing about $4 billion per year to grow its regulated utility asset base. That alone is expected to drive 5% or higher earnings growth. In an industry where 3% to 4% EPS growth is considered good, Dominion's regulated utility business is one of the fastest growing.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

Dominion's second big growth catalyst is mergers and acquisitions. This includes its latest effort to buy distressed South Carolina utility SCANA (SCG). In 2017 Dominion announced it was planning to buy SCANA in a $14.6 billion all stock deal. This purchase is a major coup for Dominion in two ways.

(Source: Dominion/SCANA merger presentation)

First it increases the size of its customer base by 1.6 million, or about 20%. In addition, like Dominion, SCANA also enjoys above average ROEs on its regulated utility businesses.

(Source: Dominion/SCANA merger presentation)

More importantly for its future growth potential, analysts expect that SCANA will need to invest about $800 million per year in growth capex to continue serving the needs of South Carolina's fast growing population and economy. That means Dominion's organic growth potential would also increase 20%.

Finally, Dominion has a thriving midstream (gas storage and transportation) business that is expected to grow cash flows by 11% annually over the next five years. This midstream business is highly synergistic and helps supply Dominion's gas customers and gas power plants with low cost natural gas.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

One major growth driver for Dominion's midstream business is the $5 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline or ACP. Dominion owns 48% of this project which will supply cheap Marcellus/Utica gas to Virginia and North Carolina customers. The pipeline will be run by Dominion and has obtained 20 year fixed-rate and volume committed contracts for 100% of its capacity. That's with investment grade utility counter parties that minimize default risk and means two decades of stable and recurring cash flow. The ACP just won reissued regulatory permits that have management confident the pipeline will be in service by the end of 2019.

Dominion's midstream business is also benefiting from the recent completion of its Cove Point liquified natural gas or LNG export facility. This $4 billion project is now operational and has 100% of its capacity under 20 year fixed rate contracts with Japan's and India's largest natural gas utilities. Once again the strong counterparties minimize default risk and ensuring decades of highly stable cash flow.

But just as important as strong growth catalysts is Dominion's access to sufficient low cost capital to execute on its massive growth plans.

(Source: Dominion Energy earnings supplement)

The company recently completed the last equity issuances it expects to need through the end of 2020. It's also secured low cost debt financing via a $3 billion term loan on Cove Point. All told Dominion expects to grow its EPS by at least 10% in 2018, and about 7% through 2020. And beyond 2020 management is confident that it can achieve long-term EPS growth of "at least 5%".

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

Analysts actually expect Dominion's long-term EPS growth (beyond 2020) to be 7% to 8%. That's driven by its fast growing midstream business, and additional organic growth spending at SCANA. What that means for dividend investors is:

10% dividend growth in 2018 and 2019

6% to 10% growth in 2020

likely 5+% growth beyond 2020

Better yet? Dominion doesn't just throw out guidance willy nilly. The utility has a great track record of meeting or beating its guidance and delivering industry leading total returns.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

The bottom line is that Dominion Energy is my favorite regulated utility. That's thanks to a world class management team that has proven itself capable of building a cash rich and wide moat asset base. This in turns delivers highly stable and recession resistant cash flow to support a generous dividend. One that grows at one of the quickest rates of any utility. And thanks to three major growth catalysts to drive its long-term growth, I consider Dominion Energy to be a true "buy and hold forever" high-yield dividend growth investment.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: A Global Infrastructure Empire With A 50 Year Growth Runway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a global utility/infrastructure limited partnership or LP. It was set up in 2008 by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), one of the world's largest hard asset managers. Brookfield has 119 years of experience investing and owning infrastructure, and has amassed $285 billion in assets under management. BAM is the LP's sponsor, and owns 30% of its units and its incentive distribution rights or IDRs. This means that about 55% of BIP's cash flow returns to BAM each year.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

The way BIP operates is similar to a master limited partnership or MLP. Basically Brookfield Infrastructure raises debt and equity capital from investors looking for generous, safe and fast growing income. It then takes part in BAM orchestrated deals all over the world that target 13+% cash yields on invested capital and 15+% annualized rates of return. The highly stable cash flow combined with fast asset growth is what allows BIP to generate incredibly fast distribution growth of 11% CAGR since its 2008 IPO.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure earnings supplement)

Management's stated long-term goal is for BIP's yield + long-term distribution growth to deliver 12% to 15% annualized total returns. And as you can see Brookfield is very good at not just living up to those ambitious return targets but beating them over time.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Fact Sheet)

The beauty of BIP's business model is that its cash flow is extremely well diversified around the world, in numerous industries and sectors, and is very low risk.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

For example, 95% of cash flow is either in regulated utilities or under long-term contracts, most of which are indexed to inflation and have fixed volume commitments. These contracts are also with investment grade counter parties such as regulated utilities, meaning very low default risk even during global recessions.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Fact Sheet)

Thanks to BAM's world class management Brookfield Infrastructure has amassed an impressive empire of 35 global assets. These include:

$4.8 billion regulated utility rate base.

2,200 km of electrical transmission lines in North and South America.

2,000 km of natural gas pipelines in South America.

3.4 million global electricity and natural gas connections.

880,000 smart electric meters in the UK.

10,300 km of railroads in South America and Australia.

37 ports in North America, Europe and Asia.

4,000 km of toll roads in South America and India.

15,000 km of natural gas pipelines in North America.

600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in North America.

20,800 water and waste treatment connections.

5,000 km of fiber optic lines in Europe.

7,000 telecom towers in Europe.

The key to building this global asset base is BIP's three part growth strategy. The first part is retaining about 35% of its funds from operation or FFO. This is what funds BIP's distribution. That retained cash flow is reinvested into organic growth projects to expand its existing asset base. Today Brookfield Infrastructure has $2.5 billion in organic growth projects scheduled to be completed over the next two to three years.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

Management's long-term payout growth guidance of 5% to 9% is based purely on the 6% to 9% long-term FFO/unit it believes that its organic growth backlog can achieve. But the reason BIP has been able to deliver long-term payout growth above its guidance is because in addition to organic growth it has two other growth strategies.

One is recycling assets, or selling them at a large profit to fund higher-yielding investment opportunities.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

Brookfield's management team has one of the industry's best track records of investing in highly undervalued infrastructure assets, improving them, and then selling them at incredible profits. For example over the past decade its 11 asset sales have averaged 25% annualized internal rates of return. The most recent asset sale generated 18% annualized IRRs which puts most private equity or hedge fund managers to shame.

Capital recycling helps Brookfield Infrastructure maintain large amounts of low cost liquidity to fund more highly profitable growth deals. Today that liquidity (dry powder) stands at an impressive $4.1 billion.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure earnings supplement)

Management has already announced several major needle moving deals to put that capital to work.

The first was a $560 million deal with AT&T (T) to acquire data centers. BIP's share of the deal is $160 million. This means that "with the AT&T acquisition, we are now invested across all three of our target data infrastructure segments ... tower infrastructure, fiber, and data centers." These are three of the fastest growing tech industries and should generate decades of strong growth for BIP investors.

Brookfield also recently agreed to purchase some midstream infrastructure from Enbridge Inc (ENB). Specifically it's paying $1.8 billion (BIP's share $540 million) for Western Canadian assets. These include 19 gas processing facilities and more than 2,200 miles of pipelines, serving Canada's Montney Shale formation. According to CEO Sam Pollock these assets produces steady cash flows "anchored by a firm contract profile with a weighted average life of 10 years." In total 85% of the cash flow (expected to grow at double digits for the foreseeable future) from these assets is under fixed-rate and volume committed contracts making it insensitive to volatile gas prices.

Finally, Brookfield's largest recent acquisition was buying Enercare (OTCPK:CSUWF) for $2.3 billion. BIP's share of the deal amounts to a $630 million investment. Enercare sells, rents, and services HVAC (heating and air conditioning) units to an installed customer base of 1.2 million people. As Sam Pollock explains:

"These assets provide revenues underpinned by long-term inflation-linked contracts over many years. Recurring revenues from equipment rentals and protection plans generate approximately 80% of the company's revenue, resulting in predictable, long-term cash flows,"

The Enercare business model is very similar to Brookfield's existing UK distribution business (smart meters) and management believes it has the ability to significantly grow it both in Canada and the US.

In total these three deals represent $1.3 billion in investments for BIP and are expected to close by mid 2019. But management also has $400 million in late stage deals that are in the final stages of being negotiated. In total BIP expects these $1.7 billion in deals to generate $170 million in annual cash flow which would more than offset the $128 million represented by the recently sold Chilean electricity business. More importantly than instant cash flow accretion is the fact that each project comes with large scale organic growth potential that Brookfield Infrastructure can add to its backlog.

However, what truly makes BIP a "buy and hold forever" high-yield income growth stock is the staggering size of its 50+ year growth runway. For example in the developed world alone PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates that $5.5 trillion in infrastructure spending will be required to upgrade and expand existing assets.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

But the real growth potential lies in Asia, where the economy is growing at nearly 6% annually and the middle class is expected to number 3.5 billion by 2030.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

Brookfield Infrastructure has already started making investments ($100 million into Indian toll roads) in Asia. And it's opened seven offices on the continent to start networking and begin sourcing deals. Within three to five years BIP plans to start making needle moving deals in China, which has staggering infrastructure investment needs.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

By 2028 the LP expects that fully 25% of its cash flow will be coming from Asia, and 25% from fast growing tech sectors like fiber optic cables, telecom towers, and data centers. This means that BIP isn't just a global utility, but effectively a tech stock as well.

But with Brookfield's reach already in over 30 countries and expanding over time, the true scale of BIP's growth runway is even more impressive. According to a G20 study, by 2040 the world will need about $100 trillion in total infrastructure spending. For context, even with its $1.7 billion in recent and upcoming investments, BIP will have made $9.3 billion in cumulative investments since 2008. Thus the LP's asset base could easily grow several thousand fold in the coming decades. That would allow it to grow its distribution at a high single digit or low double digit rate for 50+ years. Or to put another way, BIP is my favorite high-yield way to profit from the growth of global infrastructure, and even potentially the best long-term income growth stock in the world.

NextEra Energy Partners: The Best Name In Renewable Energy

NextEra Energy Partners is a yieldCo set up by its sponsor NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) in 2014. Like BIP it's structured similar to an MLP in that it buys assets built by its sponsor to grow its cash available for distribution or CAFD. That's its equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution. However, unlike BIP it uses a 1099 form and not a K1 (see risk section).

NEP was set up as a funding vehicle for NEE's Energy Resources or NEER subsidiary which is North America's largest supplier of clean merchant power. NEER already owns 20 GW of capacity and between 2017 and 2020 NEER plans to invest $23.5 billion into additional renewable energy projects.

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

This solar and wind power capacity is sold to third party regulated utilities under long-term fixed price power purchase agreements or PPAs. NEP's average remaining PPA is for 17 years with some PPAs with durations as long as 28 years. This ensures extremely stable recurring and recession resistant cash flow with which to pay its fast growing distribution.

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

NEE owns 65% of NEP and is IDRs (capped at 25%) which means that most of its cash flow returns to the sponsor. The yieldCo grows via a combination of retained cash flow (40%) as well as raising debt and equity capital from investors. It uses these to acquire cash rich assets from NEE.

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

Today the yieldCo owns 4.7 GW of solar and wind projects in nine states. It also owns gas pipelines that supply NEE with low cost natural gas to fuel its Florida power plants. Rapid growth in NEP's asset base has fueled strong increases in CAFD/unit over time and has allowed it to generate impressive payout growth since its IPO.

(Source: NextEra Investor Presentation)

Which in turn has allowed NextEra Energy Partners to deliver total returns not just superior to most utilities and yieldCos, but the S&P 500 as well.

NextEra Energy's long-term strategy is focused on buying new assets from NEER's rapidly growing backlog of solar and wind projects.

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

Today NextEra Energy Resources is working on 7.4 GW of renewable projects that have already received long-term PPAs (20 to 25 years in duration). These are expected to be completed by 2020 and has the potential to increase NEP's asset base 57%.

However, what makes NEP a true "buy and hold forever" stock is the fact that renewable energy costs are falling so quickly that they are expected to match or become cheaper than coal/gas/nuclear by 2020. That's even excluding tax credits that are set to expire in 2019 (for wind) and 2022 (for solar).

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

That low production cost is expected to drive massive growth in solar and wind demand that NEER plans to cash in on. For example, by 2020 NextEra Energy plans to grow its long-term renewable growth backlog to 40 GW, for projects expected to be built beyond 2020.

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

This means that NEP's actual growth potential is 47.4 GW of new wind and solar projects. That's enough to eventually increase its asset base and cash flow 10 fold. NEP just announced its largest ever deal with NEER, a $1.275 billion acquisition of one solar project and 10 wind farms that combined have 1.4 GW of electrical capacity.

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

The average remaining PPA for these assets is 18 years, and management expects them to generate long-term annual CAFD of $127 million. That's a 10% cash yield, which is slightly better than the 8% to 9% usually seen in the yieldCo industry. This highlights the very investor friendly nature of NEE, which treats NEP investors very fairly by offering it highly profitable drop downs.

The deal will be financed with a combination of $573 million in cash and $750 million in convertible equity provided by BlackRock (BLK). The $573 million is coming from the earlier sale of NEP's Canadian assets which it sold at a handsome profit and which will extend its tax shield to more than 15 years. Or to put another way, while NEP expects to pay no corporate income taxes through at least 2033.

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

The beauty of this latest deal is that NEP is paying BlackRock just 15% of the CAFD generated by these new NEE assets. That comes out to an effective yield of 2.5% which is far below the costs of preferred equity or debt. After four years NEP will buy out BlackRock at a 7.5% premium. 70% of that will come from new equity issuances. This effectively means that NEP has no major plans to dilute investors until at least 2022. And even when that equity dilution hits in four years, the yieldCo's CAFD will still be growing strongly (at least 12% to 15% per year).

Which is why management has extended its payout growth guidance of 12% to 15% through 2023. Not just is that the fastest distribution growth in the yieldCo industry, but it's likely to generate long-term total returns of nearly 19% over the coming five years.

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

That's because NEP's cash flow has been growing so quickly that it's been able to raise its payout 3.6% per quarter in recent years (15% annual growth rate). And thanks to its incredible growth potential, made possible by NEE's 47.4 GW of planned new solar and wind projects, that 15% growth rate is likely to continue far beyond 2023. In fact I expect NEP's distribution growth to continue at 15% for the foreseeable future, making it a great "buy and hold forever" income growth investment.

Payout Profile: Generous, Safe, Fast Growing Income And Long-Term Market Crushing Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the payout profile. This consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Stock Yield Payout Ratio 5 Year Expected Payout Growth Annual Total Return Potential (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential Dominion Energy 4.6% 82% 7% 11.6% 15.4% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.7% 65% 7% to 9% 11.7% to 13.7% 12.3% to 14.3% NextEra Energy Partners 3.6% 34% 15% 18.6% 17.8% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8.0% 0% to 5%

(Sources: management guidance, earnings releases, Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Blackrock, Morningstar, Vanguard)

All three stocks offer very generous yields, at least double that of the S&P 500. More importantly those dividends/distributions are well covered by each stock's operating earnings or FCF equivalent. Of course the second part of the payout safety equation is the balance sheet. In a capital intensive growth oriented industry such as utilities/infrastructure, you want to make sure debt levels aren't high enough to threaten long-term growth potential or payout security.

Stock Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Avg Interest Rate Dominion Energy 6.0 5.1 BBB+ 3.3% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.0 5.4 BBB+ 4.4% NextEra Energy Partners 3.5 4.0 BB 7.2% Utility Average 3.6 5.2 NA NA

(Sources: earnings releases, Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Now at first glance these stocks' debt levels might appear dangerously high. However, it's important to note that Dominion is in close communications with credit rating agencies that are confident in its long-term deleveraging plan. As a result it has a strong investment grade credit rating and low borrowing costs that allow it to continue investing in its growth plans.

Brookfield and NextEra Energy Partners also have high debt levels, but most of this is project level, non recourse and self amortizing. In fact 86% of BIP's debt is the equivalent of a mortgage on each of its assets. The stable cash flow of each asset pays the interest and principle over time, which makes its investments self funding. And in the event of a worst case scenario (debt default) creditors can't go after BIP's overall cash flow thus creating a large safety cushion for its distribution.

NEP also uses large amounts of self amortizing debt, typically leveraging up its projects at 4.5 times equity. However, that large amount of leverage means that the yieldCo's debt levels, while safe, still earn it a junk bond credit rating. Fortunately the skilled management team is able to leverage its high amounts of retained cash flow to ensure profitable growth even with the high average interest cost on its debt.

As for long-term growth dividend growth potential, analysts expect Dominion's dividend to grow at about 7% over the next five years. That's mostly thanks to the two more years of 10% dividend growth and 6% to 10% guidance for 2020.

BIP's distribution growth is likely to come in at the high end of management guidance (9% long-term). That's thanks to Brookfield's proven skill at putting together large and profitable needle moving deals. This allows it to underpromise and overdeliver on payout growth over time.

NEP's payout growth is by far the highest of these three stocks. That's thanks to its small size and massive growth potential created by NEE's 47.4 GW of renewable energy construction plans. This should allow NEP's historical 15% distribution growth to continue to 2023 and far beyond.

Combining the generous and safe yields we see today with each stocks' long-term payout growth is how we estimate the long-term return potential. That's based on the Gordon Dividend Growth model or GDGM, which has been relatively accurate for stable business model dividend stocks since 1956. Note that this is also the model used by both Brookfield and NEP management. However, the GDGM assumes a stock begins and ends at fair value (valuation changes cancel out over time).

In reality stocks are rarely trading at fair value which means we do need to adjust for valuation (see valuation section). Fortunately the valuation adjusted total returns of all three stocks are still very strong, ranging from about 13% to 18% CAGR over the next five years. For context the S&P 500 has historically delivered 9.2% CAGR (since 1871). And from the market's current valuation Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard expect 0% to 5% annualized returns from the market over the next five to 10 years.

This means that Dominion Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and NextEra Energy Partners are all likely to deliver:

better yield

faster payout growth (6.2% CAGR median S&P 500 dividend growth over the last 20 years)

far superior total returns

However, while I consider all three of these stocks to be great "buy and hold forever" investments, I can only recommend buying BIP and Dominion today.

Valuations: Dominion And Brookfield Are Worth Buying Now, NextEra Energy Partners A "Hold"

D Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year Dominion and Brookfield Infrastructure have badly underperformed the market while NEP has matched it. This means that Dominion and Brookfield offer the better buys today, while NEP is slightly overvalued.

That's based on a highly effective valuation method called dividend yield theory. This was popularized by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends or IQT in 1966.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

IQT has managed to deliver market crushing returns for over 30 years purely by buying quality dividends stocks when their yields were above their historical averages (dividend yield theory). The reason this works is that stable business model dividend stocks like utilities are primarily owned for income and have consistent long-term growth rates. As a result their yields tend to be mean reverting, or cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is historically high and you're likely getting a quality income producing asset at a discount. When the yield reverts to its historical norm over 5+ years (time scale that best suits this model) your total returns will get a boost.

Stock Yield 5 Year Average Yield Historical Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value 5 Year Annualized Valuation Return Boost Dominion Energy 4.6% 3.8% 3.8% 3.8% 17% 3.7% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.7% 4.6% 4.5% 4.55% 3% 0.6% NextEra Energy Partners 3.6% 4.0% 3.6% 3.8% -6% -0.8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividend, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Of course the opposite is true if the yield is below its historical norm. For my valuation model I use both the five year average yield and 13 year median yield (10 years and five years for BIP and NEP, respectively). I take the average of these historical yields to estimate fair value yield.

This allows me to estimate the discount to intrinsic value that each stock is trading at, based on this time tested method. Today Dominion Energy is highly undervalued while BIP is trading at close to fair value. Unfortunately NEP is slightly rich, being about 6% overvalued.

What that means for investors is that over the next five years, when yield reversion is highly likely to happen, NEP's unit price will probably grow slightly slower than its cash flow and distributions. BIP's price would rise a tad faster than its distributions while Dominion investors would see a significant valuation return boost. This means that my valuation adjusted long-term (5 year) total return model is effectively: yield + long-term dividend growth + valuation boost (based on dividend yield theory).

The bottom line is that at today's prices Dominion is a "strong buy", BIP is a "buy" and NEP is a "hold". That's purely based on my personal preference to never recommend a stock unless it's at fair value or better. Buying any of these three stocks, even NEP, is likely to still generate good market beating long-term returns.

But of course, you should only invest if you're comfortable with these stocks' risk profiles.

Risks To Consider

While I consider all three of these high-yield stocks to be low risk, that doesn't mean there aren't challenges they will face that investors need to be aware of.

Dominion's regulated business is low risk and wide moat. However, its ROEs are ultimately set by political appointees that can change over time. This means that the constructive regulatory environments it's enjoyed for so long are not guaranteed to last forever. Should short-term focused regulators come to power then they may decide to lower Dominion's ROEs which could hurt its long-term EPS growth. Fortunately the high need for continued strong investment in gas and electrical infrastructure in the southern states in which it operates means this isn't a large risk.

However, investors also need to be aware that there remains a lot of uncertainty surrounding Dominion's attempt to purchase SCANA. See this article for a detailed look at why that merger has become a soap opera. The short version is that due to the failed construction of two nuclear reactors SCANA has infuriated South Carolina legislators and its governor. The legislature has passed a law that has not been signed into law (probably won't be) that would remove the nuclear surcharge that SCG's customers now pay.

(Source: Dominion/SCANA merger presentation)

The key thing to know is that Dominion's buyout proposal involves a 5% reduction in electric rates. However, the state senate has passed a law calling for a 13% cut and the House version for a 18% cut. An 18% cut would mean a complete elimination of the nuclear surcharge. The governor has said he'll veto any bill that doesn't cut rates by 18%. The impasse means that no bill may actually be signed into law.

Even if it is, SCANA is expected to sue over the legislature setting power rates which is purely the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission or PSC. The thing to remember is that Dominion has said that any major rate cut above 5% that it's offered would kill the deal. In December the PSC will make a final ruling on the merger and so we'll see whether or not Dominion's regulated utility business will see that long-term 20% growth boost that the acquisition would represent.

Finally, Dominion's midstream business also faces the risk of a lack of growth funding. That's because the March FERC rule change hit Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) hard. A very low unit price has meant that the MLP, which Dominion has been using to fund its midstream growth, won't be able to acquire Cove Point and the ACP in what was expected to be $8 billion equity funded deals. The good news is that DM's unit price has been recovering steadily but unless it continues to do so Dominion may be forced to buy out its MLP in an all stock deal. This would serve as a blow to its growth plans, which is why 2020's dividend growth guidance is "6% to 10%" depending on the MLP market and DM's ability to ultimately acquire those two drop downs.

The good news is that even if the SCANA deal falls apart, and DM has to be rolled up, Dominion's growth prospects will still remain one of the strongest of any regulated utility. More importantly its dividend would remain safe and continue to grow steadily, but potentially at a slower rate.

With Brookfield there are two things to consider. First is the way the LP is structured for tax purposes. Specifically, BIP is an LP whose assets are themselves an LP. Thus it issues a K1 which some investors wish to avoid due to added tax preparation complexity.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Presentation)

The good news is that due to its double LP structure, BIP avoids unrelated business taxable income or UBTI. Thus it's safe to own in an IRA or 401K. The downside to its structure is that despite being based in Bermuda, there is a 15% distribution tax withholding (due to affiliation with Canadian company BAM) in taxable accounts. US investors get a dollar for dollar tax credit that reduces their US dividend tax burden and thus offsets this. But just the first $300/$600 of any individual/couples total foreign dividend withholdings can be claimed via the 1040 tax form. For amounts greater than this the more complex form 1116 is required.

As for risks to its business model, BIP has two main risks to be aware of. First is that it has significant currency exposure due to its global assets.

Brazil: 34% of FFO

US: 22%

Australia: 18%

UK: 15%

Rest of World: 11%

BIP does use hedges to minimize currency fluctuations but even with hedging just 61% of FFO is in the form of US dollars. Thus when the dollar appreciates against local currencies this can create short to medium-term growth headwinds to its cash flow and potentially slow its distribution growth rate.

The other risk to remember is that dealing with dozens of governments all over the world brings up execution risk. While Brookfield has 119 year of experience dealing with emerging market governments and bureaucracies, at times promising deals can fall through (as occured in India in 2017). In addition, it operates in sometimes volatile nations (like Latin America) where foreign investor property rights can be at the whims of elections and populist politicians. This is a major reason it uses non recourse project level debt. So that in the event of a worst case scenario (asset nationalization) its distributions would be protected from the loss of foreign cash flow.

As for NEP's risks there are two main ones to focus on. The first is that because of its use of alternative financing, especially high levels of non recourse, self amortizing loans, the yieldCo has a junk bond credit rating.

(Source: NextEra Energy investor presentation)

That potentially poses a risk of rising interest rates cutting off a major growth funding source. That's because NEP usually likes to leverage its projects at about 4.5X (debt/equity). If interest rates were to rise significantly then it might be forced to do more BlackRock style convertible equity deals in the future. However, that then creates equity price risk. Specifically that if its unit price is too low that it might be forced to greatly dilute investors resulting in slower CAFD/unit growth than is currently expected.

The other major risk for NEP and all yieldCos is the double edged sword of falling renewable power prices. Most solar and wind assets last far longer than the typical 20 to 25 year PPA. This means that at some point those contracts expire and NEP will need to renegotiate them at market rates. Recently a UBS analyst predicted that by 2030 solar and wind power could fall so low "it will effectively be free". Now I personally think that's being overly bullish, since solar and wind need to be combined with battery storage in order to supply stable base load power.

However, since battery prices are also falling rapidly it's very likely that when NEP renegotiates its PPAs it will receive a much lower price. This means that in order to keep growing its cash flow and payout over time, NEP will need to continue to rapidly grow its asset base. Which in turn increases its sensitivity to equity price and interest rate risk.

Bottom Line: These 3 Utilities Are Excellent "Buy And Hold Forever" High-Yield Income Growth Investments

The goal of many of my readers is to invest in high-quality dividend growth stocks that can generate generous, safe, and fast growing income. But not just for a few years but for decades. In other words, stocks with stable business models and steady cash flow that makes them "buy and hold forever" investments.

While the investment thesis of any company can break over time, Dominion Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and NextEra Energy Partners are as close to "buy and hold forever" investments as you're likely to find on Wall Street. That's because all three have highly stable business models that aren't likely to change in the future. More importantly, all three enjoy world class management teams, highly stable and fast growing cash flow, and proven track records of delivering safe and growing income in all economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

This is why I'm confident that Dominion, Brookfield Infrastructure and NextEra Energy Partners are likely to make great high-yield income growth stocks over the coming years and decades. And as an added bonus their combinations of generous yield and fast payout growth is likely to deliver market beating returns as well. This is why I am happy to own all three stocks in my own high-yield income growth retirement portfolio and have no intention of every selling any of them.

That being said, at today's prices NextEra Energy Partners appears to be slightly overvalued. That means that I can only recommend investing new money into Brookfield (3% undervalued) and Dominion (17% undervalued) at this time.

