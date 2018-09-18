Floor & Decor Holdings: Buy The Dip And Seize New Growth

The company has an outstanding track record of revenue and earnings growth and plans to significantly increase the number of its stores.

Investment thesis

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND), a leading U.S. home improvement discount retail chain, has recently corrected from its all-time highs even though its revenue and earnings generating standards nor any other crucial business fundamentals have not deteriorated. Hence, the shares currently seem to offer an unprecedented entry point for a continued long-run growth.

The company’s profile & story in brief

Founded at the turn of the millennium, the company was originally named as FDO Holdings and after 17 years rebranded to its current business name to Floor & Decor Holdings. The company was founded by the current Vice Chairman Vincent West who opened the first store in Atlanta with the vision of being the low-price leader for hard surface flooring. Apart from pursuing a low-cost business strategy, the company has built a decentralized service-oriented culture focused on customer experience both in physical stores and on its online platform. This includes services such as free in-store design consultation or Saturday installation classes.

Highly profitable even before its IPO

A key positive characteristic of Floor & Decor Holdings’ business is that it has been profitable even long before it has entered the New York Stock Exchange. Today, the company is a constituent of the Russell 1000 index with exceptional top and bottom line growth rates and management effectiveness metrics. The company’s trailing twelve months ROI, ROA and ROE amount to 17, 12 and 28 percent respectively.

Growth strategy

As outlined in during the latest quarterly earnings call, new stores growth remains a priority. In the second quarter, the company managed to successfully launch four new stores and is routing for another seven in the third quarter, several of them in new markets such as Boston, Seattle, Oklahoma City or Indianapolis. Putting this into a greater picture, the company stated in its latest 10-K that it aims at scaling the total number of its stores up to 400 over the next fifteen years. Currently, Floor & Decor Holdings operates 88 warehouse-format stores. Stated in relative terms, the company intends to grow its store base by approximately 20 percent annually.

Valuation perspectives

Plugging-in Floor & Decor Holdings' financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be trading at a considerable discount. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 30 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 9.6 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$87.0. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$56.3 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Based on different valuation technique commonly-called as Peter Lynch earnings line, Floor & Decor's shares also seem to offer a solid upside. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 35.35 percent operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is estimated to reach US$149.96, which implies approximately 31.8 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Floor & Decor's shares look even more attractive. According to my model, assuming 30 percent annual revenue growth, an annual equity dilution factor of 5 percent, a price-to-sales (PS) ratio of 3x (close to the actual PS of 2.3), the company's per share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to be roughly $100. This implies an expected annualized rate of return potential of more than 30 percent in the following years. Should the price-to-sales multiple slide to 1x, the company's shares intrinsic value, according to my model, should remain more or less flat.

Key risks

The business is subject to general economic conditions which may unexpectedly deteriorate and negatively impact the business.

A failure to anticipate trends may lead to a loss of customers.

An increased competition could squeeze the company’s profit margins.

Natural disasters such as hurricanes could cause substantial harm to the business.

A failure to identify and maintain relationships with a sufficient number of suppliers and the company’s ability to source products that meet its standards at attractive prices could adversely affect the business.

Exchange currency price fluctuations, political unrests, strikes, new and more stringent laws and regulations could all have a negative impact on the business.

The company may become a subject of various litigations which could damage the business reputation.

The bottom line

To sum up, Floor & Decor Holdings is an outstanding company taking the high road. The company has a highly differentiated business model and a lofty goal to scale its store base to 4x the current total. A part of the company’s growth strategy is also to increase its comparable store sales - a closely watched measure - which has recorded very stable gains over the last five years. Overall, I believe the recent dip offers an unparalleled investment opportunity, so any prospective investors should not hesitate for too long.

