Kraft Heinz Is Struggling

3G Capital's strategy of cutting the fat and improving profitability might be proving a little more challenging than originally expected, but it is the only way forward.

Good business, but a tough environment

Packaged goods companies have been struggling of late. Kraft Heinz's (NASDAQ:KHC) stock has dropped very significantly in the last 18 months and is down more than 30% from its all-time highs. The company faces a number of difficult challenges which will almost certainly make business more complicated going forward. Firstly, exactly like peers such as Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) (who it is rumoured to take over), Heinz is struggling to grow organically. The firm posted volume numbers which were down around 1% and has barely increased total sales in the last five years. There are certainly some line items which are experiencing minor growth, but as a whole, the portfolio is largely flat.

Heinz's management team has also reflected that they are beginning to feel some amount of inflation, which has forced them to raise prices on their products. Given that volumes are low and organic growth has slumped, this is not exactly an ideal situation for the firm. Here is what the management of Heinz had to say with regards to inflation:

At the Investor Day, we spoke about near-term pressures in the United States, Canada and Rest of the World from a combination of accelerated commercial investment, significant cost inflation especially freight, as well as strong comparisons with the prior year in every region.

Figure 1: Heinz has not exactly been hitting the ball out of the park with their recent earnings numbers

Heinz is also facing strong competition from companies that offer healthier alternatives. Consumers are increasingly particular about what they eat and many millennials are moving away from processed foods. This inevitably acts as another headwind for Heinz, and the company will either have to more specifically address its target audience or focus on marketing its healthier products to these consumers. Trump's trade policies will also hurt the company going forward. Canada has already started putting tariffs on Heinz's products, and management is very keen to try and mitigate the effects of levies as much as possible. As Trump readies for a further trade war with China and has announced even more tariffs, it might make it even more difficult for Heinz to expand internationally if they are at such a significant price disadvantage and other countries retaliate.

Packaged goods companies are heavily affected by the population growth and the level of consumption per capita. Given that Heinz's largest target market is the United States, it's understandable that growth has also slowed down significantly. After all, it is one of the most mature consumer markets in the world. Even as the economy strengthens and other sectors of the country grow significantly, people are not going to increase the amount of food they eat, much. It will be very difficult for Heinz to put up growth numbers like they achieved in the past unless they are able to take significant market share from competitors.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is a major shareholder of Heinz and they own 26% of the stock outstanding. It's clear they believe there is significant value, although times might be a bit tougher going forward. Berkshire's holding is a major vote of confidence, though the company's cash pile means they often hold massive positions in "fairly" valued companies as there is no better place to deploy cash. In short, I wouldn't rush to follow them into Heinz.

Figure 2: Heinz has a very strong consumer portfolio, though I wouldn't say it will be easy for them to maintain product dominance going forward

Should Heinz seek acquisitions?

I don't believe that the firm will be any better off if they begin pursuing even more deals in the packaged foods industry. The entire sector is under significant pressure while valuations remain on the expensive side. I also don't believe that there is much benefit to merging with another company unless there is an acquisition of a brand that has significant intangible value and can hold its clout with retailers.

With increasing pressure from "home brands" sourced from discount retailers, the only way for companies to fight the pressure from retailers is to stock must have brands which consumers absolutely insist on having. A strong brand and enduring consumer loyalty is the only viable long-term defence against retailers who are increasingly attacking packaged goods companies. While acquiring a winning packaged consumer goods company like Unilever (NYSE:UL) would have been a massive home run, it is very difficult to find high-quality companies selling at reasonable prices in this market environment.

For a company like Kraft Heinz, smaller scale acquisitions may actually distract them from their current mission, what the firm needs to focus on is reigniting organic growth and boosting their bottom line. 3G Capital was able to turnaround damaged companies like Burger King. There have already been significant cuts at Heinz; now, let's see if management is able to meaningfully enhance the value of the business over time. Like Warren Buffett, I believe that cuts are necessary when revenues decline and business becomes tougher. Since Heinz has been bought by 3G, cuts have occurred but the business is not stronger than it was a couple of years ago. Now it's time to see how things play out over the long run.

It is also important to note that Heinz is already a very highly leveraged company with over $31 billion of debt. With cash flows of just $1.5 billion at present, it seems to me that it would not necessarily be risk free to pursue another acquisition without a significant equity investment. That being said, Berkshire Hathaway owns around 27% of shares outstanding and could always provide a sizeable injection of cash.

Following the merger of Kraft & Heinz, the company took on a significant amount of debt. Most of the assets are comprised of goodwill or intangibles. There have been no share repurchases which is probably a good idea since I don't believe the stock is undervalued. Kraft has struggled to grow earnings over the last five years, so paying out profits is probably a good idea. I am also quite interested to see how management tackles the balance sheet going forward.

Figure 3: Heinz does not exactly have a pristine balance sheet

Hold for the long term?

If you evaluate earnings of the Kraft Heinz Company relative to the stock's value, the company does not in any way look overextended. Shares trade at just 15x forward earnings and net income has been consistent. Kraft Heinz still earns a great return on tangible common equity, despite the headwinds which the business has faced.

Figure 4: Although Heinz's stock has come down significantly, the company has still posted some solid earnings

To invest in Heinz for the long run, I believe that you need to feel that management can significantly turn things around and that the company will return to minor levels of organic growth. An improving macroeconomic environment and tariff resolution would not hurt the company's long-term prospects either. Personally, I believe that there are more attractive opportunities available right now, and I see Heinz struggling to achieve market-beating returns. I would stay clear at these prices, though if Heinz dropped to the ~$40 price range, I would certainly be a buyer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.