McCullough: We're Starting To Get Cautious

The data continues to suggest a significant move towards Quad 4 – growth and inflation slowing – later this year.

After eight consecutive quarters of U.S. growth accelerating, Mr. Market is beginning to front run a new setup with inflation beginning to slow.

After eight consecutive quarters of growth accelerating, Mr. Market is beginning to front run a new setup with inflation beginning to slow. Where will the market end up?

Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough walked subscribers through various scenarios on a recent edition of The Macro Show using Hedgeye’s proprietary Growth, Inflation & Policy (GIP) Model.

After seeing growth and inflation accelerate for the last five quarters (that’s Quad 2 in our model), the data continues to suggest a significant move towards Quad 4 – growth and inflation slowing – later this year.

“The market is having a lot of schizophrenic action between [Quad 2 and 4],” McCullough explains. “Now we’re starting to get cautious in the U.S.”

